The new season will premiere on 22nd May 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly after that.

The first-look images tease fresh mayhem for a new batch of unsuspecting strangers, this time headed to the Austrian Alps.

Dolly De Leon, King Princess and Annie Murphy in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. Disney/Reiner Bajo

Based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, the first season featured a stellar cast including Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans and Manny Jacinto.

The cast of season 2 is just as star-packed, with Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Lena Olin (The Unbearable Lightness of Being), Christine Baranski (The Good Fight, Mamma Mia), Lucas Englander (Transatlantic), King Princess, Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Kissing Booth) and Aras Aydin (Cherry Season) set to join Kidman for the snowy ride.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers, King Princess, Dolly De Leon, Murray Bartlett, Aras Aydin, Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy and Henry Golding in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. Disney/Reiner Bajo

Mark Strong has also been cast, and can be seen enjoying a tipple in one of the first-look images. Will this one also be spiked, or did Masha learn her lesson after last season?

Mark Strong in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. Disney/Reiner Bajo

We somehow doubt it.

She certainly looks like she's plotting something in the picture below.

Lena Olin and Nicole Kidman in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. Disney/Reiner Bajo

Prime Video has released a synopsis that teases trouble for Masha herself: "Over the course of a week, [Masha] takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself."

Given her track record, that's far from reassuring.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Murray Bartlett in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. Disney/Reiner Bajo

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 arrives on Prime Video on 22nd May 2025 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

