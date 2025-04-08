Who is Daley Thompson? Celebrity Big Brother 2025 contestant and Olympic athlete
The sports legend is taking on a whole new challenge on Celebrity Big Brother.
Daley Thompson is going for gold as he enters the Celebrity Big Brother house – but does he have what it takes to be crowned champion?
Considered by many one of the greatest British athletes of all time, Thompson has proven himself when it comes to a challenge, which should be handy for those all-important shopping tasks.
But by his own admission, he can be 'grumpy' – which could ruffle some feathers with the big personalities in the house.
Will he come out on top?
Here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity Big Brother star.
Who is Daley Thompson?
Age: 67
Job: Former Olympic decathlon gold medallist
Daley Thompson, born Francis Morgan Ayodélé Thompson, is a Team GB Olympic decathlon athlete, winning the gold medal twice for his country – in the 1980 and 1984 Games.
He also broke the world record for the event four times during his athletic career, and won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 1982.
In 1983, Thompson was appointed an MBE as part of Queen Elizabeth II's New Year Honours List in recognition of his services to athletics.
Since his retirement in 1994, he has tried his hand at motor racing, and has become a fitness trainer and motivational speaker around the world.
In 2000, Thompson was promoted to CBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list.
Why is Daley Thompson taking part in Celebrity Big Brother?
Speaking ahead of entering the house, Thompson said: "My kids are absolutely worried that I'm going to embarrass them, because I am a grumpy father. I don't have a lot of patience, but underneath it I have a heart of gold, and I do cry at sad films.
"I have no idea what I've signed up to but I'm looking forward to a bumpy, but very happy, ride."
Thompson believes his 'washing up skills will be a real strength' in the house, and said: "I am looking forward to the challenge of living with total strangers and getting to know them and hearing all their stories."
How to follow Daley Thompson on social media
Daley Thompson is available on Instagram at @daley_thompson_cbe.
You can also catch him on X (formerly Twitter) @Daley_thompson.
And Facebook @daleythompsonofficial
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.