However, the Solved by the Bell quest stands out for being a musical challenge, adding an extra layer of difficulty to the already obscure map puzzle formula.

Hogwarts Legacy is stuffed full of side quests, minigames and magical things to do, with old-fashioned map quests such as the Rowland Oakes map one of the more surprising additions.

So get your enchanted instruments ready - here's how to complete Solved by the Bell, which deceptively is not set in the Bell Tower.

How to get the Hogwarts Legacy Solved by the Bell quest

Travel to Henrietta's Hideaway, the most southern part of the map.

Enter and advance through the dungeon at the end of the market.

You'll have to fight your way through the Ashwinders and complete several puzzles.

The musical map will be on a table in the final room.

Hogwarts Legacy Solved by the Bell map solution

Travel to Clagmar Castle.

Enter the Clagmer Castle Vault behind the castle.

Defeat the level 20-30 Ashwinders.

Cast Revelio to locate the bells if you have not found them yet.

Hit the bells in the following order, starting with the top bell as number one: 85345124.

You'll then hear a rather familiar magical tune, and be rewarded for completing the quest with a Treasure-Seeker's Longcoat and 180XP.

For a visual guide or just to hear that catchy bell tune one last time, check out this video from LunarGamingGuides:

