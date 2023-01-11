Cheating has been a popular pastime for fans ever since the Pokémon craze began in the '90s, and while all the usual classics are still there - infinite money, unlimited Master Balls, etc - dedicated trainers could now alter wild Pokémon natures, award rare ribbons and catch several brand new legendary critters.

Introducing abilities, natures and 135 new 'mons, Pokémon Ruby added a lot to the long-running Pokémon series - which of course meant that there were new ways to cheat.

You can do a lot more than catch 'em all now - here are the cheats for Pokémon Ruby.

How to cheat in Pokémon Ruby

Bear in mind that while you can use emulators, to cheat the legitimate way you will need a Game Boy Advance, a physical copy of Pokémon Ruby and a GameShark.

Once attached and booted up, all you need to do is enter the code for your chosen cheat as listed below and then start the game.

There are just a few points to bear in mind:

Cheating, can, of course, cause problems such as crashing your game, so make sure to save your game before cheating.

To limit the chance of messing up the game, use no more than two or three cheats at a time.

at a time. There's a chance cheating will irretrievably corrupt your save file, so make sure this is a playthrough you're prepared to lose.

Cheating should be fun, just be aware of the risks involved!

Full list of Pokémon Ruby cheat codes

See below for all the Pokémon Ruby cheat codes - pretty soon you'll be the best there ever was!

It's not uncommon for cheats to fail, however, so you may have to try again if it seems your desired cheat has not taken effect. Also bear in mind that cheats that involve obtaining a chosen Pokémon usually causes them to spawn in the wild, so get stuck into that long grass!

Change the nature of wild Pokémon

B294D4AE337

820399940063

Walk through walls

E03B0649 5D67050C

78DA95DF 44018CB4

Catch wild Pokémon easily

6006D97C61CF

47C3AA0DF650

Unlimited rare candies

You'll be able to withdraw the rare candies from your PC after this cheat - no more grinding in the wild!

280EA266 88A62E5C

Change the gender of a Pokémon

Male:

93566C4FFC35

4D888898FAC3

Female:

93566C4FFC35

0C8F088E1CB7

Unlimited Master Balls

Every Pokémon fan's dream! Once again, the Master Balls will be withdrawable from your PC:

91B85743 27069397

Complete the Pokédex

The Pokédex was pretty big by Pokémon Ruby - so the cheat code is also appropriately big:

767CB1FC DD748434

1285CF69 1834F175

DBB87FCA 6276D975

9A732B89 F770B329

DBB87FCA 6276D975

1F0A9164 737E93CD

DBB87FCA 6276D975

200DBA91 E6D90173

DBB87FCA 6276D975

Be aware that this cheat is notoriously glitchy, however!

No wild Pokémon encounters

3B0C8C5E

96FB832D

Get all eight gym badges

A12FCE77 0C1EC556

Infinite money

A classic cheat in many a video game!

E51e97c3 7858e4eb

Special ribbons

2EDE4F48 A6F66EDD

CA379D56 09D92928

Receive items in your PC

Full Restore

F6d63594

20b33e32

Max Revive

9c51c651

033feef8

Max Elixir

612a0d7a

864b1d29

HP Up

Ef059a66

1b91fa78

PP Max

7a74d52c

460da729

Max Repel

08da1807

097673f4

Escape Rope

088d15f0

D5affc6d

Sun Stone

50c1cd99

D96b58b4

Moon Stone

D708816f

C1207eb6

Fire Stone

F6aafa8b

4d2c5f22

ThunderStone

23abbf10

041ccbbe

Water Stone

45734f06

591ecd99

Leaf Stone

F668b3c9

14db1264

Heart Scale

000d4dd5

Ebc33f52

Exp. Share

B964a353

B1c57054

Soothe Bell

A5c80201

3e9d4506

Choice Band

75c5c708

8dca058e

King's Rock

F51ea1ac

7e24bb0b

SilverPowder

3ebba7a0

Ac0a2214

Soul Dew

19144c10

261cef95

DeepSeaTooth

534582db

455cfd1d

DeepSeaScale

B3ef8b1c

57681183

EverStone

Ae9eba13

Daaa43b8

Scope Lens

3fe077e2

B0c72a6f

Dragon Scale

E0183894

5392fa0d

Sea Incense

9c5fff08

214012e5

Lax Incense

4aa5b093

48de6224

Encounter Shiny Pokémon

This cheat requires you to enter the following master code first:

9839927F5FA2

0987C8AA34A7

4B0560A9F0C3

Then you can enter the shiny Pokémon cheat:

186246439083

098548AEB487

Receive TMs and HMs

TM01 Focus Punch

87E1D568 733CE392

TM02 Dragon Claw

AFFC928E 509932B6

TM03 Water Pulse

016E19DE 75C25DE1

TM04 Calm Mind

664B55E0 E3B9ADBE

TM05 Roar

65689C19 E0F8EE35

TM06 Toxic

34FA78EE DF2F9673

TM07 Hail

5219C016 837AA1FB

TM08 Bulk Up

D9FF21EF 1E0944EE

TM09 Bullet Seed

AF90BCB1 E93C8C8F

TM10 Hidden Power

1005412B B196BDB0

TM11 Sunny Day

15B2D27F 2947AA48

TM12 Taunt

1573DF09 BCDE2B56

TM13 Ice Beam

E029E841 6918E5A2

TM14 Blizzard

811F83E6 1600B2DE

TM15 Hyper Beam

7F58EBA8 46EF36AF

TM16 Light Screen

ACAE9A73 43567E91

TM17 Protect

FEBDD9BA 711ECC96

TM18 Rain Dance

D611EE66 00008B2B

TM19 Giga Drain

18B0AB2A D7B9E3E8

TM20 Safeguard

2BE8D3B0 FD4E4A72

TM21 Frustration

54268584 FD346B4E

TM22 Solarbeam

D268698C C224D8E2

TM23 Iron Tail

BBF66105 DF4B9B13

TM24 Thunderbolt

4E834EE4 53BF5FC4

TM25 Thunder

1186081B 0925F6DE

TM26 Earthquake

40B763B9 30FA9092

TM27 Return

F35612E8 DF5A3388

TM28 Dig

E142FCC3 27F93269

TM29 Psychic

334ADA15 00DD173C

TM30 Shadow Ball

848DF53E 11C03BCB

TM31 Brick Break

7E7C1393 4EA124C2

TM32 Double Team

595504D3 5812DDC0

TM33 Reflect

7F54FD32 38D42C04

TM34 Shock Wave

3262C606 CA96F2AC

TM35 Flamethrower

699901C1 D4146993

TM36 Sludge Bomb

38EA2ABC 9F825022

TM37 Sandstorm

BAF06A65 76DE2DA7

TM38 Fire Blast

437D8EDD D96C39A5

TM39 Rock Tomb

8B8AB1E7 E5D9327C

TM40 Aerial Ace

FDDDD994 1F12CAD4

TM41 Torment

EB7B7AC8 CD87A01D

TM42 Facade

400A2E08 BB674CEF

TM43 Secret Power

817340AB 669E1252

TM44 Rest

290EDB0B 033716EA

TM45 Attract

00A2067E 3393D58D

TM46 (Thief)

1A70058D 0F06F296

TM47 Steel Wing

D5280C4F 4EDF6B5A

TM48 Skill Swap

D17032BA 105033D8

TM49 Snatch

7002427B BA4E993F

TM50 (Overheat)

E59D1903 1D2D1C5A

HM01 Cut

B77739FC 26D71E64

HM02 Fly

6625764E 75091013

HM03 Surf

F337F6FE C824F891

HM04 Strength

B036BEB1 097E5C89

HM05 Flash

F2B1C76A F6DB27B6

HM06 Rock Smash

2E914FA6 D9EFE74A

HM07 Waterfall

3C22A077 6CB5D966

HM08 Dive

C7AC2C1B DD487A35

No daycare charge

A cheat I'm sure many would like in the real world:

8202E8CE0000

Catch other trainer's Pokémon

This feature would later actually be added in Pokémon Colosseum - but for now, you'll need to use this cheat and press the L and R buttons before throwing a Pokéball.

B6C5368A

08BEAFF4

6FD608D0

B9151D51

084197CA

3EA6DE4F

8E883EFF

92E9660D

Hatch eggs faster

320287EA00FE

Choose Wild Pokémon Level

Once again, this cheat will require a master code first:

BB0C2FFA D24902D2

You can then enter the code for your desired wild Pokémon level:

Level 0: 78DA95DF 44018CB4

Level 1: 8BB602F7 8CEB681A

Level 2: 00939804 4086FF3B

Level 3: 2BD38F05 D5A578B1

Level 4: 5685B807 3787DACB

Level 5: A9E4EA45 3651CADD

Level 6: E37D365E D7EAB6AB

Level 7: 51374592 F7A27768

Level 8: A08DD229 10D187E3

Level 9: D84D4738 70F68A80

Level 10: 4C6C2B8C CD0528EB

Level 11: 1F1785AC 433A6DC2

Level 12: B4F6F07D 8F56BA40

Level 13: E32BCCB1 07782CD6

Level 14: D4ABF236 D713B4E0

Level 15: 3CD3295F 921F1D1C

Level 16: B9C51F47 95395496

Level 17: 784E8A1B 83A3E0EF

Level 18: 902D754C 80AFE55F

Level 19: 9D362B43 96A4D044

Level 20: 8C434E48 F703A9E1

Level 21: CC449941 F0BBB13A

Level 22: CEDDB323 FFA50BB1

Level 23: 4688F12F FF9DBE10

Level 24: F6DA2242 E2EDA644

Level 25: 2D02A8EA 9B748C49

Level 26: 9D2895EF 6A2BEE59

Level 27: 1BB7262E 80989B57

Level 28: 79693C0B A82C5A23

Level 29: B98E773A D6E0D6AD

Level 30: A457FA67 BCD9C478

Level 31: 881976CC 20B658FF

Level 32: 0073F88A 0A4E81B6

Level 33: 792E7A0F F4BF8DDB

Level 34: 0965B686 64E170F2

Level 35: C70600E8 789A0DAC

Level 36: 0CF8B98B 706A26BE

Level 37: 2E7A201E 5EDBDEE3

Level 38: 9B169FF5 CBABA5A6

Level 39: 7928BBA3 C55BBEAB

Level 40: 155D7103 D66B8A15

Level 41: 7B9DFCEF 830C6BDA

Level 42: BA697C16 93D76910

Level 43: CCED8F7A 8EC0F43C

Level 44: 58EAABBC FC3CA9C2

Level 45: 710D8A2D 45E999F3

Level 46: 2EC0F0EC 6B1A061F

Level 47: E951E67F BFD89E41

Level 48: B743EDBF B82BB83A

Level 49: 4BF9418B EFC87C19

Level 50: CBEB73A3 90A08906

Level 51: 9818C0C6 E03F8431

Level 52: 8A448A37 583B581C

Level 53: 1855C5A3 70B67919

Level 54: 72898F14 3F2CD864

Level 55: 3E7B9D1E 5CE7F0DC

Level 56: B62795CF CEAE6A48

Level 57: 05858D31 D4449EFE

Level 58: 314DD562 05A14AD1

Level 59: 1DE20256 C4AB72E6

Level 60: 202ABE52 BDC4E314

Level 61: 8AA97E8E D5A80225

Level 62: 8655EB8B 26823B03

Level 63: ACFA01BA 15A282DC

Level 64: AFD8D98B 21E6E4D4

Level 65: 1C2D3029 63D27E35

Level 66: 23D312F1 77111159

Level 67: 20999F30 F1874934

Level 68: 51CF1F27 2E270374

Level 69: 845807DF 2140D018

Level 70: 628E474E E708D501

Level 71: DF5B6268 4EC6A43E

Level 72: 7781E696 7D4D1BAB

Level 73: 2390ED5B F7A08F55

Level 74: FD22366B 83B5DB98

Level 75: 39E224D9 232864F2

Level 76: 2056B422 AB6E09BD

Level 77: 600E909B 524CA077

Level 78: 2E14F003 6BE9DAB3

Level 79: 287541CA 8951C140

Level 80: 9675F502 DB139F05

Level 81: BB099C03 1B03F256

Level 82: 6DC87BB5 6FE8ACDD

Level 83: D82A82B0 CAB7DFD4

Level 84: F738C6D5 A33DF2E1

Level 85: FB80C720 E028C27A

Level 86: 1906A7C9 D7EBAA39

Level 87: D31623FE 50011104

Level 88: D052E037 C6886109

Level 89: A4E99E04 BB9B2A8F

Level 90: 750CEC25 D42EAE36

Level 91: 1CAC5FD6 92679660

Level 92: A5CCA03B 7FED218A

Level 93: 08CBA806 AE4A2260

Level 94: 722C0931 68DA1B05

Level 95: 32DCE4F7 2ABBC366

Level 96: 9F6EE1B2 D14F1E6F

Level 97: 095F268D 77B7D906

Level 98: C2955A45 B3CBC610

Level 99: FCEFE173 1DCCEB51

Level 100: 56307399 25DF4466

Invincibility

830043B6 03E7

Choose wild Pokémon

This is the big one - letting any Pokémon you like appear in the wild. Enter the following code, but replace xx with your chosen Pokémon's index number (not to be confused with its Pokédex number).

0000B138000

1003A82A0007

83007D220xxx

Catch Legendary Pokémon

However, if you're after Legendary Pokémon specifically, we have the exact codes for you below. First, enter the master code:

A2E564FE 0FB58A54

530823D9 16558191

Then enter the corresponding code for your chosen Legendary Pokémon:

Articuno: B8BABB07 1279065D

Zapdos: 813E577F C64AB1BA

Moltres: 5A8E3C77 1F661F0B

Dratini: 439D4063 28AB4F8B

Mewtwo: 649DA11D AC382E6A

Mew: 13EAA696 65095035

Raikou: A10710E4 E472D0F8

Entei: 5B01BDB2 183D8C74

Suicune: D25A4A77 A675F69A

Lugia: 4EECFE9F 27D82240

Ho-oh: 3D68FB8B 4B323185

Celebi: ABAB4663 A9BDEC6F

Regirock: EE48CE33 DD9BA0C5

Regice: B8E60141 9846F68D

Registeel: 79DFACFC CE3130F9

Groudon: F655438D 3AA5C717

Rayquaza: F45F5684 50826322

Latias: 9924490F 674355D7

Latios: B0EF6EE8 A714B8D9

Jirachi: 89CF0941 3F293D81

Deoxys: 88F7CB8E EE360350

Max Stats

Max HP

830043B8 03E7

Max attack

830043BA 03E7

Max defense

830043BC 03E7

Max special attack

830043C0 03E7

Max special defence

830043C2 03E7

Max speed

830043BE 03E7

Max Level

To be precise, this will make your Pokémon a whopping level 255:

330043B4 00FF

Infinite PP

This ridiculously powerful code will give all your Pokémon infinite Power Points (PP) which determine how many times an attack can be used. Again you'll have to enter the master code first:

000056D0000A

100004280007

Then enter the infinite PP cheat code:

42024AA4 FFFF

00000002 0002

Unlimited XP

This code will award you endless XP for each Pokémon defeated - so you might be waiting a while! You'll have to turn off the cheat to stop getting infinite XP every time.

72024A640001

82024BEC01F4

Max out all Pokémon stats

Here are the cheats for maxing out all stats for your Pokémon rather than just one - the code depends on where your chosen 'mon is in your party, however:

First Pokémon

430043B603E7

000000070002

Second Pokémon

4300441A03E7

000000070002

Third Pokémon

4300447E03E7

000000070002

Fourth Pokémon

430044E203E7

000000070002

Fifth Pokémon

4300454603E7

000000070002

Sixth Pokémon

430045AA03E7

000000070002

