And in classic Masha fashion, she "takes them to the brink" in pursuit of emotional and mental wellbeing.

"Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself," reads the official synopsis.

One of the guests, Peter (Henry Golding), hopes that by bringing his businessman father David (Mark Strong) to Zauberwald, he can win his approval and in turn, find his own purpose.

"I bring my father to the retreat to try to fix the relationship that has developed over the years and the drift that has been happening since I was very young," Golding told RadioTimes.com.

"And through Peter’s eyes, it's almost like a last resort. I think he's gone to a stage of his life where if anything's going to fix a relationship or perhaps open the eyes of my father, it's going to be something like this."

Henry Golding in Nine Perfect Strangers. Disney/Reiner Bajo

But while David tells Masha that he has come to the resort "to bond with his son... he has been neglectful, he hasn't been a great father because he's been basically doing business all over the globe", there's also another reason why he's there.

"You learn that also the reason he's coming is because they [David and Masha] have some unspecified history together," added Strong. "You realise over the course of the first four episodes that there's some history between them.

"So she digs down into David and gets him to confess that there are issues, and he's very much like, ‘I really don't need this therapy. I'm not here for that. I'm here for my son.’ But then obviously, you learn that there are deeper, darker waters that we're going to explore."

Read more:

But while the writing travels to some challenging places, Annie Murphy, who plays a guest who has also brought one of her parents to the retreat, has promised viewers that there are plenty of lighter moments too.

"It’s chaos all the way through, but there’s a good amount of humour and fun sprinkled into it too, so you get the best of both worlds," she said.

"It's a good balance," added Murray Bartlett, who stars as a former children's TV show host who is also staying at Zauberwald.

"And obviously we're in a completely different location, which gives the show a very different tone. And that adds something sort of mysterious to the show, I think."

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 arrives on Prime Video on 22nd May 2025 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Add Nine Perfect Strangers to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.