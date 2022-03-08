Peaky Blinders images tease Tommy tragedy and Esme return

The show's latest season was a long time coming, having faced a substantial delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but has so far delighted fans with its cinematic story.

The BBC has released first-look images from the third episode of Peaky Blinders season 6, which tease tragic events to come for gangster Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

The entire cast has reunited with the exception of the late Helen McCrory, who tragically passed away after a cancer battle last year, with writer Steven Knight including a touching tribute to her in the season premiere.

The second episode packed a shocking twist about the fate of her character, Shelby family matriarch Aunt Polly, as it was revealed that she was murdered by a character we first met in the previous season.

It seems from these photos that the earth-shattering revelations will keep coming this week, with an emotional confrontation pictured between Tommy and his wife Lizzie (played by Natasha O'Keeffe).

Natasha O'Keeffe and Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders season 6 BBC

While we don't know the context of their discussion just yet, the sombre images suggest that the events of the next episode will place their relationship under considerable strain.

Natasha O'Keeffe and Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders season 6 BBC

It has also been confirmed that the third episode of Peaky Blinders season 6 will see the return of Tommy's sister-in-law Esme, played by Aimee-Ffion Edwards, who was entirely absent from the show's fifth outing.

Aimee-Ffion Edwards in Peaky Blinders season 6 BBC

Esme had disappeared after the death of her husband, John Shelby (Joe Cole), taking her children to live with travellers, but an additional image reveals that Tommy will track her down and have another chance to reconcile.

Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders season 6 BBC

Peaky Blinders is coming to an end with its sixth season on the BBC, but creator Steven Knight has expressed an intention to continue the story in a feature film with Murphy.

Peaky Blinders continues on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 13th March 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

