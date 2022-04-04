Peaky Blinders movie needs to answer these questions after finale

The beloved BBC One gangster series came to an epic crescendo on Sunday (3rd April 2022) with a final instalment titled 'Lock and Key'.

It has finally happened. Peaky Blinders has come to an end.

Thomas "Tommy" Shelby MP, OBE (Cillian Murphy) faced up to the consequences of ascending the social ladder from a small-time criminal to the heights of the establishment.

The Peaky Blinders season 6 ending tied up a number of storylines for the Peaky Blinders cast of characters but also left a number of plot points tantalisingly open, which is ideal for the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

So, what questions are left to be answered in the Peaky Blinders movie?

RadioTimes.com investigates where the franchise can go next to continue the story of the Shelby family.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What will Tommy Shelby do now?

What will Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) do now? BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

It seems Tommy Shelby has a fresh, blank slate after he discovered that his terminal tuberculoma diagnosis was a plot to shake him by the Mosleys and their allies.

Having left behind his family and allies to survive without him as he toyed with suicide, he was approached by the ghost of his daughter Ruby Shelby who warned him that he was not sick or dying.

Tommy also found a newspaper clipping for the wedding of Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) and Lady Diana Mitford (Amber Anderson) and saw that his doctor, Dr Holford (Aneurin Barnard), was an associate of the nasty pair.

Having deduced that Holford had lied to him, Tommy confronted the con artist and threatened to kill him but spared him.

Tommy then saw that a henchman of Holford's had burned his caravan with his belongings and photos of his loved ones inside before riding off on a horse.

Will Tommy take revenge on the Mosleys? Will he rejoin his family? Will he get a fresh start?

Was Dr Holford the 'Grey Man' that Ruby Shelby warned of?

Was Dr Holford (Aneurin Barnard) the 'Grey Man' in Peaky Blinders? BBC

Before she died, a sick Ruby Shelby had warned Tommy of a 'Grey Man' coming for them with 'green eyes'.

Many had assumed it could be Michael Gray, Jack Nelson or Sir Oswald Mosley.

However, in the final scenes with Dr Holford, the doctor who lied to Tommy was shown wearing a grey suit and also had green eyes.

We think Holford is likely who was meant by the prophecies, but it was never confirmed either way.

What did Tommy Shelby whisper to Duke Shelby?

Conrad Khan as Duke Shelby in Peaky Blinders. BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

In one of the final scenes of the series, Tommy Shelby (still believing he was dying), addressed all the members of his family by some caravans in the woods.

While we heard his words to many of his family and friends, he walked over to his recently discovered illegitimate son, Erasmus "Duke" Shelby (Conrad Khan) - now sporting the iconic Peaky undercut - and whispered in his ear.

Viewers did not find out what Tommy whispered to Duke, but are left to make our own conclusions.

Was Tommy whispering instructions, words of encouragement or endearment, or some other insight?

We know that he was earmarking Duke to take over the darker side of the family business, so no doubt it connects to that.

What happened next to Sir Oswald Mosley and Lady Diana Mosley?

Will we see the gruesome twosome of Sir Oswald Mosley and Diana, Lady Mosley (Amber Anderson) again? BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

The finale saw Sir Oswald Mosley and his bride Lady Diana Mosley bid farewell to Tommy.

A newspaper clipping read by Tommy in 1936 confirmed that the pair had married in Berlin, Germany with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in attendance.

It was this clipping that confirmed that Dr Holford had worked with the fascist couple to trick Tommy into thinking he was dying.

Whether Tommy seeks revenge on them remains to be seen, but the couple did eventually end up imprisoned in real life during the Second World War due to the danger their fascist politics posed.

After being imprisoned from 1940 until 1943, the pair then spent much of their time in France after facing disgrace due to their politics.

Mosley himself died in 1980 at the age of 84, while Diana lived until the age of 93 in 2003, having found some success as a writer and critic.

What happened with Finn Shelby?

Finn Shelby (Harry Kirton) experienced a downfall in the Peaky Blinders finale BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

Despite barely appearing in the sixth and final season, the youngest Shelby sibling Finn (Harry Kirton) featured in a notable moment in the finale.

Finn resented the presence of Tommy's newly-emerged son Duke and was also kept out of the loop as the Peaky Blinders ambushed 'Black Cat' mole Billy Grade (Emmett J Scanlan) at Arrow House.

To prove his loyalty, Finn - who had unwittingly leaked the plot to kill Mosley in season 5 to Billy who then told the IRA - was tasked with executing Billy or risk being exiled from the family.

Finn did not wish to kill his friend and instead turned the gun on Isiah Jesus (Daryl McCormack) and Duke but found blanks in the gun.

Duke took the gun off him, having been instructed by Charlie Strong (Ned Dennehy) to put two blanks in the gun as Finn could not be trusted.

As Billy emerged to attack Duke, Tommy's son shot Billy in the head and then told Finn that "by order of the Peaky F**king Blinders" his uncle was no longer a Shelby.

An emotional Finn then swore to Duke: "I will come for you. I will f***ing come for you."

Will Finn and Duke be the next big rivalry in the Peaky Blinders universe?

Do Jack Nelson and Gina Gray want revenge?

Will Jack Nelson (James Frecheville) want revenge on Tommy? BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

One antagonist who did not feature in the finale was Boston gangster and fascist supporter Jack Nelson (James Frecheville).

The villainous gangster had plotted to kill Tommy with niece Gina, her husband Michael and other Boston gangsters.

However, in the final episode, many of his cronies were killed by a bomb meant to kill Tommy and Michael was shot dead by Tommy.

Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) later revealed that he had seized control of more territory in Boston, hinting at a defeat for Jack Nelson.

However, the Boston gangster is still alive, as is scheming Gina, so could the pair return to cause further trouble?

Is there more to Hayden Stagg?

Hayden Stagg (Stephen Graham) ultimately played a minor role in the season BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

Stephen Graham finally made his debut as Hayden Stagg after much fanfare in Peaky Blinders season 6.

However, the much-celebrated actor only appeared in two scenes, albeit well-acted and thought-provoking for both Tommy and Arthur Shelby.

Liverpudlian docks worker Stagg helped set Tommy's business up for the future and also got both Shelby brothers to face up to some of their issues from the Great War and where they wish to end up.

Many will no doubt have expected more from the character, but show creator Steven Knight has hinted that the character may have a future in the franchise.

Speaking to Metro, Knight said of Graham’s performance: "It’s been brilliant, and I want to keep him as part of it, going forward."

Where are Jimmy McCavern and the Billy Boys?

Brian Gleeson plays Jimmy McCavern in Peaky Blinders BBC

Some of the central antagonists of Peaky Blinders season 5 were the Scottish Protestant gang the Billy Boys, led by the ruthless Jimmy McCavern (Brian Gleeson).

The gang were responsible for the murder of boxer Bonnie Gold (Jack Rowan) and wreaked havoc as a result of their connection to Sir Oswald Mosley.

They escaped Tommy's revenge plan in the season 5 finale and then were ultimately absent for the entire sixth season.

Considering how sadistic and nasty McCavern was in particular, some information regarding their fates and perhaps a comeuppance would be much appreciated!

Will Lizzie Shelby ever reconcile with Tommy?

Lizzie Shelby (Natasha O'Keeffe) left Tommy in the season finale Matt Squire/BBC

The final episode also saw Lizzie Shelby (Natasha O'Keeffe) decide to leave her husband and his home for good to start a new life elsewhere.

Having lost her daughter Ruby to illness and having her heartbroken when she learned Tommy had slept with Diana Mitford, Lizzie decided their marriage was over.

However, Lizzie was not entirely alone as Tommy's son Charles Shelby (Billy Jenkins) elected to go with her.

In the scene with the Shelby family gathering, Tommy asked Charles to look after his "mother" for him.

Is there a chance now that Tommy is not dying that he could eventually reunite with long-suffering Lizzie?

Have Arthur Shelby and his wife Linda reconciled?

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby in Peaky Blinders season 6 BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

In the finale of Peaky Blinders, Arthur continued to struggle and also feared losing Tommy just like they lost their brother John Shelby (Joe Cole) all those years ago.

Arthur avoided the family gathering as he could not bear to say goodbye to Tommy, but his wife Linda Shelby (Kate Phillips) was present and read a message from him.

Tommy asked Linda to love and take care of Arthur after she previously agreed to pray for her estranged husband in return for funds for her charitable foundation.

Could the couple reconcile? If not, what is next for troubled Arthur?

Paul Anderson is set to reprise the role in the Peaky Blinders film so his story is definitely not over.

Will Ada Thorne become a politician?

Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne in the Peaky Blinders season 6 finale BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

The final season of Peaky Blinders proved once again that Ada Thorne (Sophie Rundle) is a force to be reckoned with in the Shelby family.

Despite Tommy not confiding in her about his health worries, he did show his confidence in Ada and pushed for her to pursue a career in politics, something which he thinks always suited her.

Having proven that she can go toe-to-toe with Mosley and Mitford and various other figures, could we see Ada becoming a Labour MP in place of Tommy?

Is Alfie Solomons dying or not?

Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) is alive, married and... well? BBC

Alfie Solomons made one final comeback in the final episode of Peaky Blinders.

The Jewish gangster cheated death once before when it looked like he had been killed by Tommy in season 4, but the season 5 finale revealed he was alive but still rather sick-looking.

It appeared as though Alfie was dying but he returned in the final episode to have claimed more territory from Jack Nelson in Boston and also revealed that he was married.

Noting how he had been "dead for years", it seems Alfie is alive and kicking for the time being.

We can't imagine he won't turn up in the Peaky Blinders movie.

Can Tommy Shelby have a happy ending?

What next for Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in the world of Peaky Blinders? BBC

This will no doubt be a key question when the feature film movie arrives.

Tommy Shelby may not be dying now in Peaky Blinders but the Second World War could see his story draw to a close, and considering what a tragic life the character has had, is he due some happiness?

Or is there only one way for the character's story to end?

Peaky Blinders seasons 1 to 6 are available now on BBC iPlayer.

Read our guide to the best series on Netflix, check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.