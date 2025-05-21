But their seemingly perfect lives begin to fracture when Jess (Kruger) brings her baby daughter to the hospital with a head injury she can't explain and on-duty A&E doctor Liz (Joyner) must make the decision of whether to call social services.

With one phone call, Liz sets in motion a chain of events that ripples, fractures and nearly destroys not only their families but their entire friendship group.

And as the plot unfolds, the consequences of Jess and Liz's actions come to light, families unravel and the women begin to articulate long-held judgements against each other, as per the show's synopsis.

It continues: "As the truth is unmasked, deep-rooted issues and insecurities are thrust into the spotlight as the women question what really happened to Jess's baby."

In the pulse-raising first look, it appears even more goes wrong, as the women's children go missing while they're on holiday.

Jo Joyner and Shelley Conn in Little Disasters. Paramount Plus

Stress begins to mount for Jess when the reality of the situation sets in, as she screams to Liz: "They're not going to be fine!"

As Jess runs around to try and find her children, it appears as they won't be able to find them, until someone yells: "They're here!" and the children appear.

While everyone is in high spirits about being reunited with their children, Jess shoots Liz a glare...

You can watch the full clip above.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Little Disasters premieres on Thursday 22nd May on Paramount Plus.

Add Little Disasters to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.