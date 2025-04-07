Over the next few weeks, Rourke will be living alongside the likes of Chesney Hawkes, Danny Beard and Donna Preston. But only time will tell how he and the others will fare as the reality series gets back under way.

As we wait to find out, read on for everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother 2025 contestant Mickey Rourke.

Who is Mickey Rourke?

Mickey Rourke. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Age: 72

Job: Actor

Mickey Rourke is an actor and former professional boxer, who plenty will recognise from Iron Man 2, Barfly and, more notably, The Wrestler.

In The Wrestler, Rourke portrayed wrestler Randy 'The Ram' Robinson, which won him the Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards for Best Actor. He also received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

His more recent works includes Murder at Hollow Creek, The Wheels of Heaven and Jade. He also has several movies currently in post-production, including The Roaring Game, Bring the Law and 3 Days Rising.

Why is Mickey Rourke taking part in Celebrity Big Brother?

Mickey Rourke has “no expectations” in the Big Brother house.

“I’ve never seen it,” he told ITV. “I'm just going to go in, do my thing, and we'll see.”

How to follow Mickey Rourke on social media

Mickey Rourke can be followed on social media @mickey_rourke_. At the time of reporting, Rourke has just under 450,000 followers.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

