The story of police officer Chase McCain was actually a decent release, with its fun gameplay and trademark LEGO humour. The pop culture references to The Shawshank Redemption and The Matrix were very welcome, too.

LEGO City Undercover first dropped on the criminally under-appreciated Wii U back in 2013, but it's since been ported onto Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

If you never got the chance to play it, we recommend giving it a go.

If you have played it, have you ever played it with cheats? While not for everyone, cheats can give a game twice the replay value – and help you out of a few tight situations if you're stuck.

We'll share all the LEGO City Undercover cheats just below!

How to use cheats in LEGO City Undercover

Before we get started, you'll need to know what to do with the codes...

To use the cheats in LEGO City Undercover, simply pause the game and go to the Extras menu. Once you're there, you should see the option to punch the codes in. No brainer!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of LEGO City Undercover cheat codes

Now for the codes themselves. Are you in the Extras menu? Good. Type in the following codes to achieve the desired cheat!

Baseball Player - YCMWKP

- YCMWKP Chan's Drakonas - DWJVCT

- DWJVCT Roman Soldier - WRSKVC

- WRSKVC Ninja - FHSZYG

- FHSZYG Classic Alien - CQSZBJ

- CQSZBJ Relocator vehicle - VZHHDM

- VZHHDM Disguised Natalia Kowalski - HVGTPG

- HVGTPG Gorilla Suit Guy - XKGZVJ

- XKGZVJ Karate Guy - MRPHVQ

- MRPHVQ Minotaur - SSVKCT

- SSVKCT Pharaoh - NRRXYM

- NRRXYM Pop Star - CNCNRH

- CNCNRH Racecar Driver - MHHRHM

- MHHRHM Samurai Warrior - RJYZHC

- RJYZHC Soccer Player - SYFMWJ

- SYFMWJ Werewolf - GYSTQP

- GYSTQP Drakonas vehicle - DWJVCT

- DWJVCT Bonus mission one - 3D74QF9

- 3D74QF9 Bonus mission two - 3GCC7XR

The cheats are yours to use as you please! Either finish the game the honourable way first, then mess about... or just have fun with them from the start.

Get more from games with cheat codes: GTA 3 cheats | GTA San Andreas cheats | GTA Vice City cheats | GTA 5 cheats | Little Alchemy cheats | Pokémon Emerald cheats | Age of Empires 3 cheats | RDR2 cheats | The Sims 4 cheats | LEGO DC Super Villains cheats | LEGO Star Wars codes | Roblox promo codes | Age of Mythology cheats | KotOR cheats | KotOR 2 cheats | Shindo Life codes | Cookie Clicker cheats | Sims 3 cheats | Sonic Origins cheats | Sonic Origins Blue Spheres codes | Subway Surfers codes | LEGO Marvel Superheroes cheats | LEGO Harry Potter cheats | Pokémon Fire Red cheats | NecroMerger cheats | Valheim cheats | Douchebag Workout 2 cheats | Roblox music codes | LEGO Star Wars Original Trilogy cheats | LEGO Batman 2 cheats | LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars cheats | GTA 4 cheats | LEGO Star Wars Prequel Trilogy cheats | Pokémon Yellow cheats

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast