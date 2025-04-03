Indira Varma, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Ginny Holder, Ron Perlman, Nigel Lindsay, Tessa Wong and Daisy Waterstone will all return to their roles.

They will be joined by newcomers Joe Dempsie (Toxic Town), Andrew Buchan (Black Doves), Hugh Quarshie (Holby City) and Amanda Drew (Gangs of London).

Season 3 takes place 12 months after Rachel broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service's clandestine video manipulation programme, also known as Correction.

The synopsis reads: "Amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, Carey has become acting head of SO15, determined to regain the public's trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system."

Holliday Grainger and Paapa Essiedu in The Capture season 2. BBC/Heyday/Universal International Studios

It continues: "And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness.

"The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media. The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings?

"Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?"

Grainger said of the renewal: "I'm thrilled to be joining The Capture team once more for series 3. Ben Chanan's scripts are as electrifying as ever and I'm excited to be stepping back into 'Commander' Rachel Carey's world. (Spoiler alert!)"

Meanwhile, creator Chanan added: "I am delighted to join up with Holliday Grainger, Lia Williams, Ben Miles, Ron Perlman, and all our brilliant cast on The Capture again, and to welcome the fantastic Killian Scott to the fold.

"Previous seasons have seen Holliday’s Rachel Carey investigate others as their lives fall apart. Most of all, I am excited that series 3 puts Carey at the heart of the conspiracy."

The Capture seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

