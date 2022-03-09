However, this week it seems it might be Tommy's sister Ada (Sophie Rundle) who's in trouble, as new pictures reveal a tense encounter with the fascist Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) and his lover, the calculating Lady Diana Mitford (Amber Anderson).

We're two episodes into the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders and it seems that things are already hotting up for Tommy Shelby, with threats from fascists, freedom fighters and family alike.

In the pictures, the three can be seen engaging in what seems to be a less than relaxing get-together, with the fascist couple glaring at the only Shelby sister.

Ada Thorne sits down for a tense meeting in the new episode

The episode is set to see Ada "take charge" in Birmingham, but we'll have to wait until Sunday to see exactly how that will play out.

The Shelbys' latest foe Diana first appeared in episode 2 of this season, as did another newcomer – James Frecheville, playing Jack Nelson.

The previous instalment saw Tommy Shelby promise to set up a meeting between Gina Gray's "Uncle Jack" and the fascist politicians in England with whom he shares similar political leanings.

James Frecheville is back as Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

How much will Nelson find in common with Mosley and Mitford? Or could the trap that Tommy has laid for the group work against this unholy alliance?

Meanwhile, there is another new arrival set to debut in the upcoming episode, which is titled Gold.

Episode 3 will also be the first to feature Line of Duty star Stephen Graham's new character Hayden Stagg, who is set to face off with Paul Anderson's Arthur Shelby.

Ada Thorne speaks with Diana Mitford in Peaky Blinders BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

Stagg is a Liverpudlian docks worker who crosses paths with the Peaky Blinders, but will he prove to be a friend or foe?

