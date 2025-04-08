As she settles into the brightly coloured compound she will call home for the forseeable, Trisha is sure to be in for a wild rise alongside the rest of the cast as they deal with wacky tasks and even wilder personalities from their housemates.

Here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity Big Brother star.

Who is Trisha Goddard?

Trisha Goddard. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Age: 67

Job: TV Presenter

Trisha Goddard – born Patricia Gloria Goddard – is a TV presenter best known for her talk show, Trisha. She is also a radio host.

Born in Hackney, London, Trisha began her TV career in Australia in the 1980s, presenting on ABC's The 7.30 Report as well as kids TV show, Play School.

In 1998, she launched her own TV show, Trisha, on ITV, and became the queen of daytime television. She would later move the programme over to Channel 5 in 2004, where she remained for six years before the show ended in 2010.

Since then, Trisha has been largely based in the United States, and that same year appeared as a conflict resolution expert on US talk show Maury.

In 2020, Trisha competed in Dancing on Ice, but was eliminated first.

Trisha currently continues to live in the United States with her husband, whom she married in 2022. She has two children from a previous marriage.

She is a fierce advocate for mental health awareness, and has continued to raise money and make appearances for the cause throughout her career.

Trisha has also been diagnosed twice with breast cancer. The first in 2008, and the second in 2023, where it was declared a stage four metastatic cancer – a treatable, but not curable, form of the disease.

She is currently undergoing regular chemotherapy and palliative care.

Why is Trisha Goddard taking part in Celebrity Big Brother?

Trisha Goddard. ITV

In her opening video, Trisha explained that her cancer diagnosis was one of the driving forces for her taking part on Celebrity Big Brother.

She told cameras: "I'm going into the Big Brother house to show that you can't be so scared of dying that you become frightened of living."

Ahead of entering the house, she said: "My oncologist is my biggest cheerleader and is working with the Big Brother team. I’ve got a special therapist who’s happy to work with the medic on the show.

"My palliative care team – and when I say that word, everybody screams and runs away, but it’s symptom treatment – is working with the team here too.

"And then when it comes to my treatment, I had one infusion on Monday, so I’ve got to jump on a plane and go straight back to have the next one as soon as the show is over. I’ve got a bag full of meds that I normally have which will be with me in the house."

How to follow Trisha Goddard on social media

Trisha can be found on Instagram at @therealtrishagoddard. She has a total of 65,900 followers at the time of writing.

Her Facebook page is available @TrishaGoddardOfficial.

