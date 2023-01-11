Pokémon Ruby cheats: Full list of codes & how to cheat
Relive Pokémon in the early 2000s - with a helping hand.
Introducing abilities, natures and 135 new 'mons, Pokémon Ruby added a lot to the long-running Pokémon series - which of course meant that there were new ways to cheat.
Cheating has been a popular pastime for fans ever since the Pokémon craze began in the '90s, and while all the usual classics are still there - infinite money, unlimited Master Balls, etc - dedicated trainers could now alter wild Pokémon natures, award rare ribbons and catch several brand new legendary critters.
You can do a lot more than catch 'em all now - here are the cheats for Pokémon Ruby.
How to cheat in Pokémon Ruby
Bear in mind that while you can use emulators, to cheat the legitimate way you will need a Game Boy Advance, a physical copy of Pokémon Ruby and a GameShark.
Once attached and booted up, all you need to do is enter the code for your chosen cheat as listed below and then start the game.
There are just a few points to bear in mind:
- Cheating, can, of course, cause problems such as crashing your game, so make sure to save your game before cheating.
- To limit the chance of messing up the game, use no more than two or three cheats at a time.
- There's a chance cheating will irretrievably corrupt your save file, so make sure this is a playthrough you're prepared to lose.
Cheating should be fun, just be aware of the risks involved!
Full list of Pokémon Ruby cheat codes
See below for all the Pokémon Ruby cheat codes - pretty soon you'll be the best there ever was!
It's not uncommon for cheats to fail, however, so you may have to try again if it seems your desired cheat has not taken effect. Also bear in mind that cheats that involve obtaining a chosen Pokémon usually causes them to spawn in the wild, so get stuck into that long grass!
Change the nature of wild Pokémon
B294D4AE337
820399940063
Walk through walls
E03B0649 5D67050C
78DA95DF 44018CB4
Catch wild Pokémon easily
6006D97C61CF
47C3AA0DF650
Unlimited rare candies
You'll be able to withdraw the rare candies from your PC after this cheat - no more grinding in the wild!
280EA266 88A62E5C
Change the gender of a Pokémon
Male:
93566C4FFC35
4D888898FAC3
Female:
93566C4FFC35
0C8F088E1CB7
Unlimited Master Balls
Every Pokémon fan's dream! Once again, the Master Balls will be withdrawable from your PC:
91B85743 27069397
Complete the Pokédex
The Pokédex was pretty big by Pokémon Ruby - so the cheat code is also appropriately big:
767CB1FC DD748434
1285CF69 1834F175
DBB87FCA 6276D975
9A732B89 F770B329
DBB87FCA 6276D975
1F0A9164 737E93CD
DBB87FCA 6276D975
200DBA91 E6D90173
DBB87FCA 6276D975
Be aware that this cheat is notoriously glitchy, however!
No wild Pokémon encounters
3B0C8C5E
96FB832D
Get all eight gym badges
A12FCE77 0C1EC556
Infinite money
A classic cheat in many a video game!
E51e97c3 7858e4eb
Special ribbons
2EDE4F48 A6F66EDD
CA379D56 09D92928
Receive items in your PC
Full Restore
F6d63594
20b33e32
Max Revive
9c51c651
033feef8
Max Elixir
612a0d7a
864b1d29
HP Up
Ef059a66
1b91fa78
PP Max
7a74d52c
460da729
Max Repel
08da1807
097673f4
Escape Rope
088d15f0
D5affc6d
Sun Stone
50c1cd99
D96b58b4
Moon Stone
D708816f
C1207eb6
Fire Stone
F6aafa8b
4d2c5f22
ThunderStone
23abbf10
041ccbbe
Water Stone
45734f06
591ecd99
Leaf Stone
F668b3c9
14db1264
Heart Scale
000d4dd5
Ebc33f52
Exp. Share
B964a353
B1c57054
Soothe Bell
A5c80201
3e9d4506
Choice Band
75c5c708
8dca058e
King's Rock
F51ea1ac
7e24bb0b
SilverPowder
3ebba7a0
Ac0a2214
Soul Dew
19144c10
261cef95
DeepSeaTooth
534582db
455cfd1d
DeepSeaScale
B3ef8b1c
57681183
EverStone
Ae9eba13
Daaa43b8
Scope Lens
3fe077e2
B0c72a6f
Dragon Scale
E0183894
5392fa0d
Sea Incense
9c5fff08
214012e5
Lax Incense
4aa5b093
48de6224
Encounter Shiny Pokémon
This cheat requires you to enter the following master code first:
9839927F5FA2
0987C8AA34A7
4B0560A9F0C3
Then you can enter the shiny Pokémon cheat:
186246439083
098548AEB487
Receive TMs and HMs
TM01 Focus Punch
87E1D568 733CE392
TM02 Dragon Claw
AFFC928E 509932B6
TM03 Water Pulse
016E19DE 75C25DE1
TM04 Calm Mind
664B55E0 E3B9ADBE
TM05 Roar
65689C19 E0F8EE35
TM06 Toxic
34FA78EE DF2F9673
TM07 Hail
5219C016 837AA1FB
TM08 Bulk Up
D9FF21EF 1E0944EE
TM09 Bullet Seed
AF90BCB1 E93C8C8F
TM10 Hidden Power
1005412B B196BDB0
TM11 Sunny Day
15B2D27F 2947AA48
TM12 Taunt
1573DF09 BCDE2B56
TM13 Ice Beam
E029E841 6918E5A2
TM14 Blizzard
811F83E6 1600B2DE
TM15 Hyper Beam
7F58EBA8 46EF36AF
TM16 Light Screen
ACAE9A73 43567E91
TM17 Protect
FEBDD9BA 711ECC96
TM18 Rain Dance
D611EE66 00008B2B
TM19 Giga Drain
18B0AB2A D7B9E3E8
TM20 Safeguard
2BE8D3B0 FD4E4A72
TM21 Frustration
54268584 FD346B4E
TM22 Solarbeam
D268698C C224D8E2
TM23 Iron Tail
BBF66105 DF4B9B13
TM24 Thunderbolt
4E834EE4 53BF5FC4
TM25 Thunder
1186081B 0925F6DE
TM26 Earthquake
40B763B9 30FA9092
TM27 Return
F35612E8 DF5A3388
TM28 Dig
E142FCC3 27F93269
TM29 Psychic
334ADA15 00DD173C
TM30 Shadow Ball
848DF53E 11C03BCB
TM31 Brick Break
7E7C1393 4EA124C2
TM32 Double Team
595504D3 5812DDC0
TM33 Reflect
7F54FD32 38D42C04
TM34 Shock Wave
3262C606 CA96F2AC
TM35 Flamethrower
699901C1 D4146993
TM36 Sludge Bomb
38EA2ABC 9F825022
TM37 Sandstorm
BAF06A65 76DE2DA7
TM38 Fire Blast
437D8EDD D96C39A5
TM39 Rock Tomb
8B8AB1E7 E5D9327C
TM40 Aerial Ace
FDDDD994 1F12CAD4
TM41 Torment
EB7B7AC8 CD87A01D
TM42 Facade
400A2E08 BB674CEF
TM43 Secret Power
817340AB 669E1252
TM44 Rest
290EDB0B 033716EA
TM45 Attract
00A2067E 3393D58D
TM46 (Thief)
1A70058D 0F06F296
TM47 Steel Wing
D5280C4F 4EDF6B5A
TM48 Skill Swap
D17032BA 105033D8
TM49 Snatch
7002427B BA4E993F
TM50 (Overheat)
E59D1903 1D2D1C5A
HM01 Cut
B77739FC 26D71E64
HM02 Fly
6625764E 75091013
HM03 Surf
F337F6FE C824F891
HM04 Strength
B036BEB1 097E5C89
HM05 Flash
F2B1C76A F6DB27B6
HM06 Rock Smash
2E914FA6 D9EFE74A
HM07 Waterfall
3C22A077 6CB5D966
HM08 Dive
C7AC2C1B DD487A35
No daycare charge
A cheat I'm sure many would like in the real world:
8202E8CE0000
Catch other trainer's Pokémon
This feature would later actually be added in Pokémon Colosseum - but for now, you'll need to use this cheat and press the L and R buttons before throwing a Pokéball.
B6C5368A
08BEAFF4
6FD608D0
B9151D51
084197CA
3EA6DE4F
8E883EFF
92E9660D
Hatch eggs faster
320287EA00FE
Choose Wild Pokémon Level
Once again, this cheat will require a master code first:
BB0C2FFA D24902D2
You can then enter the code for your desired wild Pokémon level:
Level 0: 78DA95DF 44018CB4
Level 1: 8BB602F7 8CEB681A
Level 2: 00939804 4086FF3B
Level 3: 2BD38F05 D5A578B1
Level 4: 5685B807 3787DACB
Level 5: A9E4EA45 3651CADD
Level 6: E37D365E D7EAB6AB
Level 7: 51374592 F7A27768
Level 8: A08DD229 10D187E3
Level 9: D84D4738 70F68A80
Level 10: 4C6C2B8C CD0528EB
Level 11: 1F1785AC 433A6DC2
Level 12: B4F6F07D 8F56BA40
Level 13: E32BCCB1 07782CD6
Level 14: D4ABF236 D713B4E0
Level 15: 3CD3295F 921F1D1C
Level 16: B9C51F47 95395496
Level 17: 784E8A1B 83A3E0EF
Level 18: 902D754C 80AFE55F
Level 19: 9D362B43 96A4D044
Level 20: 8C434E48 F703A9E1
Level 21: CC449941 F0BBB13A
Level 22: CEDDB323 FFA50BB1
Level 23: 4688F12F FF9DBE10
Level 24: F6DA2242 E2EDA644
Level 25: 2D02A8EA 9B748C49
Level 26: 9D2895EF 6A2BEE59
Level 27: 1BB7262E 80989B57
Level 28: 79693C0B A82C5A23
Level 29: B98E773A D6E0D6AD
Level 30: A457FA67 BCD9C478
Level 31: 881976CC 20B658FF
Level 32: 0073F88A 0A4E81B6
Level 33: 792E7A0F F4BF8DDB
Level 34: 0965B686 64E170F2
Level 35: C70600E8 789A0DAC
Level 36: 0CF8B98B 706A26BE
Level 37: 2E7A201E 5EDBDEE3
Level 38: 9B169FF5 CBABA5A6
Level 39: 7928BBA3 C55BBEAB
Level 40: 155D7103 D66B8A15
Level 41: 7B9DFCEF 830C6BDA
Level 42: BA697C16 93D76910
Level 43: CCED8F7A 8EC0F43C
Level 44: 58EAABBC FC3CA9C2
Level 45: 710D8A2D 45E999F3
Level 46: 2EC0F0EC 6B1A061F
Level 47: E951E67F BFD89E41
Level 48: B743EDBF B82BB83A
Level 49: 4BF9418B EFC87C19
Level 50: CBEB73A3 90A08906
Level 51: 9818C0C6 E03F8431
Level 52: 8A448A37 583B581C
Level 53: 1855C5A3 70B67919
Level 54: 72898F14 3F2CD864
Level 55: 3E7B9D1E 5CE7F0DC
Level 56: B62795CF CEAE6A48
Level 57: 05858D31 D4449EFE
Level 58: 314DD562 05A14AD1
Level 59: 1DE20256 C4AB72E6
Level 60: 202ABE52 BDC4E314
Level 61: 8AA97E8E D5A80225
Level 62: 8655EB8B 26823B03
Level 63: ACFA01BA 15A282DC
Level 64: AFD8D98B 21E6E4D4
Level 65: 1C2D3029 63D27E35
Level 66: 23D312F1 77111159
Level 67: 20999F30 F1874934
Level 68: 51CF1F27 2E270374
Level 69: 845807DF 2140D018
Level 70: 628E474E E708D501
Level 71: DF5B6268 4EC6A43E
Level 72: 7781E696 7D4D1BAB
Level 73: 2390ED5B F7A08F55
Level 74: FD22366B 83B5DB98
Level 75: 39E224D9 232864F2
Level 76: 2056B422 AB6E09BD
Level 77: 600E909B 524CA077
Level 78: 2E14F003 6BE9DAB3
Level 79: 287541CA 8951C140
Level 80: 9675F502 DB139F05
Level 81: BB099C03 1B03F256
Level 82: 6DC87BB5 6FE8ACDD
Level 83: D82A82B0 CAB7DFD4
Level 84: F738C6D5 A33DF2E1
Level 85: FB80C720 E028C27A
Level 86: 1906A7C9 D7EBAA39
Level 87: D31623FE 50011104
Level 88: D052E037 C6886109
Level 89: A4E99E04 BB9B2A8F
Level 90: 750CEC25 D42EAE36
Level 91: 1CAC5FD6 92679660
Level 92: A5CCA03B 7FED218A
Level 93: 08CBA806 AE4A2260
Level 94: 722C0931 68DA1B05
Level 95: 32DCE4F7 2ABBC366
Level 96: 9F6EE1B2 D14F1E6F
Level 97: 095F268D 77B7D906
Level 98: C2955A45 B3CBC610
Level 99: FCEFE173 1DCCEB51
Level 100: 56307399 25DF4466
Invincibility
830043B6 03E7
Choose wild Pokémon
This is the big one - letting any Pokémon you like appear in the wild. Enter the following code, but replace xx with your chosen Pokémon's index number (not to be confused with its Pokédex number).
0000B138000
1003A82A0007
83007D220xxx
Catch Legendary Pokémon
However, if you're after Legendary Pokémon specifically, we have the exact codes for you below. First, enter the master code:
A2E564FE 0FB58A54
530823D9 16558191
Then enter the corresponding code for your chosen Legendary Pokémon:
Articuno: B8BABB07 1279065D
Zapdos: 813E577F C64AB1BA
Moltres: 5A8E3C77 1F661F0B
Dratini: 439D4063 28AB4F8B
Mewtwo: 649DA11D AC382E6A
Mew: 13EAA696 65095035
Raikou: A10710E4 E472D0F8
Entei: 5B01BDB2 183D8C74
Suicune: D25A4A77 A675F69A
Lugia: 4EECFE9F 27D82240
Ho-oh: 3D68FB8B 4B323185
Celebi: ABAB4663 A9BDEC6F
Regirock: EE48CE33 DD9BA0C5
Regice: B8E60141 9846F68D
Registeel: 79DFACFC CE3130F9
Groudon: F655438D 3AA5C717
Rayquaza: F45F5684 50826322
Latias: 9924490F 674355D7
Latios: B0EF6EE8 A714B8D9
Jirachi: 89CF0941 3F293D81
Deoxys: 88F7CB8E EE360350
Max Stats
Max HP
830043B8 03E7
Max attack
830043BA 03E7
Max defense
830043BC 03E7
Max special attack
830043C0 03E7
Max special defence
830043C2 03E7
Max speed
830043BE 03E7
Max Level
To be precise, this will make your Pokémon a whopping level 255:
330043B4 00FF
Infinite PP
This ridiculously powerful code will give all your Pokémon infinite Power Points (PP) which determine how many times an attack can be used. Again you'll have to enter the master code first:
000056D0000A
100004280007
Then enter the infinite PP cheat code:
42024AA4 FFFF
00000002 0002
Unlimited XP
This code will award you endless XP for each Pokémon defeated - so you might be waiting a while! You'll have to turn off the cheat to stop getting infinite XP every time.
72024A640001
82024BEC01F4
Max out all Pokémon stats
Here are the cheats for maxing out all stats for your Pokémon rather than just one - the code depends on where your chosen 'mon is in your party, however:
First Pokémon
430043B603E7
000000070002
Second Pokémon
4300441A03E7
000000070002
Third Pokémon
4300447E03E7
000000070002
Fourth Pokémon
430044E203E7
000000070002
Fifth Pokémon
4300454603E7
000000070002
Sixth Pokémon
430045AA03E7
000000070002
