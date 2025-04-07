One of those verified ticks headed into the Big Brother house is politician Michael Fabricant, who not many viewers will recognise on first glance, but there will be plenty of time as he moves in.

However if you'd rather have the whistle-stop tour on Michael Fabricant, scroll down to learn more about him!

Who is Michael Fabricant?

Michael Fabricant. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Age: 74

Job: Former MP

Michael Fabricant is a politician and former MP for Lichfield. He was previously the vice-chairman of the Conservative Party during the 2015 general election and the parliamentary by-elections.

During the 2024 general election, Fabricant was re-selected as the Tory candidate for Lichfield, but lost his seat.

Big Brother isn't Fabricant's first reality TV show stint, having appeared on Celebrity First Dates in 2017, where he publicly revealed he is bisexual.

Why is Michael Fabricant taking part on Celebrity Big Brother?

Similarly to his fellow housemates, Fabricant is looking forward to “meeting interesting people and having good conversations”.

“Having some fun and to find out what it’s like being trapped with people I don’t know,” he told ITV.

How to follow Michael Fabricant on social media

Michael Fabricant can be found on a number of social media pages, including Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

You can follow him on Instagram @mike_fabricant and on X @Mike_Fabricant.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

