This time around Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union play the parent figures of the large clan, while a host of relative newcomers play the assorted children – many of whom are from their respective parents' earlier marriages.

A new version of Cheaper by the Dozen launches on Disney Plus this week – telling an updated story of a massive family whose lives are turned upside down by a sudden relocation.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Zach Braff plays Paul Baker

Who is Paul? A breakfast cafe owner who serves as the main father figure, Paul relocates his family after he makes some money by selling his special sauce recipe.

What else has Zach Braff been in? Braff is best known for his starring role as JD on hit medical sitcom Scrubs, while he has also appeared in a range of films including The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, The Last Kiss, The Ex, and Garden State – the latter of which he also directed. In 2018, he had the lead role in short-lived ABC sitcom Alex, Inc.

Gabrielle Union plays Zoe Baker

Who is Zoe? The hard-working mother figure of the family, Zoe is Paul's second wife and also helps out at the breakfast cafe.

What else has Gabrielle Union been in? Union has picked up a wealth of film and TV credits since first finding fame in the '90s with supporting roles in movies such as She's All That and 10 Things I Hate About You. Key big screen roles have included Bring It On, Bad Boys II, Daddy's Little Girls, and Think Like a Man Too while she's also had roles on a variety of TV shows such as City of Angels and Being Mary Jane.

Erika Christensen plays Kate

Who is Kate? Paul's ex-wife and the biological mother of Ella and Harley, Kate dreams of expanding her yoga studio and babysits the kids when Paul and Zoe are at work.

What else has Erika Christensen been in? Christensen has appeared in films such as Traffic, The Perfect Score and The Tortured, in addition to recurring roles on TV shows including Parenthood and Wicked City.

Timon Durrett plays Dom Clayton

Who is Dom? Zoe's first husband and the biological father of Deja and DJ, Dom is a former American football player with whom Paul has something of a competitive relationship.

What else has Timon Durrett been in? Durrett has had recurring roles on TV shows such as Queen Sugar and Stuck with You.

Journee Brown plays Deja Baker

Who is Deja? The oldest of Zoe's children with Dom, Deja dreams of being a starting point guard for USC – and is in line to achieve her ambitions.

What else has Journee Brown been in? Brown's previous credits include playing a young version of Janae Watson in two episodes of Orange Is the New Black and a role in the 2018 film Night Comes On.

Kylie Rogers plays Ella Baker

Who is Ella? Paul and Kate's first child, Ella is obsessed with social media and dreams of becoming an influencer.

What else has Kylie Rogers been in? Rogers is best known for playing Minx Lawrence on the sci-fi series The Whispers and also had a lead role in the Christian drama film Miracles from Heaven and a small part in the Will Smith film Collateral Beauty. She will play a part in Ari Aster's upcoming film Disappointment Blvd.

Andre Robinson plays DJ Baker

Who is DJ? Another child from Zoe's marriage to Dom, DJ dreams of being the world's greatest LEGO designer and comic book artist.

What else has Andre Robinson been in? Young star Robinson has previously lent his voice to a huge number of animated TV shows including Dragons: Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky and Doc McStuffins.

Caylee Blosenski plays Harley Baker

Who is Harley? Paul and Kate's second child, Harley is in a punk band and dreams of going viral.

What else has Caylee Blosencki been in? Blosencki's only previous credit is the role of Marty Cavanaugh on the podcast series Last Known Position.

Aryan Simhadri plays Haresh Baker

Who is Haresh? Adopted by Paul and Kate after his parents died in a car crash, Haresh dreams of being 'a player' – even though he still sleeps with his teddy bears.

What else has Aryan Simhadri been in? Simhadri played Norvin Schnuckle on the Disney Channel series Just Roll with It and also has several voice credits to his name, including roles on Mira, Royal Detective and Adventures in Wonder Park.

Leo A Perry plays Luca Baker

Who is Luca? One of 'the littles' who stays at home to be babysat by Kate when his parents are at work, Luca is Luna's twin.

What else has Leo A. Perry been in? Perry's only previous credits are playing 9-Year-Old Devante in an episode of Black-ish and Young Justin in an episode of The Big Leap.

Mykal-Michelle Harris plays Luna Baker

Who is Luna? Another of 'the littles', Luna has a close relationship with her twin Luca and reckons they could form a formidable doubles tennis team.

What else has Mykal-Michelle Harris been in? Although still very early in her acting career, Harris has already picked up some impressive credits – including recurring roles on Big Little Lies, The Affair, and Mixed-ish. She also played the role of Alice Baxter in That's So Raven spin-off Raven's Home.

Christian Cote plays Bailey Baker

Who is Bailey? One half of the younger set of twins, Bailey is another of 'the littles'.

What else has Christian Cote been in? Cote's only previous credit was playing the role of George Keller in an episode of the Hulu anthology series Monsterland.

Sebastian Cote plays Bronx Baker

Who is Bronx? Bailey's twin, and the last of 'the littles'.

What else has Sebastian Cote been in? Cote appeared alongside his twin brother Christian in the aforementioned episode of Monsterland.

Luke Prael plays Seth Baker

Who is Seth? Paul's nephew who comes to live with the family when his mum goes into rehab – much to the initial dismay of the other kids.

What else has Luke Prael been in? Prael has previously appeared in the films Eighth Grade and Boarding School.

Cheaper by the Dozen is streaming on Disney Plus from Friday 18th March 2022. You can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

