The second season will also consist of six episodes, with the format of the series focusing on one case every two episodes.

On the renewal announcement, Gatiss said: "I’m thrilled that the team at U&alibi are allowing me to dive back into the world of Bookish and create more fiendish crimes for Gabriel Book and the team to solve.

"I can’t wait for viewers to immerse themselves in the world we’ve created when the first series airs in a few months’ time."

To also coincide with the announcement, U has also shared a first-look clip of the premiere episode, which shows Jack (Connor Finch) getting acquainted with Book's shop and expressing a need "to get back to normal".

That is, before Book's wife Trottie (Polly Walker) comes rushing in with news of some "suspicious circumstances" surrounding a nearby bomb site. You can watch it below.

Helen Perry, head of drama commissioning, also said: "Mark Gatiss is a singular creative force, whose work is loved by viewers. Bookish is the story Mark is most excited to tell and we are delighted to be bringing it to life.

"The world Mark has lovingly created for Bookish is so rich and colourful, series one was only ever going to be just the starting point. There’s so much more for Book to do, more characters for our viewers to meet and more stories to unravel - the potential for Bookish is vast.

"So, we can’t wait to continue working with Eagle Eye on series two and huge thanks to Mark for his limitless creative vision."

So, fans can be assured that there are plenty more episodes of Bookish to come after the release of season 1. Filming for season 2 is set to kick off this summer, with plenty more details set to come our way soon.

Described as a series that "marries post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life-affirming atmosphere of the times", Bookish is set to be a "fast-paced and stylish detective drama", according to its synopsis.

The official synopsis for Bookish reads: "London, 1946, is the dynamic, dangerous and chaotic setting for this stylish new detective drama, with the whip-smart and debonair Gabriel Book (Gatiss) at the very heart of the story: a maverick consultant detective to the local police.

"The thousands of books that line the shelves of his shop provide him with all the knowledge he needs to solve even the most puzzling of crimes."

It continues: "Book has gathered around him a host of lovable, damaged misfits whom he informally protects, cajoles, and mentors. His wife Trottie (Walker) runs the wallpaper shop next door.

"She’s a charismatic adventuress whom Book loves deeply but not physically, for they are in a 'lavender' marriage to help conceal Book’s sexual orientation in a time when it was illegal to be gay."

The cast includes plenty of familiar faces, including Polly Walker (Bridgerton) as Book's wife Trottie, while guest stars are set to include Joely Richardson (The Gentlemen) as Sandra Dare, Daniel Mays (The Long Shadow) as Eric Wellbeloved and Paul McGann (Doctor Who) as Mr Kind.

Bookish will air on U&Alibi this July.

