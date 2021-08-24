John Wick 4 will deliver “a couple of big surprises”, says Lance Reddick

We still have nine months to wait till John Wick 4 hits cinemas, but actor Lance Reddick – who plays the Continental Hotel’s icy cool concierge Charon – has promised it will be worth the wait.

Reddick will reprise his role as Charon in the upcoming sequel, having so far played a minor role in 2014’s first John Wick movie before going on to play a more significant part in its two follow-ups.

“It was a surprise,” he told RadioTimes.com of his evolving role in the hit franchise. “I mean, I thought [the first film] was a cool little action movie that hardly anybody would see. And then it turned into a juggernaut.”

Production began on John Wick 4 in June, with filming taking place in Berlin and Paris. Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier this month to promote his new role as host of Sky HISTORY’s Book of Secrets, Reddick confirmed he’d be heading to set “in about two weeks” to shoot his scenes.

Teasing what to expect from the next film, he said: “I mean, if you can actually believe… because each one seem to have more action than the last one, and the plot seems to get more complex. Well, that’s true with this one, too.

“It’s got a great cast. And, um, a couple of big surprises. That’s all I can say.”

Joining Reddick and Keanu Reeves – who will reprise his role as the titular hitman – in John Wick 4 are returning franchise favourites Ian McShane (Winston) and Laurence Fishburne (The Bowery King), as well as new additions Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, and Clancy Brown.

Originally set to be be released on 21st May, 2021 – just two years after 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – John Wick 4 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Reeves’ commitment to The Matrix 4.

The film, directed by Chad Stahelski, will now hit cinemas on 27th May, 2022.

