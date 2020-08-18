What channels do you get with Amazon Fire Stick?

Amazon’s popular streaming device has been going for a while now, bringing us the latest internet shows long before smart TVs became mainstream.

But a lot has changed in digital entertainment and there are now an awful lot of streaming services – so what exactly can the little dongle access?

The answer is, thankfully, quite a lot – see below for a full breakdown of just how much you can binge with Amazon’s nifty little gadget.

What channels do you get with a Fire Stick?

Being an Amazon device, the Fire Stick fittingly comes with access to Prime Video, but also lets you buy and rent films and TV from Amazon whether you are a Prime member or not.

Along with Prime, the other major streaming services available on the stick are Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Britbox, and Hayu. In terms of catch-up services, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, and UKTV Play are all supported by the device, as well as internet giant YouTube.

Music lovers can also stream songs through Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, watch music videos on Vevo and listen to radio from all over the world with TuneIn Radio.

There are also plenty more obscure video channels – TV Player lets you watch Freeview, whereas Pluto TV streams 40 ‘live’ channels for those who miss channel-hopping in the Netflix age. Twitch lets you watch gaming live streams, Plex lets you watch your own video files and Vimeo is YouTube’s video-sharing competitor. You can get inspired by a talk from TED TV, or get more physical with the boxing channel BoxNation.

There’s also plenty of apps and utilities, from Facebook to Audible to Just Eat to Silk Web Browser. You can even play video games using a Fire TV Gaming controller – there’s even a Stranger Things game which is, fittingly, designed to look like an 80s game.

Which channels are free on the Fire Stick?

Here’s the catch – while it is free to download most of the apps, some of them will still require a subscription to use. Have no fear – you’ll still be able to access all the catch-up services for free or watch live telly on TV Player without charge. It’s mainly the streaming services that require a paid subscription to use – see a list of the main ones below.

Popular channels that require a subscription:

Prime Video

Netflix

Apple TV

Disney+

Britbox

Hayu

Boxnation

You’ll also need to pay for the music streaming services – namely Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.

How much is an Amazon Fire TV stick?

The price of the Fire Stick varies depending on whether you’d like a 4K model or not. The regular HD Fire Stick usually goes for £39.99.

For the higher-spec 4K Fire Stick, the standard price on Amazon is £49.99.

However, the popular device is often on offer and we’ve found the best Amazon Fire Stick deals available right now.

