The celebrated filmmaker, whose previous films include Dunkirk, Inception and The Dark Knight, is delving into the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who played a pivotal role in the invention of the atomic bomb.

A brand new trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has arrived, showing off the star-studded cast assembled for this hard-hitting historical drama.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy will portray the troubled scientist in this film, which is set during the Second World War, where the United States were racing to create a weapon of mass destruction before the Nazis.

Previous trailers have been focused primarily on Murphy himself, but this three-minute trailer gives us a glimpse at other members of the ensemble cast, which is packed with big names.

Robert Downey Jr (Avengers: Endgame), Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Matt Damon (Air), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Kenneth Branagh (Death on the Nile) and Jack Quaid (The Boys) are among the actors who feature in this latest teaser.

Watch the brand new Oppenheimer trailer now:

Oppenheimer is already being tipped by some commentators as a major contender for this year's awards season, with Nolan still yet to pick up an Academy Award, despite five previous nominations and a huge following among film fans.

The film is sure to have an interesting opening weekend at the global box office, where it will serve as counter-programming to Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's much-anticipated Barbie.

Oppenheimer is the first Nolan movie to be released by Universal Pictures, who won the flick in a bidding war after he broke away from longtime home Warner Bros over their decision to send films straight to streaming during the pandemic.

Oppenheimer is coming to UK cinemas on 21st July 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

