It's a special game for many, even though it didn't sell as well as Gold or Silver, for many reasons. We could pick the gender of our trainer for the first time, sprites looked amazing, and it was the last game on the original hardware (sort of) before the Game Boy Advance.

The final game in the series to come out on the Game Boy Colour, Pokémon Crystal was an update to the second generation of Pokémon.

Whether you're revisiting it, or playing for the first time, we're just glad you're keeping its legacy alive! As a thank you - because we love the game so much - we'll share a few cheat codes to use if you're struggling.

We should also add that you will need a Game Shark, or similar program, to use these cheats on the original GBC game.

How to use cheats in Pokémon Crystal

Once you've set up the Game Shark, all you'll need to do is punch in the code and you're good to go!

We should add that while these should be nice and clean cheats (unlike the MissingNo glitch), there is a chance these codes will crash your game. We recommend saving your game before cheating, and only using these codes to mess about, investigate and experiment.

Full list of Pokémon Crystal cheat codes

So now you're ready! Bear in mind that a cheat might not work first time, but keep trying. And if the cheat is to spawn a Pokémon, you'll still need to go into the wild to catch it! Alright, we'll share the codes below.

Walk Through Walls

010AA3CE

010AA4CE

010AA5CE

010AA6CE

9100FAC2

9100FBC2

9100FCC2

9100FDC2

Always Use Bike

010182D6 91015DD9

Max Money

019973D5

019974D5

019975D5

910F4ED8

91424FD8

913F50D8

Max Pokeball

Slot 1 0163FED5 9163D9D8

Slot 2 016300D6 9163DBD8

Slot 3 016302D6 9163DDD8

Slot 4 016304D6 9163DFD8

Slot 5 016306D6 9163E1D8

Slot 6 016308D6 9163E3D8

Slot 7 01630AD6 9163E5D8

Slot 8 01630CD6 9163E7D8

Slot 9 01630ED6 9163E9D8

Slot 10 016310D6 9163EBD8

Slot 11 016312D6 9163EDD8

Slot 12 016314D6 9163EFD8

Have All Badges

01FF7CD5

01FF7DD5

91FF57D8

91FF58D8

Shiny Pokémon

910730D2

Transform Normal to Shiny

1st Pokemon

01EA3FDA

01AA40DA

91EAF4DC

91AAF5DC

2nd Pokemon

01EA6FDA

01AA70DA

91EA24DD

91AA25DD

3rd Pokemon

01EA9FDA

01AAA0DA

91EA54DD

91AA55DD

4th Pokemon

01EACFDA

01AAD0DA

91EA84DD

91AA85DD

5th Pokemon

01EAFFDA

01AA00DB

91EAB4DD

91AAB5DD

6th Pokemon

01EA2FDB

01AA30DB

91EAE4DD

91AAE5DD

Modify Level

91xx13D2 (replacing the xx to desired level)

Infinite XP

014432DA

014433DA

014434DA

9144E7DC

9144E8DC

9144E9DC

Steal Trainer's Pokémon

91012DD2

Hatch an Egg

1st Egg 010145DA 9101FADC

2nd Egg 010175DA 91012ADD

3rd Egg 0101A5DA 91015ADD

4th Egg 0101D5DA 91018ADD

5th Egg 010105DB 9101BADD

6th Egg 010135DB 9101EADD

Gender Modifier

Fight Female 010419D1 910430D2

Fight Male 010519D1 910530D2

Enemy Status Modifier

91xx14D2 (change xx to following codes)

01: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 1st turn).

02: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 2nd turn).

03: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 3rd turn).

04: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 4th turn).

05: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 5th turn).

06: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 6th turn).

07: SLP (The Pokémon will wake up in the 7th turn).

08: PSN (The poison will wear off when you turn off the GameShark switch)

0f: PSN + SLP (wears off when you turn off the GameShark switch)

10: BRN (wears off when you turn off the GameShark switch)

17: BRN + SLP (wears off when you turn off the GameShark switch)

20: FRZ (wears off when you turn off the GameShark switch)

30: FRZ + BRN (wears off when you turn off the GameShark switch)

40: PAR (wears off when you turn off the GameShark switch)

Mood Modifier

1st 01xx45DA 91xxFADC

2nd 01xx75DA 91xx2ADD

3rd 01xxA5DA 91xx5ADD

4th 01xxD5DA 91xx8ADD

5th 01xx05DB 91xxBADD

6th 01xx35DB 91xxEADD

Again, replace the xx with the following for the mood modifier specified!

00: (0) Your Pokémon hates you (Frustration's base set at at 102)

46: (70) Starting point after catching or trading.

DA: (218) Requirement for happiness evolution.

FF: (255) Maximum happiness. (Sets Return's base damage to 102)

Stats Modifier

Max Attack Modifier (Larger) 1st 010350DA 910305DD

Max Attack Modifier (Smaller) 1st 01E751DA 91E706DD

Max Defense Modifier (Larger) 1st 010352DA 910307DD

Max Defense Modifier (Smaller) 1st 01E753DA 91E708DD

Max Speed (Larger) 1st 010354DA 910309DD

Max Speed (Smaller) 1st 01E755DA 91E70ADD

Max Special Attack Modifier (Larger) 1st 010356DA 91030BDD

Max Special Attack Modifier (Smaller) 1st 01E757DA 91E70CDD

Max Special Defense Modifier (Larger) 1st 010358DA 91030DDD

Max Special Defense Modifier (Smaller) 1st 01E759DA 91E70EDD

Max Attack Modifier (Larger) 2nd 010380DA 910335DD

Max Attack Modifier (Smaller) 2nd 01E781DA 91E736DD

Max Defense Modifier (Larger) 2nd 010382DA 910337DD

Max Defense Modifier (Smaller) 2nd 01E783DA 91E738DD

Max Speed (Larger) 2nd 010384DA 910339DD

Max Speed (Smaller) 2nd 01E785DA 91E73ADD

Max Special Attack Modifier (Larger) 2nd 010386DA 91033BDD

Max Special Attack Modifier (Smaller) 2nd 01E787DA 91E73CDD

Max Special Defense Modifier (Larger) 2nd 010388DA 91033DDD

Max Special Defense Modifier (Smaller) 2nd 01E789DA 91E73EDD

Max Attack Modifier (Larger) 3rd 0103B0DA 910365DD

Max Attack Modifier (Smaller) 3rd 01E7B1DA 91E766DD

Max Defense Modifier (Larger) 3rd 0103B2DA 910367DD

Max Defense Modifier (Smaller) 3rd 01E7B3DA 91E768DD

Max Speed (Larger) 3rd 0103B4DA 910369DD

Max Speed (Smaller) 3rd 01E7B5DA 91E76ADD

Max Special Attack Modifier (Larger) 3rd 0103B6DA 91036BDD

Max Special Attack Modifier (Smaller) 3rd 01E7B7DA 91E76CDD

Max Special Defense Modifier (Larger) 3rd 0103B8DA 91036DDD

Max Special Defense Modifier (Smaller) 3rd 01E7B9DA 91E76EDD

Max Attack Modifier (Larger) 4th 0103E0DA 910395DD

Max Attack Modifier (Smaller) 4th 01E7E1DA 91E796DD

Max Defense Modifier (Larger) 4th 0103E2DA 910397DD

Max Defense Modifier (Smaller) 4th 01E7E3DA 91E798DD

Max Speed (Larger) 4th 0103E4DA 910399DD

Max Speed (Smaller) 4th 01E7E5DA 91E79ADD

Max Special Attack Modifier (Larger) 4th 0103E6DA 91039BDD

Max Special Attack Modifier (Smaller) 4th 01E7E7DA 91E79CDD

Max Special Defense Modifier (Larger) 4th 0103E8DA 91039DDD

Max Special Defense Modifier (Smaller) 4th 01E7E9DA 91E79EDD

Max Attack Modifier (Larger) 5th 010310DB 9103C5DD

Max Attack Modifier (Smaller) 5th 01E711DB 91E7C6DD

Max Defense Modifier (Larger) 5th 010312DB 9103C7DD

Max Defense Modifier (Smaller) 5th 01E713DB 91E7C8DD

Max Speed (Larger) 5th 010314DB 9103C9DD

Max Speed (Smaller) 5th 01E715DB 91E7CADD

Max Special Attack Modifier (Larger) 5th 010316DB 9103CBDD

Max Special Attack Modifier (Smaller) 5th 01E717DB 91E7CCDD

Max Special Defense Modifier (Larger) 5th 010318DB 9103CDDD

Max Special Defense Modifier (Smaller) 5th 01E719DB 91E7CEDD

Max Attack Modifier (Larger) 6th 010340DB 9103F5DD

Max Attack Modifier (Smaller) 6th 01E741DB 91E7F6DD

Max Defense Modifier (Larger) 6th 010342DB 9103F7DD

Max Defense Modifier (Smaller) 6th 01E743DB 91E7F8DD

Max Speed (Larger) 6th 010344DB 9103F9DD

Max Speed (Smaller) 6th 01E745DB 91E7FADD

Max Special Attack Modifier (Larger) 6th 010346DB 9103FBDD

Max Special Attack Modifier (Smaller) 6th 01E747DB 91E7FCDD

Max Special Defense Modifier (Larger) 6th 010348DB 9103FDDD

Max Special Defense Modifier (Smaller) 6th 01E749DB 91E7FEDD

HP Modifier

Infinite HP (Larger) 1st 01034CDA 910301DD

Infinite HP (Smaller) 1st 01E74DDA 91E702DD

Max HP Modifier (Larger) 1st 01034EDA 910303DD

Max HP Modifier (Smaller) 1st 01E74FDA 91E704DD

Infinite HP (Larger) 2nd 01037CDA 910331DD

Infinite HP (Smaller) 2nd 01E77DDA 91E732DD

Max HP Modifier (Larger) 2nd 01037EDA 910333DD

Max HP Modifier (Smaller) 2nd 01E77FDA 91E734DD

Infinite HP (Larger) 3rd 0103ACDA 910361DD

Infinite HP (Smaller) 3rd 01E7ADDA 91E762DD

Max HP Modifier (Larger) 3rd 0103AEDA 910363DD

Max HP Modifier (Smaller) 3rd 01E7AFDA 91E764DD

Infinite HP (Larger) 4th 0103DCDA 910391DD

Infinite HP (Smaller) 4th 01E7DDDA 91E792DD

Max HP Modifier (Larger) 4th 0103DEDA 910393DD

Max HP Modifier (Smaller) 4th 01E7DFDA 91E794DD

Infinite HP (Larger) 5th 01030CDB 9103C1DD

Infinite HP (Smaller) 5th 01E70DDB 91E7C2DD

Max HP Modifier (Larger) 5th 01030EDB 9103C3DD

Max HP Modifier (Smaller) 5th 01E70FDB 91E7C4DD

Infinite HP (Larger) 6th 01033CDB 9103F1DD

Infinite HP (Smaller) 6th 01E73DDB 91E7F2DD

Max HP Modifier (Larger) 6th 01033EDB 9103F3DD

Max HP Modifier (Smaller) 6th 01E73FDB 91E7F4DD

Wild Pokémon Modifier

01xx04D2 - of course, replace the xx with the respective numbers preceding the Pokémon. This code might not work. If it fails, use 91xx04D2

01: Bulbasaur

02: Ivysaur

03: Venusaur

04: Charmander

05: Charmeleon

06: Charizard

07: Squirtle

08: Wartortle

09: Blastoise

0A: Caterpie

0B: Metapod

0C: Butterfree

0D: Weedle

0E: Kakuna

0F: Beedrill

10: Pidgey

11: Pidgeotto

12: Pidgeot

13: Rattata

14: Raticate

15: Spearow

16: Fearow

17: Ekans

18: Arbok

19: Pikachu

1A: Raichu

1B: Sandshrew

1C: Sandslash

1D: Nidoran Female

1E: Nidorina

1F: Nidoqueen

20: Nidoran Male

21: Nidorino

22: nidoking

23: Clefairy

24: Clefable

25: Vulpix

26: Ninetails

27: Jigglypuff

28: Wigglytuff

29: Zubat

2A: Golbat

2B: Oddish

2C: Gloom

2D: Vileplume

2E: Paras

2F: Parasect

30: Venonat

31: Venomoth

32: Diglett

33: Dugtrio

34: Meowth

35: Persian

36: Psyduck

37: Golduck

38: Mankey

39: Primeape

3A: Growlithe

3B: Arcanine

3C: Poliwag

3D: Poliwhirl

3E: Poliwrath

3F: Abra

40: Kadabra

41: Alakazam

42: Machop

43: Machoke

44: Machamp

45: Bellsprout

46: Weepinbell

47: Victreebell

48: Tentacool

49: Tentacruel

4A: Geodude

4B: Graveler

4C: Golem

4D: Ponyta

4E: Rapidash

4F: Slowpoke

50: Slowbro

51: Magnemite

52: Magneton

53: Farfetchd

54: Doduo

55: Dodrio

56: Seel

57: Dewgong

58: Grimer

59: Muk

5A: Shellder

5B: Cloyster

5C: Gastly

5D: Haunter

5E: Gengar

5F: Onix

60: Drowzee

61: Hypno

62: Krabby

63: Kingler

64: Voltorb

65: Electrode

66: Exeggcute

67: Exeggcutor

68: Cubone

69: Marowak

6A: Hitmonlee

6B: Hitmonchan

6C: Lickitung

6D: Koffing

6E: Weezing

6F: Rhyhorn

70: Rhydon

71: Chansey

72: Tangela

73: Kangaskhan

74: Horsea

75: Seadra

76: Goldeen

77: Seaking

78: Staryu

79: Starmie

7A: Mr. Mime

7B: Scyther

7C: Jynx

7D: Electabuzz

7E: Magmar

7F: Pinsir

80: Tauros

81: Magikarp

82: Gyarados

83: Lapras

84: Ditto

85: Eevee

86: Vaporeon

87: Jolteon

88: Flareon

89: Porygon

8A: Omanyte

8B: Omastar

8C: Kabuto

8D: Kabutops

8E: Aerodactyl

8F: Snorlax

90: Articuno

91: Zapdos

92: Moltres

93: Dratini

94: Dragonair

95: Dragonite

96: Mewtwo

97: Mew

98: Chikorita

99: Bayleef

9A: Meganium

9B: Cyndaquil

9C: Quilava

9D: Typhlosion

9E: Totodile

9F: Croconaw

A0: Feraligatr

A1: Sentret

A2: Furret

A3: Hoothoot

A4: Noctowl

A5: Ledyba

A6: Ledian

A7: Spinarak

A8: Ariados

A9: Crobat

AA: Chinchou

AB: Lanturn

AC: Pichu

AD: Cleffa

AE: Igglybuff

AF: Togepi

B0: Togetic

B1: Natu

B2: Xatu

B3: Mareep

B4: Flaaffy

B5: Ampharos

B6: Bellossom

B7: Marill

B8: Azumaril

B9: Sudowoodo

BA: Politoed

BB: Hoppip

BC: Skiploom

BD: Jumpluff

BE: Aipom

BF: Sunkern

C0: Sunflora

C1: Yanma

C2: Wooper

C3: Quagsire

C4: Espeon

C5: Umbreon

C6: Murkrow

C7: Slowking

C8: Misdreavus

C9: Unown (can show up in any form)

CA: Wobbuffet

CB: Girafarig

CC: Pineco

CD: Forretress

CE: Dunsparce

CF: Gligar

D0: Steelix

D1: Snubbull

D2: Granbull

D3: Qwilfish

D4: Scizor

D5: Shuckle

D6: Heracross

D7: Sneasel

D8: Teddiursa

D9: Ursaring

DA: Slugma

DB: Magcargo

DC: Swinub

DD: Piloswine

DE: Corsola

DF: Remoraid

E0: Octillery

E1: Delibird

E2: Mantine

E3: Skarmory

E4: Houndour

E5: Houndoom

E6: Kingdra

E7: Phanpy

E8: Donphan

E9: Porygon2

EA: Stantler

EB: Smeargle

EC: Tyrogue

ED: Hitmontop

EE: Smoochum

EF: Elekid

F0: Magby

F1: Miltank

F2: Blissey

F3: Raikou

F4: Entei

F5: Suicune

F6: Larvitar

F7: Pupitar

F8: Tyranitar

F9: Lugia

FA: Ho-oh

FB: Celebi

Key Item Modifier

First, you'll need to enable scrolling for items (we'll share that code below.

Replace xx with the amount of key-item slots you are using (digits are from 01 to 0C).

Enable Scrolling

01xxE1D5 91xxBCD8

Slot 1 01xxE2D5 91xxBDD8

Slot 2 01xxE3D5 91xxBED8

Slot 3 01xxE4D5 91xxBFD8

Slot 4 01xxE5D5 91xxC0D8

Slot 5 01xxE6D5 91xxC1D8

Slot 6 01xxE7D5 91xxC2D8

Slot 7 01xxE8D5 91xxC3D8

Slot 8 01xxE9D5 91xxC4D8

Slot 9 01xxEAD5 91xxC5D8

Slot 10 01xxEBD5 91xxC6D8

Slot 11 01xxECD5 91xxC7D8

Slot 12 01xxEDD5 91xxC8D8

Replace xx with one of the codes below:

07 - Bicycle

36 - Coin Case

37 - Itemfinder

3A - Old Rod

3B - Good Rod

3D - Super Rod

42 - Red Scale

44 - S.S. Ticket

45 - Mystery Egg

46 - Clear Bell (Crystal only)

47 - Silver Wing

73 - GS Ball (Crystal only)

74 - Blue Card (Crystal only)

7F - Card Key

80 - Machine Part

81 - Egg Ticket (Crystal only)

85 - Basement Key

86 - Pass

AF - Squirtbottle

B2 - Rainbow Wing

Infect a Pokémon with "Pokémon Virus"

Infect 1st Pokémon 010146DA 9101FBDC

Infect 2nd Pokémon 010176DA 91012BDD

Infect 3rd Pokémon 0101A6DA 91015BDD

Infect 4th Pokémon 0101D6DA 91018BDD

Infect 5th Pokémon 010106DB 9101BBDD

Infect 6th Pokémon 010136DB 9101EBDD

Master Ball

Slot 1 0101B8D5 910193D8

Slot 2 0101BAD5 910195D8

Slot 3 0101BCD5 910197D8

Slot 4 0101BED5 910199D8

Slot 5 0101C0D5 91019BD8

Slot 6 0101C2D5 91019DD8

Slot 7 0101C4D5 91019FD8

Slot 8 0101C6D5 9101A1D8

Slot 9 0101C8D5 9101A3D8

Slot 10 0101CAD5 9101A5D8

Slot 11 0101CCD5 9101A7D8

Slot 12 0101CED5 9101A9D8

Slot 13 0101D0D5 9101ABD8

Slot 14 0101D2D5 9101ADD8

Slot 15 0101D4D5 9101AFD8

Slot 16 0101D6D5 9101B1D8

Slot 17 0101D8D5 9101B3D8

Healing Items

Change the XX to the item code below the slot list!

Slot 1 01XXB8D5 91XX93D8

Slot 2 01XXBAD5 91XX95D8

Slot 3 01XXBCD5 91XX97D8

Slot 4 01XXBED5 91XX99D8

Slot 5 01XXC0D5 91XX9BD8

Slot 6 01XXC2D5 91XX9DD8

Slot 7 01XXC4D5 91XX9FD8

Slot 8 01XXC6D5 91XXA1D8

Slot 9 01XXC8D5 91XXA3D8

Slot 10 01XXCAD5 91XXA5D8

Slot 11 01XXCCD5 91XXA7D8

Slot 12 01XXCED5 91XXA9D8

Slot 13 01XXD0D5 91XXABD8

Slot 14 01XXD2D5 91XXADD8

Slot 15 01XXD4D5 91XXAFD8

Slot 16 01XXD6D5 91XXB1D8

Slot 17 01XXD8D5 91XXB3D8

09 ANTIDOTE

0A BURN HEAL

0B ICE HEAL

0C AWAKENING

0D PARLYZ HEAL

0E FULL RESTORE

0F MAX POTION

10 HYPER POTION

11 SUPER POTION

12 POTION

15 MAX ELIXER

26 FULL HEAL

27 REVIVE

28 MAX REVIVE

3F ETHER

40 MAX ETHER

41 ELIXER

Poke Balls

Once again, change the XX to the corresponding ball in the code list below!

Slot 1 01XXB8D5 91XX93D8

Slot 2 01XXBAD5 91XX95D8

Slot 3 01XXBCD5 91XX97D8

Slot 4 01XXBED5 91XX99D8

Slot 5 01XXC0D5 91XX9BD8

Slot 6 01XXC2D5 91XX9DD8

Slot 7 01XXC4D5 91XX9FD8

Slot 8 01XXC6D5 91XXA1D8

Slot 9 01XXC8D5 91XXA3D8

Slot 10 01XXCAD5 91XXA5D8

Slot 11 01XXCCD5 91XXA7D8

Slot 12 01XXCED5 91XXA9D8

Slot 13 01XXD0D5 91XXABD8

Slot 14 01XXD2D5 91XXADD8

Slot 15 01XXD4D5 91XXAFD8

Slot 16 01XXD6D5 91XXB1D8

Slot 17 01XXD8D5 91XXB3D8

Ball codes:

02 ULTRA BALL

04 GREAT BALL

05 POKE BALL

9D HEAVY BALL

9F LEVEL BALL

A0 LURE BALL

A1 FAST BALL

A4 FRIEND BALL

A5 MOON BALL

A6 LOVE BALL

B1 PARK BALL

Miscellaneous Items

Same again, replace XX with item digits

Slot 1 01XXB8D5 91XX93D8

Slot 2 01XXBAD5 91XX95D8

Slot 3 01XXBCD5 91XX97D8

Slot 4 01XXBED5 91XX99D8

Slot 5 01XXC0D5 91XX9BD8

Slot 6 01XXC2D5 91XX9DD8

Slot 7 01XXC4D5 91XX9FD8

Slot 8 01XXC6D5 91XXA1D8

Slot 9 01XXC8D5 91XXA3D8

Slot 10 01XXCAD5 91XXA5D8

Slot 11 01XXCCD5 91XXA7D8

Slot 12 01XXCED5 91XXA9D8

Slot 13 01XXD0D5 91XXABD8

Slot 14 01XXD2D5 91XXADD8

Slot 15 01XXD4D5 91XXAFD8

Slot 16 01XXD6D5 91XXB1D8

Slot 17 01XXD8D5 91XXB3D8

And the codes for the misc items themselves:

03 BRIGHT POWDER

06 TERU-SAMA

07 BICYCLE

08 MOON STONE

13 ESCAPE ROPE

14 REPEL

16 FIRE STONE

17 THUNDER STONE

18 WATER STONE

1A HP UP

1B PROTEIN

1C IRON

1D CARBOS

1E LUCKY PUNCH

1F CALCIUM

21 X ACCURACY

22 LEAF STONE

23 METAL POWDER

24 NUGGET

25 POKE DOLL

29 GUARD SPEC

2A SUPER REPEL

2B MAX REPEL

2C DIRE HIT

2E FRESH WATER

2F SODA POP

30 LEMONADE

31 X ATTACK

33 X DEFEND

34 X SPEED

35 X SPECIAL

36 COIN CASE

37 ITEM FINDER

39 EXP SHARE

3A OLD ROD

3B GOOD ROD

3C SILVER LEAF

3D SUPER ROD

3E PP UP

42 RED SCALE

43 SECRET POTION

44 S.S. TICKET

45 MYSTERY EGG

46 CLEAR BELL - ITEM ONLY FOUND IN CRYSTAL

47 SILVER WING

48 MOO MOO MILK

49 QUICK CLAW

4A PSNCUREBERRY

4B GOLD LEAF

4C SOFT SAND

4D SHARP BEAK

4E PRZCUREBERRY

4F BURNT BERRY

50 ICE BERRY

51 POISON BARB

52 KINGS ROCK

53 BITTER BERRY

54 MINT BERRY

55 RED APRICORN

56 TINY MUSHROOM

57 BIG MUSHROOM

58 SILVER POWDER

59 BLU APRICORN

5B AMULET COIN

5C YELLOW APRICORN

5D GREEN APRICORN

5E CLEANSE TAG

5F MYSTIC WATER

60 TWISTED SPOON

61 WHITE APRICORN

62 BLACK BELT

63 BLACK APRICORN

65 PINK APRICORN

66 BLACK GLASSES

67 SLOWPOKETAIL

68 PINK BOW

69 STICK

6A SMOKE BALL

6B NEVER MELT ICE

6C MAGNET

6D MIRACLE BERRY

6E PEARL

6F BIG PEARL

70 EVERSTONE

71 SPELL TAG

72 RAGE CANDY BAR

73 GS BALL - ITEM ONLY FOUND IN CRYSTAL

74 BLUE CARD - ITEM ONLY FOUND IN CRYSTAL

75 MIRACLE SEED

76 THICK CLUB

77 FOCUS BAND

79 ENERGY POWDER

7A ENERGY ROOT

7B HEAL POWDER

7C REVIVAL HERB

7D HARDSTONE

7E LUCKY EGG

7F CARD KEY

80 MACHINE PART

81 EGG TICKET - ITEM ONLY FOUND IN CRYSTAL

82 LOST ITEM

83 STARDUST

84 STAR PIECE

85 BASEMENT KEY

86 PASS

8A CHARCOAL

8B BERRY JUICE

8C SCOPE LENS

8F METAL COAT

90 DRAGON FANG

92 LEFTOVERS

96 MYSTERY BERRY

97 DRAGON SCALE

98 BERSERK GENE

9C SACRED ASH

9D HEAVY BALL

9E FLOWER MAIL

A7 NORMAL BOX

A8 GORGEOUS BOX

A9 SUN STONE

AA POLADOTBOX

AC UP-GRADE

AD BERRY

AE GOLD BERRY

AF SQUIRT BOTTLE

B1 PARK BALL

B2 RAINBOW WING

B4 BRICK PEICE

B5 SURF MAIL

B6 LITE BLUE MAIL

B7 PORTRAIT MAIL

B8 LOVELY MAIL

B9 EON MAIL

BA MORPH MAIL

BB BLUESKY MAIL

BC MUSIC MAIL

BD MIRAGE MAIL

TM and HM

TM 01 Dynamicpunch 01637ED5 916359D8

TM 02 Headbutt 01637FD5 91635AD8

TM 03 Curse 016380D5 91635BD8

TM 04 Rollout 016381D5 91635CD8

TM 05 Roar 016382D5 91635DD8

TM 06 Toxic 016383D5 91635ED8

TM 07 Zap Cannon 016384D5 91635FD8

TM 08 Rock Smash 016385D5 916360D8

TM 09 Psych Up 016386D5 916361D8

TM 10 Hidden Power 016387D5 916362D8

TM 11 Sunny Day 016388D5 916363D8

TM 12 Sweet Scent 016389D5 916364D8

TM 13 Snore 01638AD5 916365D8

TM 14 Blizzard 01638BD5 916366D8

TM 15 Hyper Beam 01638CD5 916367D8

TM 16 Icy Wind 01638DD5 916368D8

TM 17 Protect 01638ED5 916369D8

TM 18 Rain Dance 01638FD5 91636AD8

TM 19 Giga Drain 016390D5 91636BD8

TM 20 Endure 016391D5 91636CD8

TM 21 Frustration 016392D5 91636DD8

TM 22 Solarbeam 016393D5 91636ED8

TM 23 Iron Tail 016394D5 91636FD8

TM 24 Dragonbreath 016395D5 916370D8

TM 25 Thunder 016396D5 916371D8

TM 26 Earthquake 016397D5 916372D8

TM 27 Return 016398D5 916373D8

TM 28 Dig 016399D5 916374D8

TM 29 Psychic 01639AD5 916375D8

TM 30 Shadow Ball 01639BD5 916376D8

TM 31 Mud-Slap 01639CD5 916377D8

TM 32 Double Team 01639DD5 916378D8

TM 33 Ice Punch 01639ED5 916379D8

TM 34 Swagger 01639FD5 91637AD8

TM 35 Sleep Talk 0163A0D5 91637BD8

TM 36 Sludge Bomb 0163A1D5 91637CD8

TM 37 Sandstorm 0163A2D5 91637DD8

TM 38 Fire Blast 0163A3D5 91637ED8

TM 39 Swift 0163A4D5 91637FD8

TM 40 Defense Curl 0163A5D5 916380D8

TM 41 Thunderpunch 0163A6D5 916381D8

TM 42 Dream Eater 0163A7D5 916382D8

TM 43 Detect 0163A8D5 916383D8

TM 44 Rest 0163A9D5 916384D8

TM 45 Attract 0163AAD5 916385D8

TM 46 Thief 0163ABD5 916386D8

TM 47 Steel Wing 0163ACD5 916387D8

TM 48 Fire Punch 0163ADD5 916388D8

TM 49 Fury Cutter 0163AED5 916389D8

TM 50 Nightmare 0163AFD5 91638AD8

HM 01 Cut 0101B0D5 91018BD8

HM 02 Fly 0101B1D5 91018CD8

HM 03 Surf 0101B2D5 91018DD8

HM 04 Strength 0101B3D5 91018ED8

HM 05 Flash 0101B4D5 91018FD8

HM 06 Whirlpool 0101B5D5 910190D8

HM 07 Waterfall 0101B6D5 910191D8

Rare Candies

Slot 1 0120B8D5 912093D8

Slot 2 0120BAD5 912095D8

Slot 3 0120BCD5 912097D8

Slot 4 0120BED5 912099D8

Slot 5 0120C0D5 91209BD8

Slot 6 0120C2D5 91209DD8

Slot 7 0120C4D5 91209FD8

Slot 8 0120C6D5 9120A1D8

Slot 9 0120C8D5 9120A3D8

Slot 10 0120CAD5 9120A5D8

Slot 11 0120CCD5 9120A7D8

Slot 12 0120CED5 9120A9D8

Slot 13 0120D0D5 9120ABD8

Slot 14 0120D2D5 9120ADD8

Slot 15 0120D4D5 9120AFD8

Slot 16 0120D6D5 9120B1D8

Slot 17 0120D8D5 9120B3D8

TM and HM Pokemart Item Modifier

Use the following code, and replace xx with the right code below: 01xxF1D0. Go to the Pokemart, and the desired item should be the first in the list!

BF TM01 - DynamicPunch

C0 TM02 - Headbutt

C1 TM03 - Curse

C2 TM04 - Rollout

C4 TM05 - Roar

C5 TM06 - Toxic

C6 TM07 - Zap Cannon

C7 TM08 - Rock Smash

C8 TM09 - Psych Up

C9 TM10 - Hidden Power

CA TM11 - Sunny Day

CB TM12 - Sweet Scent

CC TM13 - Snore

CD TM14 - Blizzard

CE TM15 - Hyper Beam

CF TM16 - Icy Wind

D0 TM17 - Protect

D1 TM18 - Rain Dance

D2 TM19 - Giga Drain

D3 TM20 - Endure

D4 TM21 - Frustration

D5 TM22 - Solar Beam

D6 TM23 - Iron Tail

D7 TM24 - Dragonbreath

D8 TM25 - Thunder

D9 TM26 - Earthquake

DA TM27 - Return

DB TM28 - Dig

DD TM29 - Psychic

DE TM30 - Shadow Ball

DF TM31 - Mud Slap

E0 TM32 - Double Team

E1 TM33 - Ice Punch

E2 TM34 - Swagger

E3 TM35 - Sleep Talk

E4 TM36 - Sludge Bomb

E5 TM37 - Sandstorm

E6 TM38 - Fire Blast

E7 TM39 - Swift

E8 TM40 - Defense Curl

E9 TM41 - Thunderpunch

EA TM42 - Dream Eater

EB TM43 - Detect

EC TM44 - Rest

ED TM45 - Attract

EE TM46 - Thief

EF TM47 - Steel Wing

F0 TM48 - Fire Punch

F1 TM49 - Fury Cutter

F2 TM50 - Nightmare

F3 HM01 - Cut

F4 HM02 - Fly

F5 HM03 - Surf

F6 HM04 - Strength

F7 HM05 - Flash

F8 HM06 - Whirlpool

F9 HM07 - Waterfall

And that's the lot! Once again, be careful using these cheats because they can mess up the game. But we hope you have fun with them!

