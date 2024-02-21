Among them is a student of hers, Kyle (Ollie West), and a charismatic couple named Jo and Omar, who believe that the ability to hear the hum could be a gift reserved for the "chosen few".

According to the synopsis, The Listeners explores "the seduction of the wild and unknowable... the rise of conspiracy culture in the west, and the desire for community and connection in our increasingly polarised times".

The cast also includes Prasanna Puwanarajah (Payback), Amr Waked (Ramy), Gayle Rankin (Perry Mason), Mia Tharia (Phoenix Rise), Franc Ashman (Inside Man), Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Karen Henthorn (Coronation Street), Lucy Sheen (Ping Pong) and Ian Mercer (All Creatures Great And Small).

Janicza Bravo is on directing duties, following acclaimed credits on Poker Face and Mrs America, while Tannahill has penned the scripts from his own book. Filming has taken place in Greater Manchester, with a release date still to be confirmed.

Executive producer Ed Guiney said: "When we first read Jordan’s book, we were immediately captured by his extraordinary prose and ability to weave the complexities of themes of community, conspiracy and faith through such beautifully rendered, achingly real characters.

Prasanna Puwanarajah. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

"We are thrilled to have the brilliant Janicza Bravo directing, and to be working with the BBC again along with our partners at Fremantle on this truly special series."

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: "The Listeners is a captivating story that has been brought to life in this gripping adaptation which interweaves a feeling of the unknown with the need for human connectivity.

"I’m thrilled to be working with Jordan, Janicza and Element Pictures and can’t wait for viewers to see this remarkable drama."

