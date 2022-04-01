The film features a blend of big-name Hollywood stars and popular faces from the UK comedy scene, while a number of A-listers pop up for cameo appearances throughout the runtime.

Whatever else you think about Judd Apatow's new pandemic-themed film The Bubble , one thing that can't be denied is that the cast list is pretty impressive.

If you want to know more about which famous faces appear, we've got the full cast list before – including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before – in addition to a list of cameos.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Bubble cast – and note that some of the cameos will count as spoilers if you haven't seen the movie yet.

Karen Gillan plays Carol Cobb

Who is Carol Cobb? An actress who returns to portray the character Dr Lacey Nightingale in Cliff Beasts 6 having sat out of the last film in the franchise – in a desperate bid to rescue her reputation following her disastrous turn in critical dud Jerusalem Rising.

What else has Karen Gillan been in? Gillan first became a household name when she starred as Amy Pond alongside Matt Smith's 11th Doctor in Doctor Who and has since gone on to launch a successful Hollywood career. Her most prominent big-screen roles include playing Nebula in the MCU, Ruby Roundhouse in the Jumanji franchise, and a lead role in 2021's Gunpowder Milkshake.

Keegan-Michael Key plays Sean Knox

Who is Sean Knox? A stunt-savvy actor who portrays the Cliff Beasts character Colt Rockwell and has started his own religion – or possibly cult – during the COVID pandemic.

What else has Keegan-Michael Key been in? Key is well-known as one half of the comedy double act Key and Peele along with Jordan Peele, and has also had TV roles on shows such as Fargo, Parks and Recreation, and Schmigadoon! On the big screen, previous credits include Horrible Bosses 2, Pitch Perfect 2, Dolemite Is My Name and The Prom.

Pedro Pascal plays Dieter Bravo

Who is Dieter Bravo? A serious veteran actor who has joined the Cliff Beasts franchise to play a new character – but who sometimes thinks himself above the production.

What else has Pedro Pascal been in? Pascal has a number of huge TV roles under his belt – the most prominent of which include Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones, Javier Peña on Narcos and, of course, the title role on The Mandalorian. Film roles include The Great Wall, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, Triple Frontier, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Leslie Mann plays Lauren Van Chance

Who is Lauren Van Chance? An actress who portrays a Cliff Beasts fan-favourite character named Dolly, Lauren also has an on-and-off relationship with co-star Dustin.

What else has Leslie Mann been in? Mann has appeared in a number of successful comedy films – many of which have been written and directed by her husband Judd Apatow, including Knocked Up, Funny People and This Is 40. Other prominent roles include George of the Jungle, 17 Again and Blockers.

David Duchovny plays Dustin Mulray

Who is Dustin Mulray? The main star of the Cliff Beasts franchise who plays a character named Dr Hal Packard, Dustin is Lauren’s on-and-off love interest.

What else has David Duchovny been in? Duchovny is still best known for his iconic role as Fox Mulder on The X-Files, while other credits include Twin Peaks, Californication and a memorable cameo in Zoolander.

Iris Apatow plays Krystal Kris

Who is Krystal Kris? A TikTok superstar who has joined the Cliff Beasts 6 cast as the character Vivian Joy and often treats her older co-stars with contempt.

What else has Iris Apatow been in? The daughter of director Judd Apatow and co-star Leslie Mann – and the sister of Euphoria's Maude Apatow – she has previously appeared as a child actor in her dad's films Knocked Up, This Is 40 and Funny People.

Guz Khan plays Howie Frangopolous

Who is Howie Frangopolous? An actor who portrays Jarrar, the comic relief character of the Cliff Beasts franchise.

What else has Guz Khan been in? A familiar face from the UK comedy scene – including a memorable stint as a Taskmaster panellist last year – Khan is the creator and star of the sitcom Man Like Mobeen, while previous film roles include Finding Fatimah and Army of Thieves.

Fred Armisen plays Darren Eigan

Who is Darren Eigan? The frazzled new director of Cliff Beasts 6 and former indie filmmaker – who views himself as something of a visionary auteur despite his job directing a huge franchise film.

What else has Fred Armisen been in? An acclaimed comedian, Armisen is the co-creator and co-star of hit shows Portlandia, Documentary Now! and Moonbase 8. Film roles have included Anchorman, Baby Mama, and Easy A, while he has made guest appearances on a huge range of US sitcoms.

Maria Bakalova plays Anika

Who is Anika? A clerk working at the hotel, who Dieter becomes desperate to sleep with.

What else has Maria Bakalova been in? Bakalova shot to fame playing Tutar Sagdiyev in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a role which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She's also appeared in a number of Bulgarian films including Transgression and The Father.

Peter Serafinowicz as Gavin

Who is Gavin? The producer of the Cliff Beasts franchise who becomes increasingly stressed as the shoot begins to unravel.

What else has Peter Serafinowicz been in? A prolific comedy performer, Serafinowicz is known for his voice role as Darth Maul in Star Wars, and other film appearances such as Shaun of the Dead, The World's End, and John Wick: Chapter 2. He was also the star of the Amazon Prime Video superhero comedy series The Tick and is a common presence on British TV.

Harry Trevaldwyn plays Gunther

Who is Gunther? The COVID safety officer at the hotel who must ensure the cast of Cliff Beasts 6 abide by the strict guidelines in place.

What else has Harry Trevaldwyn been in? This is a film debut for Trevaldwyn, after he gained popularity for his social media sketches. He's also landed a main role in Ten Percent, the UK remake of hit French comedy Call My Agent!.

Other notable cast members include: Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Kate McKinnon (Joe vs. Carole), Maria Bamford (Arrested Development), Nick Kocher (Saturday Night Live), Vir Das (Whiskey Cavalier), Samson Kayo (Bloods) and newcomer Galen Hopper.

The Bubble cameos

In addition to the main cast, several big stars make cameos in the film. You can find a full list below:

Daisy Ridley – the Star Wars star appears in a scene with Pedro Pascal, playing an AI workout bot

– the Star Wars star appears in a scene with Pedro Pascal, playing an AI workout bot James McAvoy – the X-Men actor pops up very late in the film, when he gives chase after Carol Cobb as she makes an escape attempt

– the X-Men actor pops up very late in the film, when he gives chase after Carol Cobb as she makes an escape attempt John Cena – the Peacemaker star has a brief role in which he helps with some fight choreography

– the Peacemaker star has a brief role in which he helps with some fight choreography Benedict Cumberbatch – in the shortest of all the cameos, the Sherlock and Doctor Strange actor appears during a drug binge scene, when several of the stars swap faces

– in the shortest of all the cameos, the Sherlock and Doctor Strange actor appears during a drug binge scene, when several of the stars swap faces John Lithgow – the multiple Emmy-winner has a brief scene as the head of the studio behind Cliff Beasts, appearing over Zoom

– the multiple Emmy-winner has a brief scene as the head of the studio behind Cliff Beasts, appearing over Zoom Beck – the musician plays himself in a scene where he performs the song Ladies' Night

