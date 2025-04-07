Among those starry names is Chesney Hawkes, a singer who rose to fame in the late '80s.

But who exactly is Hawkes? And who will be going up against him to take home the crown of Celebrity Big Brother champion?

While you keep watching to find out, below is everything you need to know.

Who is Chesney Hawkes?

Chesney Hawkes. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Age: 53

Job: Singer

Instagram: @chesneyhawkesofficial

Chesney Hawkes is a singer whose career blossomed at just 19 years old when he appeared in Buddy's Song, which also featured his well-known single The One and Only.

He followed up the single with I'm a Man Not a Boy and Secrets of the Heart and went on to release five studio albums.

He has also appeared on a number of TV shows including The Games, Let's Dance for Comic Relief and Sing if You Can.

Why is Chesney Hawkes taking part on Celebrity Big Brother?

Chesney has spent 53 years with himself and thinks he knows himself “pretty well” and is ready to learn more about himself in the Big Brother house.

He told ITV: “If you can reach your mid 50s and there's potential to do that, then that's really exciting. And I think I'll learn some stuff about other celebrities that I didn't know as well - so that's interesting.

“Oh and Tuesday night is the night we put the bins out so I'm looking forward to not doing that.”

How to follow Chesney Hawkes on social media

Viewers can follow Chesney Hawkes on a variety of social media pages, including Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

You can follow him on Instagram @chesneyhawkesofficial and X @ChesneyHawkes.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.