Pokémon Crystal cheats: Full list of codes & how to cheat the game
Struggling with the classic Pokémon Crystal? We've got a few cheat codes to have fun with.
The final game in the series to come out on the Game Boy Colour, Pokémon Crystal was an update to the second generation of Pokémon.
It's a special game for many, even though it didn't sell as well as Gold or Silver, for many reasons. We could pick the gender of our trainer for the first time, sprites looked amazing, and it was the last game on the original hardware (sort of) before the Game Boy Advance.
Whether you're revisiting it, or playing for the first time, we're just glad you're keeping its legacy alive! As a thank you - because we love the game so much - we'll share a few cheat codes to use if you're struggling.
We should also add that you will need a Game Shark, or similar program, to use these cheats on the original GBC game.
How to use cheats in Pokémon Crystal
Once you've set up the Game Shark, all you'll need to do is punch in the code and you're good to go!
We should add that while these should be nice and clean cheats (unlike the MissingNo glitch), there is a chance these codes will crash your game. We recommend saving your game before cheating, and only using these codes to mess about, investigate and experiment.
Full list of Pokémon Crystal cheat codes
So now you're ready! Bear in mind that a cheat might not work first time, but keep trying. And if the cheat is to spawn a Pokémon, you'll still need to go into the wild to catch it! Alright, we'll share the codes below.
Walk Through Walls
010AA3CE
010AA4CE
010AA5CE
010AA6CE
9100FAC2
9100FBC2
9100FCC2
9100FDC2
Always Use Bike
010182D6 91015DD9
Max Money
019973D5
019974D5
019975D5
910F4ED8
91424FD8
913F50D8
Max Pokeball
Slot 1 0163FED5 9163D9D8
Slot 2 016300D6 9163DBD8
Slot 3 016302D6 9163DDD8
Slot 4 016304D6 9163DFD8
Slot 5 016306D6 9163E1D8
Slot 6 016308D6 9163E3D8
Slot 7 01630AD6 9163E5D8
Slot 8 01630CD6 9163E7D8
Slot 9 01630ED6 9163E9D8
Slot 10 016310D6 9163EBD8
Slot 11 016312D6 9163EDD8
Slot 12 016314D6 9163EFD8
Have All Badges
01FF7CD5
01FF7DD5
91FF57D8
91FF58D8
Shiny Pokémon
910730D2
Transform Normal to Shiny
1st Pokemon
01EA3FDA
01AA40DA
91EAF4DC
91AAF5DC
2nd Pokemon
01EA6FDA
01AA70DA
91EA24DD
91AA25DD
3rd Pokemon
01EA9FDA
01AAA0DA
91EA54DD
91AA55DD
4th Pokemon
01EACFDA
01AAD0DA
91EA84DD
91AA85DD
5th Pokemon
01EAFFDA
01AA00DB
91EAB4DD
91AAB5DD
6th Pokemon
01EA2FDB
01AA30DB
91EAE4DD
91AAE5DD
Modify Level
91xx13D2 (replacing the xx to desired level)
Infinite XP
014432DA
014433DA
014434DA
9144E7DC
9144E8DC
9144E9DC
Steal Trainer's Pokémon
91012DD2
Hatch an Egg
1st Egg 010145DA 9101FADC
2nd Egg 010175DA 91012ADD
3rd Egg 0101A5DA 91015ADD
4th Egg 0101D5DA 91018ADD
5th Egg 010105DB 9101BADD
6th Egg 010135DB 9101EADD
Gender Modifier
Fight Female 010419D1 910430D2
Fight Male 010519D1 910530D2
Enemy Status Modifier
91xx14D2 (change xx to following codes)
01: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 1st turn).
02: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 2nd turn).
03: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 3rd turn).
04: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 4th turn).
05: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 5th turn).
06: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 6th turn).
07: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 7th turn).
08: PSN (The poison will wear off when you turn off the GameShark switch)
0f: PSN + SLP (wears off when you turn off the GameShark switch)
10: BRN (wears off when you turn off the GameShark switch)
17: BRN + SLP (wears off when you turn off the GameShark switch)
20: FRZ (wears off when you turn off the GameShark switch)
30: FRZ + BRN (wears off when you turn off the GameShark switch)
40: PAR (wears off when you turn off the GameShark switch)
Mood Modifier
1st 01xx45DA 91xxFADC
2nd 01xx75DA 91xx2ADD
3rd 01xxA5DA 91xx5ADD
4th 01xxD5DA 91xx8ADD
5th 01xx05DB 91xxBADD
6th 01xx35DB 91xxEADD
Again, replace the xx with the following for the mood modifier specified!
00: (0) Your Pokémon hates you (Frustration's base set at at 102)
46: (70) Starting point after catching or trading.
DA: (218) Requirement for happiness evolution.
FF: (255) Maximum happiness. (Sets Return's base damage to 102)
Stats Modifier
Max Attack Modifier (Larger) 1st 010350DA 910305DD
Max Attack Modifier (Smaller) 1st 01E751DA 91E706DD
Max Defense Modifier (Larger) 1st 010352DA 910307DD
Max Defense Modifier (Smaller) 1st 01E753DA 91E708DD
Max Speed (Larger) 1st 010354DA 910309DD
Max Speed (Smaller) 1st 01E755DA 91E70ADD
Max Special Attack Modifier (Larger) 1st 010356DA 91030BDD
Max Special Attack Modifier (Smaller) 1st 01E757DA 91E70CDD
Max Special Defense Modifier (Larger) 1st 010358DA 91030DDD
Max Special Defense Modifier (Smaller) 1st 01E759DA 91E70EDD
Max Attack Modifier (Larger) 2nd 010380DA 910335DD
Max Attack Modifier (Smaller) 2nd 01E781DA 91E736DD
Max Defense Modifier (Larger) 2nd 010382DA 910337DD
Max Defense Modifier (Smaller) 2nd 01E783DA 91E738DD
Max Speed (Larger) 2nd 010384DA 910339DD
Max Speed (Smaller) 2nd 01E785DA 91E73ADD
Max Special Attack Modifier (Larger) 2nd 010386DA 91033BDD
Max Special Attack Modifier (Smaller) 2nd 01E787DA 91E73CDD
Max Special Defense Modifier (Larger) 2nd 010388DA 91033DDD
Max Special Defense Modifier (Smaller) 2nd 01E789DA 91E73EDD
Max Attack Modifier (Larger) 3rd 0103B0DA 910365DD
Max Attack Modifier (Smaller) 3rd 01E7B1DA 91E766DD
Max Defense Modifier (Larger) 3rd 0103B2DA 910367DD
Max Defense Modifier (Smaller) 3rd 01E7B3DA 91E768DD
Max Speed (Larger) 3rd 0103B4DA 910369DD
Max Speed (Smaller) 3rd 01E7B5DA 91E76ADD
Max Special Attack Modifier (Larger) 3rd 0103B6DA 91036BDD
Max Special Attack Modifier (Smaller) 3rd 01E7B7DA 91E76CDD
Max Special Defense Modifier (Larger) 3rd 0103B8DA 91036DDD
Max Special Defense Modifier (Smaller) 3rd 01E7B9DA 91E76EDD
Max Attack Modifier (Larger) 4th 0103E0DA 910395DD
Max Attack Modifier (Smaller) 4th 01E7E1DA 91E796DD
Max Defense Modifier (Larger) 4th 0103E2DA 910397DD
Max Defense Modifier (Smaller) 4th 01E7E3DA 91E798DD
Max Speed (Larger) 4th 0103E4DA 910399DD
Max Speed (Smaller) 4th 01E7E5DA 91E79ADD
Max Special Attack Modifier (Larger) 4th 0103E6DA 91039BDD
Max Special Attack Modifier (Smaller) 4th 01E7E7DA 91E79CDD
Max Special Defense Modifier (Larger) 4th 0103E8DA 91039DDD
Max Special Defense Modifier (Smaller) 4th 01E7E9DA 91E79EDD
Max Attack Modifier (Larger) 5th 010310DB 9103C5DD
Max Attack Modifier (Smaller) 5th 01E711DB 91E7C6DD
Max Defense Modifier (Larger) 5th 010312DB 9103C7DD
Max Defense Modifier (Smaller) 5th 01E713DB 91E7C8DD
Max Speed (Larger) 5th 010314DB 9103C9DD
Max Speed (Smaller) 5th 01E715DB 91E7CADD
Max Special Attack Modifier (Larger) 5th 010316DB 9103CBDD
Max Special Attack Modifier (Smaller) 5th 01E717DB 91E7CCDD
Max Special Defense Modifier (Larger) 5th 010318DB 9103CDDD
Max Special Defense Modifier (Smaller) 5th 01E719DB 91E7CEDD
Max Attack Modifier (Larger) 6th 010340DB 9103F5DD
Max Attack Modifier (Smaller) 6th 01E741DB 91E7F6DD
Max Defense Modifier (Larger) 6th 010342DB 9103F7DD
Max Defense Modifier (Smaller) 6th 01E743DB 91E7F8DD
Max Speed (Larger) 6th 010344DB 9103F9DD
Max Speed (Smaller) 6th 01E745DB 91E7FADD
Max Special Attack Modifier (Larger) 6th 010346DB 9103FBDD
Max Special Attack Modifier (Smaller) 6th 01E747DB 91E7FCDD
Max Special Defense Modifier (Larger) 6th 010348DB 9103FDDD
Max Special Defense Modifier (Smaller) 6th 01E749DB 91E7FEDD
HP Modifier
Infinite HP (Larger) 1st 01034CDA 910301DD
Infinite HP (Smaller) 1st 01E74DDA 91E702DD
Max HP Modifier (Larger) 1st 01034EDA 910303DD
Max HP Modifier (Smaller) 1st 01E74FDA 91E704DD
Infinite HP (Larger) 2nd 01037CDA 910331DD
Infinite HP (Smaller) 2nd 01E77DDA 91E732DD
Max HP Modifier (Larger) 2nd 01037EDA 910333DD
Max HP Modifier (Smaller) 2nd 01E77FDA 91E734DD
Infinite HP (Larger) 3rd 0103ACDA 910361DD
Infinite HP (Smaller) 3rd 01E7ADDA 91E762DD
Max HP Modifier (Larger) 3rd 0103AEDA 910363DD
Max HP Modifier (Smaller) 3rd 01E7AFDA 91E764DD
Infinite HP (Larger) 4th 0103DCDA 910391DD
Infinite HP (Smaller) 4th 01E7DDDA 91E792DD
Max HP Modifier (Larger) 4th 0103DEDA 910393DD
Max HP Modifier (Smaller) 4th 01E7DFDA 91E794DD
Infinite HP (Larger) 5th 01030CDB 9103C1DD
Infinite HP (Smaller) 5th 01E70DDB 91E7C2DD
Max HP Modifier (Larger) 5th 01030EDB 9103C3DD
Max HP Modifier (Smaller) 5th 01E70FDB 91E7C4DD
Infinite HP (Larger) 6th 01033CDB 9103F1DD
Infinite HP (Smaller) 6th 01E73DDB 91E7F2DD
Max HP Modifier (Larger) 6th 01033EDB 9103F3DD
Max HP Modifier (Smaller) 6th 01E73FDB 91E7F4DD
Wild Pokémon Modifier
01xx04D2 - of course, replace the xx with the respective numbers preceding the Pokémon. This code might not work. If it fails, use 91xx04D2
01: Bulbasaur
02: Ivysaur
03: Venusaur
04: Charmander
05: Charmeleon
06: Charizard
07: Squirtle
08: Wartortle
09: Blastoise
0A: Caterpie
0B: Metapod
0C: Butterfree
0D: Weedle
0E: Kakuna
0F: Beedrill
10: Pidgey
11: Pidgeotto
12: Pidgeot
13: Rattata
14: Raticate
15: Spearow
16: Fearow
17: Ekans
18: Arbok
19: Pikachu
1A: Raichu
1B: Sandshrew
1C: Sandslash
1D: Nidoran Female
1E: Nidorina
1F: Nidoqueen
20: Nidoran Male
21: Nidorino
22: nidoking
23: Clefairy
24: Clefable
25: Vulpix
26: Ninetails
27: Jigglypuff
28: Wigglytuff
29: Zubat
2A: Golbat
2B: Oddish
2C: Gloom
2D: Vileplume
2E: Paras
2F: Parasect
30: Venonat
31: Venomoth
32: Diglett
33: Dugtrio
34: Meowth
35: Persian
36: Psyduck
37: Golduck
38: Mankey
39: Primeape
3A: Growlithe
3B: Arcanine
3C: Poliwag
3D: Poliwhirl
3E: Poliwrath
3F: Abra
40: Kadabra
41: Alakazam
42: Machop
43: Machoke
44: Machamp
45: Bellsprout
46: Weepinbell
47: Victreebell
48: Tentacool
49: Tentacruel
4A: Geodude
4B: Graveler
4C: Golem
4D: Ponyta
4E: Rapidash
4F: Slowpoke
50: Slowbro
51: Magnemite
52: Magneton
53: Farfetchd
54: Doduo
55: Dodrio
56: Seel
57: Dewgong
58: Grimer
59: Muk
5A: Shellder
5B: Cloyster
5C: Gastly
5D: Haunter
5E: Gengar
5F: Onix
60: Drowzee
61: Hypno
62: Krabby
63: Kingler
64: Voltorb
65: Electrode
66: Exeggcute
67: Exeggcutor
68: Cubone
69: Marowak
6A: Hitmonlee
6B: Hitmonchan
6C: Lickitung
6D: Koffing
6E: Weezing
6F: Rhyhorn
70: Rhydon
71: Chansey
72: Tangela
73: Kangaskhan
74: Horsea
75: Seadra
76: Goldeen
77: Seaking
78: Staryu
79: Starmie
7A: Mr. Mime
7B: Scyther
7C: Jynx
7D: Electabuzz
7E: Magmar
7F: Pinsir
80: Tauros
81: Magikarp
82: Gyarados
83: Lapras
84: Ditto
85: Eevee
86: Vaporeon
87: Jolteon
88: Flareon
89: Porygon
8A: Omanyte
8B: Omastar
8C: Kabuto
8D: Kabutops
8E: Aerodactyl
8F: Snorlax
90: Articuno
91: Zapdos
92: Moltres
93: Dratini
94: Dragonair
95: Dragonite
96: Mewtwo
97: Mew
98: Chikorita
99: Bayleef
9A: Meganium
9B: Cyndaquil
9C: Quilava
9D: Typhlosion
9E: Totodile
9F: Croconaw
A0: Feraligatr
A1: Sentret
A2: Furret
A3: Hoothoot
A4: Noctowl
A5: Ledyba
A6: Ledian
A7: Spinarak
A8: Ariados
A9: Crobat
AA: Chinchou
AB: Lanturn
AC: Pichu
AD: Cleffa
AE: Igglybuff
AF: Togepi
B0: Togetic
B1: Natu
B2: Xatu
B3: Mareep
B4: Flaaffy
B5: Ampharos
B6: Bellossom
B7: Marill
B8: Azumaril
B9: Sudowoodo
BA: Politoed
BB: Hoppip
BC: Skiploom
BD: Jumpluff
BE: Aipom
BF: Sunkern
C0: Sunflora
C1: Yanma
C2: Wooper
C3: Quagsire
C4: Espeon
C5: Umbreon
C6: Murkrow
C7: Slowking
C8: Misdreavus
C9: Unown (can show up in any form)
CA: Wobbuffet
CB: Girafarig
CC: Pineco
CD: Forretress
CE: Dunsparce
CF: Gligar
D0: Steelix
D1: Snubbull
D2: Granbull
D3: Qwilfish
D4: Scizor
D5: Shuckle
D6: Heracross
D7: Sneasel
D8: Teddiursa
D9: Ursaring
DA: Slugma
DB: Magcargo
DC: Swinub
DD: Piloswine
DE: Corsola
DF: Remoraid
E0: Octillery
E1: Delibird
E2: Mantine
E3: Skarmory
E4: Houndour
E5: Houndoom
E6: Kingdra
E7: Phanpy
E8: Donphan
E9: Porygon2
EA: Stantler
EB: Smeargle
EC: Tyrogue
ED: Hitmontop
EE: Smoochum
EF: Elekid
F0: Magby
F1: Miltank
F2: Blissey
F3: Raikou
F4: Entei
F5: Suicune
F6: Larvitar
F7: Pupitar
F8: Tyranitar
F9: Lugia
FA: Ho-oh
FB: Celebi
Key Item Modifier
First, you'll need to enable scrolling for items (we'll share that code below.
Replace xx with the amount of key-item slots you are using (digits are from 01 to 0C).
Enable Scrolling
01xxE1D5 91xxBCD8
Slot 1 01xxE2D5 91xxBDD8
Slot 2 01xxE3D5 91xxBED8
Slot 3 01xxE4D5 91xxBFD8
Slot 4 01xxE5D5 91xxC0D8
Slot 5 01xxE6D5 91xxC1D8
Slot 6 01xxE7D5 91xxC2D8
Slot 7 01xxE8D5 91xxC3D8
Slot 8 01xxE9D5 91xxC4D8
Slot 9 01xxEAD5 91xxC5D8
Slot 10 01xxEBD5 91xxC6D8
Slot 11 01xxECD5 91xxC7D8
Slot 12 01xxEDD5 91xxC8D8
Replace xx with one of the codes below:
07 - Bicycle
36 - Coin Case
37 - Itemfinder
3A - Old Rod
3B - Good Rod
3D - Super Rod
42 - Red Scale
44 - S.S. Ticket
45 - Mystery Egg
46 - Clear Bell (Crystal only)
47 - Silver Wing
73 - GS Ball (Crystal only)
74 - Blue Card (Crystal only)
7F - Card Key
80 - Machine Part
81 - Egg Ticket (Crystal only)
85 - Basement Key
86 - Pass
AF - Squirtbottle
B2 - Rainbow Wing
Infect a Pokémon with "Pokémon Virus"
Infect 1st Pokémon 010146DA 9101FBDC
Infect 2nd Pokémon 010176DA 91012BDD
Infect 3rd Pokémon 0101A6DA 91015BDD
Infect 4th Pokémon 0101D6DA 91018BDD
Infect 5th Pokémon 010106DB 9101BBDD
Infect 6th Pokémon 010136DB 9101EBDD
Master Ball
Slot 1 0101B8D5 910193D8
Slot 2 0101BAD5 910195D8
Slot 3 0101BCD5 910197D8
Slot 4 0101BED5 910199D8
Slot 5 0101C0D5 91019BD8
Slot 6 0101C2D5 91019DD8
Slot 7 0101C4D5 91019FD8
Slot 8 0101C6D5 9101A1D8
Slot 9 0101C8D5 9101A3D8
Slot 10 0101CAD5 9101A5D8
Slot 11 0101CCD5 9101A7D8
Slot 12 0101CED5 9101A9D8
Slot 13 0101D0D5 9101ABD8
Slot 14 0101D2D5 9101ADD8
Slot 15 0101D4D5 9101AFD8
Slot 16 0101D6D5 9101B1D8
Slot 17 0101D8D5 9101B3D8
Healing Items
Change the XX to the item code below the slot list!
Slot 1 01XXB8D5 91XX93D8
Slot 2 01XXBAD5 91XX95D8
Slot 3 01XXBCD5 91XX97D8
Slot 4 01XXBED5 91XX99D8
Slot 5 01XXC0D5 91XX9BD8
Slot 6 01XXC2D5 91XX9DD8
Slot 7 01XXC4D5 91XX9FD8
Slot 8 01XXC6D5 91XXA1D8
Slot 9 01XXC8D5 91XXA3D8
Slot 10 01XXCAD5 91XXA5D8
Slot 11 01XXCCD5 91XXA7D8
Slot 12 01XXCED5 91XXA9D8
Slot 13 01XXD0D5 91XXABD8
Slot 14 01XXD2D5 91XXADD8
Slot 15 01XXD4D5 91XXAFD8
Slot 16 01XXD6D5 91XXB1D8
Slot 17 01XXD8D5 91XXB3D8
09 ANTIDOTE
0A BURN HEAL
0B ICE HEAL
0C AWAKENING
0D PARLYZ HEAL
0E FULL RESTORE
0F MAX POTION
10 HYPER POTION
11 SUPER POTION
12 POTION
15 MAX ELIXER
26 FULL HEAL
27 REVIVE
28 MAX REVIVE
3F ETHER
40 MAX ETHER
41 ELIXER
Poke Balls
Once again, change the XX to the corresponding ball in the code list below!
Slot 1 01XXB8D5 91XX93D8
Slot 2 01XXBAD5 91XX95D8
Slot 3 01XXBCD5 91XX97D8
Slot 4 01XXBED5 91XX99D8
Slot 5 01XXC0D5 91XX9BD8
Slot 6 01XXC2D5 91XX9DD8
Slot 7 01XXC4D5 91XX9FD8
Slot 8 01XXC6D5 91XXA1D8
Slot 9 01XXC8D5 91XXA3D8
Slot 10 01XXCAD5 91XXA5D8
Slot 11 01XXCCD5 91XXA7D8
Slot 12 01XXCED5 91XXA9D8
Slot 13 01XXD0D5 91XXABD8
Slot 14 01XXD2D5 91XXADD8
Slot 15 01XXD4D5 91XXAFD8
Slot 16 01XXD6D5 91XXB1D8
Slot 17 01XXD8D5 91XXB3D8
Ball codes:
02 ULTRA BALL
04 GREAT BALL
05 POKE BALL
9D HEAVY BALL
9F LEVEL BALL
A0 LURE BALL
A1 FAST BALL
A4 FRIEND BALL
A5 MOON BALL
A6 LOVE BALL
B1 PARK BALL
Miscellaneous Items
Same again, replace XX with item digits
Slot 1 01XXB8D5 91XX93D8
Slot 2 01XXBAD5 91XX95D8
Slot 3 01XXBCD5 91XX97D8
Slot 4 01XXBED5 91XX99D8
Slot 5 01XXC0D5 91XX9BD8
Slot 6 01XXC2D5 91XX9DD8
Slot 7 01XXC4D5 91XX9FD8
Slot 8 01XXC6D5 91XXA1D8
Slot 9 01XXC8D5 91XXA3D8
Slot 10 01XXCAD5 91XXA5D8
Slot 11 01XXCCD5 91XXA7D8
Slot 12 01XXCED5 91XXA9D8
Slot 13 01XXD0D5 91XXABD8
Slot 14 01XXD2D5 91XXADD8
Slot 15 01XXD4D5 91XXAFD8
Slot 16 01XXD6D5 91XXB1D8
Slot 17 01XXD8D5 91XXB3D8
And the codes for the misc items themselves:
03 BRIGHT POWDER
06 TERU-SAMA
07 BICYCLE
08 MOON STONE
13 ESCAPE ROPE
14 REPEL
16 FIRE STONE
17 THUNDER STONE
18 WATER STONE
1A HP UP
1B PROTEIN
1C IRON
1D CARBOS
1E LUCKY PUNCH
1F CALCIUM
21 X ACCURACY
22 LEAF STONE
23 METAL POWDER
24 NUGGET
25 POKE DOLL
29 GUARD SPEC
2A SUPER REPEL
2B MAX REPEL
2C DIRE HIT
2E FRESH WATER
2F SODA POP
30 LEMONADE
31 X ATTACK
33 X DEFEND
34 X SPEED
35 X SPECIAL
36 COIN CASE
37 ITEM FINDER
39 EXP SHARE
3A OLD ROD
3B GOOD ROD
3C SILVER LEAF
3D SUPER ROD
3E PP UP
42 RED SCALE
43 SECRET POTION
44 S.S. TICKET
45 MYSTERY EGG
46 CLEAR BELL - ITEM ONLY FOUND IN CRYSTAL
47 SILVER WING
48 MOO MOO MILK
49 QUICK CLAW
4A PSNCUREBERRY
4B GOLD LEAF
4C SOFT SAND
4D SHARP BEAK
4E PRZCUREBERRY
4F BURNT BERRY
50 ICE BERRY
51 POISON BARB
52 KINGS ROCK
53 BITTER BERRY
54 MINT BERRY
55 RED APRICORN
56 TINY MUSHROOM
57 BIG MUSHROOM
58 SILVER POWDER
59 BLU APRICORN
5B AMULET COIN
5C YELLOW APRICORN
5D GREEN APRICORN
5E CLEANSE TAG
5F MYSTIC WATER
60 TWISTED SPOON
61 WHITE APRICORN
62 BLACK BELT
63 BLACK APRICORN
65 PINK APRICORN
66 BLACK GLASSES
67 SLOWPOKETAIL
68 PINK BOW
69 STICK
6A SMOKE BALL
6B NEVER MELT ICE
6C MAGNET
6D MIRACLE BERRY
6E PEARL
6F BIG PEARL
70 EVERSTONE
71 SPELL TAG
72 RAGE CANDY BAR
73 GS BALL - ITEM ONLY FOUND IN CRYSTAL
74 BLUE CARD - ITEM ONLY FOUND IN CRYSTAL
75 MIRACLE SEED
76 THICK CLUB
77 FOCUS BAND
79 ENERGY POWDER
7A ENERGY ROOT
7B HEAL POWDER
7C REVIVAL HERB
7D HARDSTONE
7E LUCKY EGG
7F CARD KEY
80 MACHINE PART
81 EGG TICKET - ITEM ONLY FOUND IN CRYSTAL
82 LOST ITEM
83 STARDUST
84 STAR PIECE
85 BASEMENT KEY
86 PASS
8A CHARCOAL
8B BERRY JUICE
8C SCOPE LENS
8F METAL COAT
90 DRAGON FANG
92 LEFTOVERS
96 MYSTERY BERRY
97 DRAGON SCALE
98 BERSERK GENE
9C SACRED ASH
9D HEAVY BALL
9E FLOWER MAIL
A7 NORMAL BOX
A8 GORGEOUS BOX
A9 SUN STONE
AA POLADOTBOX
AC UP-GRADE
AD BERRY
AE GOLD BERRY
AF SQUIRT BOTTLE
B1 PARK BALL
B2 RAINBOW WING
B4 BRICK PEICE
B5 SURF MAIL
B6 LITE BLUE MAIL
B7 PORTRAIT MAIL
B8 LOVELY MAIL
B9 EON MAIL
BA MORPH MAIL
BB BLUESKY MAIL
BC MUSIC MAIL
BD MIRAGE MAIL
TM and HM
TM 01 Dynamicpunch 01637ED5 916359D8
TM 02 Headbutt 01637FD5 91635AD8
TM 03 Curse 016380D5 91635BD8
TM 04 Rollout 016381D5 91635CD8
TM 05 Roar 016382D5 91635DD8
TM 06 Toxic 016383D5 91635ED8
TM 07 Zap Cannon 016384D5 91635FD8
TM 08 Rock Smash 016385D5 916360D8
TM 09 Psych Up 016386D5 916361D8
TM 10 Hidden Power 016387D5 916362D8
TM 11 Sunny Day 016388D5 916363D8
TM 12 Sweet Scent 016389D5 916364D8
TM 13 Snore 01638AD5 916365D8
TM 14 Blizzard 01638BD5 916366D8
TM 15 Hyper Beam 01638CD5 916367D8
TM 16 Icy Wind 01638DD5 916368D8
TM 17 Protect 01638ED5 916369D8
TM 18 Rain Dance 01638FD5 91636AD8
TM 19 Giga Drain 016390D5 91636BD8
TM 20 Endure 016391D5 91636CD8
TM 21 Frustration 016392D5 91636DD8
TM 22 Solarbeam 016393D5 91636ED8
TM 23 Iron Tail 016394D5 91636FD8
TM 24 Dragonbreath 016395D5 916370D8
TM 25 Thunder 016396D5 916371D8
TM 26 Earthquake 016397D5 916372D8
TM 27 Return 016398D5 916373D8
TM 28 Dig 016399D5 916374D8
TM 29 Psychic 01639AD5 916375D8
TM 30 Shadow Ball 01639BD5 916376D8
TM 31 Mud-Slap 01639CD5 916377D8
TM 32 Double Team 01639DD5 916378D8
TM 33 Ice Punch 01639ED5 916379D8
TM 34 Swagger 01639FD5 91637AD8
TM 35 Sleep Talk 0163A0D5 91637BD8
TM 36 Sludge Bomb 0163A1D5 91637CD8
TM 37 Sandstorm 0163A2D5 91637DD8
TM 38 Fire Blast 0163A3D5 91637ED8
TM 39 Swift 0163A4D5 91637FD8
TM 40 Defense Curl 0163A5D5 916380D8
TM 41 Thunderpunch 0163A6D5 916381D8
TM 42 Dream Eater 0163A7D5 916382D8
TM 43 Detect 0163A8D5 916383D8
TM 44 Rest 0163A9D5 916384D8
TM 45 Attract 0163AAD5 916385D8
TM 46 Thief 0163ABD5 916386D8
TM 47 Steel Wing 0163ACD5 916387D8
TM 48 Fire Punch 0163ADD5 916388D8
TM 49 Fury Cutter 0163AED5 916389D8
TM 50 Nightmare 0163AFD5 91638AD8
HM 01 Cut 0101B0D5 91018BD8
HM 02 Fly 0101B1D5 91018CD8
HM 03 Surf 0101B2D5 91018DD8
HM 04 Strength 0101B3D5 91018ED8
HM 05 Flash 0101B4D5 91018FD8
HM 06 Whirlpool 0101B5D5 910190D8
HM 07 Waterfall 0101B6D5 910191D8
Rare Candies
Slot 1 0120B8D5 912093D8
Slot 2 0120BAD5 912095D8
Slot 3 0120BCD5 912097D8
Slot 4 0120BED5 912099D8
Slot 5 0120C0D5 91209BD8
Slot 6 0120C2D5 91209DD8
Slot 7 0120C4D5 91209FD8
Slot 8 0120C6D5 9120A1D8
Slot 9 0120C8D5 9120A3D8
Slot 10 0120CAD5 9120A5D8
Slot 11 0120CCD5 9120A7D8
Slot 12 0120CED5 9120A9D8
Slot 13 0120D0D5 9120ABD8
Slot 14 0120D2D5 9120ADD8
Slot 15 0120D4D5 9120AFD8
Slot 16 0120D6D5 9120B1D8
Slot 17 0120D8D5 9120B3D8
TM and HM Pokemart Item Modifier
Use the following code, and replace xx with the right code below: 01xxF1D0. Go to the Pokemart, and the desired item should be the first in the list!
BF TM01 - DynamicPunch
C0 TM02 - Headbutt
C1 TM03 - Curse
C2 TM04 - Rollout
C4 TM05 - Roar
C5 TM06 - Toxic
C6 TM07 - Zap Cannon
C7 TM08 - Rock Smash
C8 TM09 - Psych Up
C9 TM10 - Hidden Power
CA TM11 - Sunny Day
CB TM12 - Sweet Scent
CC TM13 - Snore
CD TM14 - Blizzard
CE TM15 - Hyper Beam
CF TM16 - Icy Wind
D0 TM17 - Protect
D1 TM18 - Rain Dance
D2 TM19 - Giga Drain
D3 TM20 - Endure
D4 TM21 - Frustration
D5 TM22 - Solar Beam
D6 TM23 - Iron Tail
D7 TM24 - Dragonbreath
D8 TM25 - Thunder
D9 TM26 - Earthquake
DA TM27 - Return
DB TM28 - Dig
DD TM29 - Psychic
DE TM30 - Shadow Ball
DF TM31 - Mud Slap
E0 TM32 - Double Team
E1 TM33 - Ice Punch
E2 TM34 - Swagger
E3 TM35 - Sleep Talk
E4 TM36 - Sludge Bomb
E5 TM37 - Sandstorm
E6 TM38 - Fire Blast
E7 TM39 - Swift
E8 TM40 - Defense Curl
E9 TM41 - Thunderpunch
EA TM42 - Dream Eater
EB TM43 - Detect
EC TM44 - Rest
ED TM45 - Attract
EE TM46 - Thief
EF TM47 - Steel Wing
F0 TM48 - Fire Punch
F1 TM49 - Fury Cutter
F2 TM50 - Nightmare
F3 HM01 - Cut
F4 HM02 - Fly
F5 HM03 - Surf
F6 HM04 - Strength
F7 HM05 - Flash
F8 HM06 - Whirlpool
F9 HM07 - Waterfall
And that's the lot! Once again, be careful using these cheats because they can mess up the game. But we hope you have fun with them!
