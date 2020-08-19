How to watch live football on Amazon Fire Stick UK

Amazon’s nifty little Fire Stick essentially turns your telly into a smart TV – but is it really that smart if it can’t play the footy?

Well, have no fear, as this tiny little dongle can beam all sorts of shows to your screen, including the latest England match or the next big Premier League clash.

You can see our full Amazon Fire Stick review for a detailed breakdown of the smart stick and buy the device on Amazon now.

There are a few different ways to see the all-important game depending on the broadcaster – here’s a breakdown of your options here in the UK. And if you want to improve your football-watching experience, don’t miss our which TV to buy guide.

How to watch live football on Amazon Fire Stick

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime broke off Sky and BT’s dominance over the Premier League in 2019 and has been streaming 20 matches a season ever since, so it’s handy they also made this dedicated viewing stick. However as well as the Fire Stick, you’ll still need an Amazon Prime subscription – you can sign up for Amazon Prime free 30 day trial otherwise it’s £7.99 per month or £79 a year.

Best of all, Prime Video comes pre-installed on every Fire Stick – so simply open the Prime Video app, sign in if you haven’t already and the Premier League game is sure to be plastered all over the homepage. Simples.

BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer made history by showing the Premier League for the very first time in 2020, and will also be showing matches from the FA Cup, the delayed Euros and eventually the 2022 World Cup. Unlike Prime Video, however, there’s no extra cost, and it’s dead simple to do:

Download BBC iPlayer if you haven’t already. This can be done by scrolling along to Apps on the top menu, then searching for and selecting iPlayer, and clicking Install. You will likely be prompted to sign in or register if you don’t have an account. Click on the match on the homepage – if it is not there then click the ‘Channels’ tab and click the appropriate channel to watch live.

ITV Hub

While ITV did not make a historic Premier League broadcast, they will still have shared rights to the Euros some La Liga matches on ITV4. Luckily it’s a very similar process to iPlayer:

Download ITV Hub if you haven’t already. This can be done by scrolling along to Apps on the top menu, then searching for and selecting ITV Hub, and clicking Install. You will likely be prompted to sign in or register if you don’t have an account. Click on the match on the homepage – if it is not there then click the ‘Watch Live’ tab on the top menu.

TV Player

This handy little app essentially works as a Freeview player, allowing you to stream over 50 live channels without a contract, aerial, or set-top box. So as long as this is free-to-air football, this works as an alternative to using the catch-up services. Beware though, as some premium channels are behind a paywall.

