The Echo Dot Kids smart speaker is coming to the UK this month – here’s how to pre-order now

An Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker specifically designed for children launches in the UK later this month – and pre-orders are open now.

Known as the Echo Dot Kids, the device comes in two new colourful designs and is being pitched as a way to help kids “have fun and learn with Alexa,” the voice assistant technology that also powers the broader Echo Show and Echo ranges.

The Echo Dot Kids will be available from the 21st July, priced at £59.99. Pre-orders are available now via Amazon, with more retailers expected after launch.

For adults, the Echo series is helpful for checking the news, listening to music and powering smart home products such as light bulbs and video doorbells.

But Amazon is pitching the Echo Dot Kids as a way to play age-appropriate audiobooks, hear ad-free music stations, set alarms featuring cartoon characters, respond to educational questions and even attempt to teach some good manners.

A child-focused model of the Echo Dot has been available in the US for years but is only now being made available to UK customers. It’s a cute little speaker, but one that will no doubt spark concerns about privacy and data security – even if Amazon has stressed there will be tight parental controls for all families.

Alongside the hardware, Amazon is also rolling out a free family-friendly update – Amazon Kids on Alexa – that brings some of the base features to all Echos. Here’s everything that you need to know about the Amazon announcements.

What is the Echo Dot Kids?

The Echo Dot Kids is a smart speaker made by Amazon that will tailor its voice responses and content towards children. It looks identical to the adult-focused Echo Dot – with a ball shape design first seen in the 4th generation model – but comes in two new colourful design schemes showing a Tiger or Panda on the front.

What does the Echo Dot Kids do?

Essentially the Echo Dot Kids is a bright and cutesy smart speaker made for kids that also lets parents put limitations on what type of content can be heard and when.

The Echo Dot Kids speaker is powered by Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, so it will respond to voice commands, but there are restrictions on voice purchasing, the ability to filter explicit lyrics in songs and set time limits on any night use.

The speaker offers learning and skills content from shows or creators, including Numberblocks, Alphablocks, Disney and Harry Potter – and is bundled with a one-year family-plan membership to the full Amazon Kids+ subscription service.

The new speaker also has a two-year guarantee that will result in a “no questions asked” replacement if anything happens to the device. Amazon says that parents will have access to a dashboard via the Alexa app to review activity, turn off the Echo Do Kid’s microphone and choose exactly what content their children can access.

How to pre-order the Echo Dot Kids?

The Echo Dot Kids speaker costs £59.99 and will start shipping to customers on July 21st. Pre-orders are live via the Amazon website. After launch, the device will also be available online from Currys PC World, John Lewis and Very.co.uk.

What is Amazon Kids on Alexa?

Even if you don’t want to subscribe to Amazon Kids+ or pick up the new Echo Dot Kids speaker, a new child-focused software update is being released at no cost that will work on existing Echo hardware. That’s Amazon Kids on Alexa.

Here are some of the features it will let you do:

A “magic word” feature advises children to use the word please when asking questions to the Alexa voice assistant.

Alexa will respond to a variety of educational subjects, including questions about school subjects like science, maths, spelling and definitions.

Alexa will have age-appropriate suggestions ready for children and tell jokes if asked the phrase “Alexa, I’m bored.”

Amazon Kids on Alexa also enables household announcements, calling, and messaging via the Echo devices – perfect for dinner time.

New security and privacy controls, including blocking bad language in music on Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify, and a dashboard via the Alexa app to review activity, voice recordings, or turn off services.

Amazon Kids+ on Alexa is a second, paid tier of the subscription. It adds content such as access to over 170 Audible books, ad-free music for kids, premium skills content from brands and the ability to set alarms featuring cartoon characters.

If you are an existing Amazon Kids+ member on Fire Kids tablets, the Kids+ Alexa features, parental controls and subscription content won’t cost anything.

Anyone signing up to the base Amazon Kids+ for the first time can join for £1.99 per month (Prime members) or £3.99 (non-Prime members.)

The Amazon Kids on Alexa updates will be available to turn on via the Alexa app for Echo devices through an over-the-air software update starting on July 21st.

