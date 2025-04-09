In a teaser for tonight's episode (9th April), ITV confirmed that Rourke is issued a warning regarding unacceptable language and behaviour towards fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

During a conversation with the singer, Mickey asks JoJo: "Do you like girls or boys?"

"Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary," JoJo replies, to which Mickey responds: "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore."

In the garden, Mickey asks Chris Hughes if everyone has to vote one another out of the house and then tells him: "I'm going to vote the lesbian out real quick."

After being told by JoJo that his language was homophobic, Mickey continues: "I need a f**k," before gesturing to JoJo, adding: "I'm not talking to you."

When Chris tells Mickey that he can't speak that way, Mickey says: "I know. I was talking about a cigarette."

Shortly after, Mickey is called to the Diary Room.

Big Brother tells him: "Mickey, before you entered the Big Brother house the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you... Mickey, do you understand how this language could be offensive to your housemates or the viewing public?"

Mickey replies: "Yeah I think so. If I was saying it in a nasty kind of way or if I truly meant it."

Big Brother says: "Mickey, Big Brother thinks your language was offensive and unacceptable... As a result, Big Brother is giving you a formal warning. Further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house. Mickey, do you understand?"

Mickey agrees: "Yes I do. It’s some serious stuff... I apologise. I don't have dishonourable intentions - I’m just talking smack, you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry."

After leaving the Diary Room, Mickey tries to make amends and apologises to JoJo, before the rest of the housemates discuss the situation to help him understand why his comments were offensive.

Danny Beard says: "I disagree with how it panned out from how you handled it but that also doesn’t mean I’m going to dig my feet in and ostracise you in the group. I’d love you to see it from another point of view, I’d love you to be part of the group and I don’t want you to feel like you're not."

Mickey later speaks to JoJo and says: "I want to apologise. I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don’t mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you."

As the day continues, Mickey is talking to JoJo about Danny and drag queens as JoJo says: "It's beautiful to see how the drag community has elevated over the years."

Mickey asks: "It’s OK to say drag?" before admitting: "It gets confusing."

JoJo then tells him: "Anything is OK to say in context and intention - that’s what matters. And if you say something wrong but you didn’t know and you’re open to hearing - all good!"

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

