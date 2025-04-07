Now outside of the Corrie walls, fans will see a different side to Shepherd, which isn't the usual cunning and hilarious David Platt.

So, what is there to know about Jack P Shepherd? Read on to learn more about the Celebrity Big Brother contestant.

Who is Jack P Shepherd?

Jack P Shepherd. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Age: 37

Job: Actor

Jack P Shepherd is an actor best known for his portrayal of David Platt on Coronation Street. The actor has appeared in over 2,000 episodes on the ITV soap, with 2025 marking 25 years since he first stepped onto the cobbles.

Prior to appearing on Corrie, Shepherd appeared on Where the Heart Is and Clocking Off, and has gone on to take part in the annual soap quiz show The Big Quiz.

He has made guest appearances in various entertainment shows, including Lorraine, This Morning, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and Loose Women.

His role as David Platt hasn't come without its praise, with the actor being nominated for various awards including Best Actor, Best Male Dramatic Performance and Best Soap Actor, the latter of which he won at the TV Choice Awards in 2020.

Why is Jack P Shepherd taking part on Celebrity Big Brother?

Jack P Shepherd is looking forward to “every experience” that comes with being on Celebrity Big Brother.

He added: “The Diary Room, the nominations. I think I’ll like the tasks because that's the big event - when you can all come together.”

How to follow Jack P Shepherds on social media

For audiences not already following Jack P Shepherd on social media, he can be found on Instagram @jackpshepherd88 and on TikTok @jackpshepherd88.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday on ITV and ITVX at 9pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.