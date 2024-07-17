Over the last 36 hours, we've seen hundreds of flashy deals and discounts flying across our screens. From 20% off the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer to £46 off the Ipad 2022, to £135 off the Kindle Scribe.

But, when all you see is the word "Deal" in big red letters, how can you be sure that the price is actually worth it? And even if it is, how do you know if a better deal won't come along at another sales event, like Black Friday?

Well, according to the Amazon themselves, the best deals so far this year have come from the Home and Kitchen product groups, with household devices like air fryers and vacuum cleaners, performing particularly well. There's also been some great savings on smaller gadgets like AirPods, for instance the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation), and Apple Watches.

Plus, unsurprisingly, some of the biggest discounts have been on Amazon's own products, like Ring Doorbells, Amazon Fire Tablets and Amazon Fire Sticks, and as it's Amazon Prime Day, this is likely to be the time when these devices are at their lowest.

Throughout the sales period the RadioTimes.com team has been sifting through hundreds of offers, trying to find the very best money can buy, and that doesn't stop now. With our team of e-commerce experts, we've tracked down 12 Prime Day deals that are actually worth your cash. This is based on our own expertise, having covered sales for more than six years now, plus data from the likes of Amazon and CamelCamelCamel – the price tracker.

So, without further ado, here's the top Amazon Prime Day deals that are truly worth it.

12 best Amazon Prime Day deals at a glance

12 Amazon Prime Day deals that are actually worth buying today

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) | £229 £179 (save £50 or 22%)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) at Apple Apple

What's the deal: The Apple AirPods Pro are now on sale for £179, down from £229. That saves you £50 or 22% on these wireless earbuds.

Why we chose it: Anyone who follows the major sales will know that Apple are notoriously bad at reducing their prices. So we'd always recommend jumping on a deal when it actually appears, especially one that takes the Apple AirPods price down to under £200.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) | £229 £179 (save £50 or 22%)

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer | £249.99 £159.99 (save £90 or 36%)

Amazon

What's the deal: The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer has been reduced by £90 at Amazon, taking the cost to £159.99.

Why we chose it: The Ninja Foodi MAX comes with two baskets and an extra-large capacity that can cook up to 8 portions at once. It's also got six additional uses including Max Crisp, Bake, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, making it the perfect energy saving solution; with this, you'll only ever need to use one device which equals faster meals and lower bills.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer | £249.99 £159.99 (save £90 or 36%)

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | £429.99 £249.99 (save £180 or 42%)

Amazon

What's the deal: The Shark Stratos vacuum cleaner has had £180 knocked off its RRP. The device now costs 249.99.

Why we chose it: The Shark Stratos is the next step up in vacuum cleaner technology. Featuring Shark's best ever hair pick-up with Anti Hair Wrap Plus and Clean Sense IQ, which senses the dirt you can’t see and automatically adjusts cleaning power to suit. It also has up to 60 minutes of run time and has a sleek copper look – meaning you can leave it in the room without it being an eye-sore.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | £429.99 £249.99 (save £180 or 42%)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device | £69.99 £39.99 (save £30 or 34%)

Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon's Fire TV Stick range is all on sale this Prime Day, but we're shining a particular spotlight on the 4K Max, now at its 'lowest price ever.' This streaming stick is now available for just £39.99, down from £69.99.

Why we chose it: In our best Amazon Fire Stick deals page, we praise the 4K Max for it's fast and powerful performance which comes from a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, plus it's incredible screen quality. It also brings Amazon's own Ambient Experience to your TV. This function, which first emerged on the Amazon Fire TV range, can turn any screen into a work of art, a picture or a helpful reminder page through AI.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device | £69.99 £39.99 (save £30 or 34%)

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) | £99.99 £49.99 (save £50 or 50%)

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is now on sale for half price, having been reduced to £49.99 from £99.99.

Why we chose it: Ring Video Doorbells are a great way to make your home feel safer. The Second Generation doorbell takes this a step further with 1080p HD video, crisper Night Vision and features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or tablet.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) | £99.99 £49.99 (save £50 or 50%)

Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) | £159.99 £129.99 (save £30 or 19%)

Bag a discount on the Kindle Paperwhite Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon's Kindle range has also seen reductions across the board, in particular the Kindle Paperwhite which has been reduced to £129.99, down from £159.99.

Why we chose it: The Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 6.8-inch display, thinner borders and an adjustable warm light, making it comfortable to hold and read. It of course also stores thousands of titles and can last for up to 10 weeks on a single charge.

Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) | £159.99 £129.99 (save £30 or 19%)

eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner | £799 £599 (save £200 or 15%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This Robot Vacuum Cleaner, the eufy X10 Pro, is now on sale for under £600, having been reduced by £200 or 15%.

Why we chose it: This eufy vacuum cleaner is unbelievably smart and a great investment if you're a fellow hater of hoovering. It can do everything from Auto Mop Washing, Self-Refilling, Self-Emptying, and Self-Drying, all from the control of your phone or Alexa.

eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner | £799 £599 (save £200 or 15%)

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS and Sport Band | £429 £344 (save £85 or 20%)

Apple Apple

What's the deal: The Apple Watch 9, complete with a Sport Band colour of your choice, is now on sale for £344. This is £85 reduction from its original RRP of £429.

Why we chose it: As we've said, Apple savings are incredibly rare and the Apple Watch 9 is an especially advanced gadget, with advanced health features, a wicked GPS and an IP6X-certified dust resistance, so you can take it anywhere.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS and Sport Band | £429 £344 (save £85 or 20%)

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series 4K smart TV | £649.99 £379.99 (save £270 or 42%)

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV Amazon

What's the deal: Another 'lowest price ever' for Amazon is this Fire TV, now on sale for £379.99. With an RRP of £649.99 that saves you £270 or 42%.

Why we chose it: As we've said, now is definitely the time to get an Amazon-own device as they're unlikely to be cheaper this year. So if you're looking for a smart TV, the Fire TV range is fully compatible with all Alexa devices, has thousands of built-in apps and games, and also comes with the Ambient Experience, so you're getting a TV and piece of furniture all in one.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series 4K smart TV | £649.99 £379.99 (save £270 or 42%)

Bosch 06008A6071 Electric Lawnmower | £89.99 £72.99 (save £17 or 19%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This Bosch Electric Lawnmower is now just £72.99 after being reduced by 19% from £89.99.

Why we chose it: If summer ever does decide to show up, you'll be glad you invested in a good lawnmower. This one in particular is an all-purpose lawnmower with three cutting height settings (20 - 40 - 60 mm), plus a grass comb to help with close-to-edge mowing along walls, flower beds and lawns.

Bosch 06008A6071 Electric Lawnmower | £89.99 £72.99 (save £17 or 19%)

LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Race Car | £189.99 £147.99 (save £42 or 22%

LEGO

What's the deal: This LEGO Mercedes-AMG F1 is now available for £147.99, down from £189.99 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: There have been a tonne of LEGO savings popping up this Prime Day, but we've chosen this one as the Technic range is infamously expensive, owing to its incredible detail. If you've got an F1 petrol head in your life this could be the perfect gift – and a great way of bidding farewell to Lewis Hamilton's time on the team!

LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Race Car | £189.99 £147.99 (save £42 or 22%)

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block | £169.99 £109.99 (save £60 or 35%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This Ninja Foodi Knife Block has been cut (get it?) by £60, taking the cost to £109.99.

Why we chose it: You may be wondering why a Knife Block would need to be over £100, but this is Ninja and they don't ask 'why', they ask 'why not?' This Knife Block comes with a premium 5-piece knife set with precision blades and durable stainless steel, plus an integrated StaySharp knife sharpener on the side. So while it may seem like a big investment now, this baby is built to last.

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block | £169.99 £109.99 (save £60 or 35%)

How to spot a genuine deal on Amazon Prime Day

Just because something has a bright red label on it, or a big flashy percentage, doesn’t mean it’s a genuine saving. Luckily for you, we’ve been dealing with Prime Days since the dawn of time, so we’ve got all the best tips and tricks for how to spot a real bargain.

Create a wishlist and stick to it

In other words, only buy the things you need. It’s so exciting seeing all the different deals popping up, but try not to get sucked into panic buying something you don't really want and will never use. There will be other sales throughout the year like Black Friday and Boxing Day, so use this time to buy the essentials. You can even create a wishlist through your Prime account.

Sign up for notifications

As we’ve said, prices and savings will fluctuate across Prime Day, so it helps if you can have notifications set up to monitor them. If you have an Amazon wishlist, you can sync it up to any Alexa enabled device, which will notify you when a deal is available.

You might also wish to sign up to Amazon’s Invite-only deals, which are reserved for a number of exclusive products. For these you simply register your interest, and you’ll be placed into a ballot which will send you a notification if you’re successful.

Always check the RRP

Amazon is normally pretty good at showing how much you're saving in a deal, but it's still always best to check what the original sale price is, otherwise you might not be getting as good a discount as you think.

Shop around other retailers

Yes, it's Amazon Prime Day. But other shops will almost always lower their prices, too, to compete.

So, before you take the plunge on a new device, make sure you can't find a better deal elsewhere. Very, John Lewis, Currys and so many other shops are running sales today, so pop over there first before you commit.

Check out older models

It's always nice when the newest model of a phone or tablet is discounted, but after a long time of working on tech content, we've realised that there's not always a big difference between the different generations of phones.

