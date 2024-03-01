Hall appears in three first-look images, one of which shows her crossing her arms and looking towards the camera (above).

The second image appears to find Hall's character in some sort of trance, facing upwards with her eyes closed and mouth open (below).

Rebecca Hall as Claire in The Listeners. BBC

Meanwhile, the final image (below) shows her in a similar pose to the second, only this time she's joined by another character named Kyle (Ollie West), who appears to be striking the same pose.

It certainly all looks very intriguing, and a closer look at the official synopsis provided by the BBC adds a little more context.

Ollie West as Kyle and Rebecca Hall as Claire in The Listeners

It reads: "This seemingly innocuous noise gradually upsets the balance of her life, increasing tension between herself and her husband, Paul, and daughter, Ashley.

"But despite multiple doctors, no obvious source or medical cause can be found. When she discovers that a student of hers, Kyle, can also hear the sound, the two strike up an unlikely and intimate friendship.

"Finding themselves increasingly isolated from their families, friends and colleagues, they fall in with a disparate group of neighbours, led by a charismatic couple, Jo and Omar, who also claim they can hear The Hum – and who believe it could be a gift, heard only by a 'chosen few.'"

As well as Hall and West, the cast for the series – which was filmed in Greater Manchester – includes Prasanna Puwanarajah (The Crown), Amr Waked (Ramy), Gayle Rankin (Men), Mia Tharia (Phoenix Rise) and Franc Ashman (The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself).

Meanwhile, there are also roles for Samuel Edward Cook (Peaky Blinders), Karen Henthorn (Coronation Street), Lucy Sheen (Ping Pong) and Ian Mercer (Doctors).

