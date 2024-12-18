But since then, he has not returned to the sci-fi series. In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com for a Big RT Interview (out 24th December) the question was put to Gatiss – will he ever return to the timey wimey world of Doctor Who?

Gatiss replied: "No one's asked me! I had a wonderful run, I did nine stories and An Adventure in Space and Time, which is a culmination of everything I love about Doctor Who.

"But the last thing I did... I was in Peter Capaldi's last story, a regeneration story, with David Bradley, the actor I cast as the First Doctor, and I was playing the Brigadier's grandfather and I remember thinking, 'This is maybe where I should step off because it's not going to get any better than this.'"

Mark Gatiss as Captain Archibald Hamish Lethbridge-Stewart in Doctor Who's Twice Upon a Time. BBC

Gatiss will be back this Christmas for a different kind of tale as he pens a new Ghost Story on BBC Two.

Titled Woman of Stone, the spooky festive special stars the likes of The Sixth Commandment's Éanna Hardwicke, The Thursday Murder Club's Celia Imrie, Black Mirror's Monica Dolan, Taskmaster's Mawaan Rizwan and Call the Midwife's Phoebe Horn.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "In her final days, E Nesbit recounts the chilling tale of newlywed Victorians Jack and Laura.

"As they settle into a small cottage in a quiet village, they soon find their idyll overshadowed by the superstitious warnings of their housekeeper. And the legend of the two marble tomb effigies who are said to rise each year… and walk.

"Jack dismisses this is as mere folklore. But as the fateful night draws near, he makes a terrifying discovery. And back at the cottage, Laura is all alone..."

A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone is broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on 24th December at 10:15pm.

