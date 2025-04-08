But by his own admission, he can be 'grumpy' – which could ruffle some feathers with the big personalities in the house.

Will he come out on top?

Here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity Big Brother star.

Who is Daley Thompson?

Daley Thompson. TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

Age: 67

Job: Former Olympic decathlon gold medallist

Daley Thompson, born Francis Morgan Ayodélé Thompson, is a Team GB Olympic decathlon athlete, winning the gold medal twice for his country – in the 1980 and 1984 Games.

He also broke the world record for the event four times during his athletic career, and won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 1982.

In 1983, Thompson was appointed an MBE as part of Queen Elizabeth II's New Year Honours List in recognition of his services to athletics.

Since his retirement in 1994, he has tried his hand at motor racing, and has become a fitness trainer and motivational speaker around the world.

In 2000, Thompson was promoted to CBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Why is Daley Thompson taking part in Celebrity Big Brother?

Daley Thompson, pictured 1984. Pool PERRIN/TARDY/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Speaking ahead of entering the house, Thompson said: "My kids are absolutely worried that I'm going to embarrass them, because I am a grumpy father. I don't have a lot of patience, but underneath it I have a heart of gold, and I do cry at sad films.

"I have no idea what I've signed up to but I'm looking forward to a bumpy, but very happy, ride."

Thompson believes his 'washing up skills will be a real strength' in the house, and said: "I am looking forward to the challenge of living with total strangers and getting to know them and hearing all their stories."

How to follow Daley Thompson on social media

Daley Thompson is available on Instagram at @daley_thompson_cbe.

You can also catch him on X (formerly Twitter) @Daley_thompson.

And Facebook @daleythompsonofficial

