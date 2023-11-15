But, as we prepare for the first part of the season to be released, exactly what time can fans expect to see the episodes arrive on Netflix?

Read on for everything you need to know about the time of release for The Crown season 6 part 1.

What time is The Crown season 6 out on Netflix?

Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown. Netflix

The first part of The Crown season 6, made up of four episodes, will be released on Thursday 16th November at 8am GMT - meaning you don't have to get up too early to be among the first to watch the new instalment.

As The Crown season 6 part 1 will release around the globe at the same time, this means it will be dropping at different hours depending on the time zone.

For instance, the episodes will release at midnight PST, 3am EST and 9am Central European Time.

How many episodes are in The Crown season 6?

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown. Netflix

There will be a total of 10 episodes in this sixth and final season of The Crown, just as there have been in all five preceding seasons.

However, the only change this season will be the release schedule, with the season being split in half - the first four episodes will be released on 16th November, while the final six will be released in December.

When will The Crown season 6 part 2 be released?

Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton in The Crown. Netflix/Twitter

The second part of The Crown season 6 will be released on Thursday 14th December and will be made up of six episodes.

These are expected to take the series into the early 2000s, exploring more of Tony Blair's tenure in government, the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton and the deaths of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is The Crown season 6 part 1 about?

Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), Prince Harry (Fflyn Edwards) and Prince William (Rufus Kampa). Netflix

The synopsis for the first part of The Crown season 6 says: "A relationship blossoms between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences."

This will be the season to dramatise the final days and the death of Princess Diana, and the subsequent period of both personal mourning for the Royal Family and national mourning across the country.

The Crown season 6 part 1 is streaming on Netflix from Thursday 16th November 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.