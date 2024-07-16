Today we've seen a tonne of discounts available on tablets, from a range of trusted brands, including Apple and Samsung.

Unsurprisingly, some of the biggest discounts have been for Amazon's own brand of tablets, The Fire HD Tablets – with nearly 60% knocked off in some cases – but there's also been significant price slashes across other retailers too.

To match Amazon's sale, Samsung have taken up to £200 off their Tab S9 range, plus you can find savings on tablets from Lenovo and Honor.

So, to help you find a tablet that's right for you, and costs less, here's our picks of the best tablet deals from Amazon Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals at a glance

Samsung tablet deals

Amazon Fire tablet deals

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals we've seen so far

Get up to £200 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung

What's the deal: Samsung is competing with Prime Day this year by cutting the cost of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 range. You can now save up to £150 on the Tab S9, £120 on the Tab S9+ and £200 on the Tab S9 Ultra.

Why we chose it: Like all of Samsung's latest devices, the Tab S9 is top quality. Featuring Samsung AI, a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a next-gen processor for gaming and so much more, you won't want to miss a deal like this.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE | £519 £449 (save £70 or 13%)

What's the deal: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE – i.e. the lower-priced version of the S9 range –is now available for £449, down from £519 at Samsung.

Why we chose it: The Tab S9 FE is perfect if you don't want to break the bank with a new tablet. This device offers a smooth and colourful display, an IP68 water-resistant rating and a vision booster to help you use it in bright light.

Get a free Slim Book Cover Keyboard worth £199

Samsung

What's the deal: When you order the new Samsung Tab S9 Ultra, you'll also get a free Slim Book Cover Keyboard worth £199, or when you order the Tab S9 and S9+, you'll get a free Book Cover Keyboard worth £139.

Why we chose it: Samsung is great at adding those extra little incentives to buy their products, and this is no different.

Get a free Slim Book Cover Keyboard worth up to £199 when you order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 or S9 Ultra

Save more than 50% off the Amazon Fire Tablet range

Bag a discount on selected Fire Tablets Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon's Fire Tablet range is now on sale for up to 58% off.

The Fire HD 10 Tablet in particular is at its "lowest price ever" – £79.99, down from £149.99 – and the Fire 8 Plus has been reduced by 58%.

Why we chose it: As it's Amazon Prime Day, this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see on the Fire Tablets for the rest of the year.

If you need convincing, the Fire Tablets are built for high-quality gaming and streaming on the go, with between 10 and 14 hours of battery life, and can be completely synced up with other Amazon devices through Alexa. They're also suitable for work with Zoom and Teams compatibility and a light, easy-to-hold frame.

Get half price Amazon Fire Kids' Tablets

Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon has also reduced the cost of their Kids Fire Tablet range, with costs now going from £54.99 to £124.99.

By far the best deal we've seen is for the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, which is at its 'lowest price ever' of £64.99 down from £149.99 – that's an £85 saving!

Why we chose it: Amazon's Kids Fire tablets are fantastically durable and come with watertight parental controls. Plus they have access to thousands of games and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which features thousands of advert-free books, games, videos and apps, from brands such as Disney, Marvel and LEGO.

Kindle Scribe | £329.99 £209.99 (save £120 or 36%)

Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon has knocked £120 off the Kindle Scribe, taking its cost down to £209.99.

Why we chose it: This isn't technically a tablet, but we couldn't help but highlight a deal like this. £120 off a device that feels like paper, lets you take notes and has access to millions of books? What's not to love?

Apple iPad (2022) | £349.99 £306 (save £43.99 or 12%)

Apple iPad (10th gen) via Apple. Apple

What's the deal: This Apple iPad 2022 is the most recent iPad model on the market. Now it's available for £306 instead of £349.99.

Why we chose it: Let's be honest, Apple is notoriously stingy with their deals. It's so rare to see even a pound knocked off their devices, so a £44 saving is practically a miracle. If you've been waiting to buy an iPad, get it before it's too late!

Lenovo Tab M11 Android Tablet | £199.99 £148.99 (save £51 or 26%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This Lenovo Tab M11 tablet is now £148.99, reduced from an RRP of £199.99.

Why we chose it: The Lenovo Tab M11 is a trusty tablet designed to be smooth and long lasting. The 7040mAh battery offers 10 hours of playback and the MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processor makes it ideal for gaming. Plus, it's light, durable and comes with a compatible Lenovo Tab pen.

Honor Pad X9 | £169.99 £149.99 (save £20 or 11%)

Honor

What's the deal: The Honor Pad X9 has been reduced by £20 or 11%, taking the cost down to just under £150.

Why we chose it: You may have heard of Honor phones, but an Honor Tablet? Well, like their sister devices, the Honor Pad balances affordability with good-quality specs and ease of use. This tablet in particular features a 120Hz 2K Fullview Display and Surround 6 Speakers, guaranteeing you great sound and picture quality for streaming and work.

When will Fire Tablets go on sale?

Right now the Amazon Fire Tablets are at their 'lowest price ever' in the 2024 Amazon Prime Day sale.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 in particular is down at £79.99 from an original RRP of £149.99 – saving you a whopping £70 or 47% – and the Amazon Fire HD Kids 8 has been reduced by 57%, now costing £64.99.

As an Amazon-own device, this is likely to be the best saving we'll see on Fire Tablets this year. There may be significant reductions during Black Friday or the October Amazon sale, but if you've been waiting to pick up a Fire Tablet, now is definitely the time to do it.

For more savings, check out the best Amazon Prime Day projector deals and best Amazon Prime Day TV deals.