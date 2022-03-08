For their latest project, they've jumped back in time to Ye Olde England, where women are regularly accused of being witches and men, known as witchfinders, are tasked with rounding them up and taking them to trial, where a guilty verdict means death.

The Witchfinder is the latest project from sibling duo Neil and Rob Gibbons, who are best known for their work on a number of Alan Partridge titles (Mid Morning Matters, This Time and Alpha Papa), and the fourth season of US sitcom Veep.

"Not only is there a superb cast, it’s so brilliantly written," said star Daisy May Cooper. "And I think it's really different. It's something really, really different."

Read on for a rundown of The Witchfinder's main characters.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Daisy May Cooper plays Thomasine Gooch

BBC/Baby Cow Productions/Steve Peskett

Who is Thomasine Gooch? Thomasine Gooch is one of several women in her local community who is accused of being a witch and is set to be put on trial for her alleged crimes. But even with near-certain death staring her in the face, she still can't resist cracking a joke and making conversation with her captor Gideon Bannister.

"Thomasine is sort of street smart but a bit thick," said Cooper. "She likes to drink and arm wrestle in the tavern, and do all the stuff that I kind of do myself. People think that she might be a witch because she's not behaving how I suppose women should be behaving.

Where have I seen Daisy May Cooper before? Daisy May Cooper co-created and starred in BBC sitcom This Country with her brother Charlie Cooper. She's also appeared in Avenue 5, The Personal History of David Copperfield and the Taskmaster.

Tim Key plays Gideon Bannister

BBC/Baby Cow Productions/Steve Peskett

Who is Gideon Bannister? Gideon Bannister is a witchfinder who is desperate to become one of the most respected figures in the witchfinding game, but is viewed as incompetent and a laughing stock by his peers.

"The guy is a classic opportunist, thinks that this witch is his passport to a surge forward in his career to riches and repute, so she becomes his kind of passport to success, unfortunately for her, and she's not deserving of any of it," said Key.

Where have I seen Tim Key before? Comedian Tim Key is best known for his roles in Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, This Time with Alan Partridge and Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge.

Jessica Hynes plays Old Myers

BBC/Baby Cow Productions/Steve Peskett

Who is Old Myers? Old Myers is Gideon's right-hand woman. She's crafty, a little bit barmy and would definitely make a better witchfinder than her boss.

Where have I seen Jessica Hynes before? You'll recognise Jessica Hynes from Years and Years, There She Goes, W1A, Spaced, The Royle Family Staying Alive and more.

Daniel Rigby plays Hebble

BBC/Baby Cow Productions/Steve Peskett

Who is Hebble? Hebble is another witchfinder who takes every opportunity he can get to both insult and one-up Gideon, who detests Hebble with every fibre of his being. Hebble, however, appears to enjoy their verbal sparring.

Where have I seen Daniel Rigby before? Daniel Rigby has appeared in Landscapers and Flowers, among others.

Vincent Franklin plays Topcliffe

BBC/Baby Cow Productions/Steve Peskett

Who is Topcliffe? Topcliffe is a more senior witchfinder who assigns duties and oversees hearings. He is perennially exhausted by Gideon and has little to no faith in him.

Where have I seen Vincent Franklin before? Vincent Franklin has appeared in Gentleman Jack, Bodyguard, Happy Valley, Cucumber, Banana, Twenty Twelve and The Thick of It.

Tuwaine Barrett plays Cumberlidge

BBC/Baby Cow Productions/Gary Moyes

Who is Cumberlidge? Cumberlidge is Hebble's helper who dances to his master's every word and whim. Bizarrely, he appears to quite like him.

Where have I seen Tuwaine Barrett before? Tuwaine Barrett's credits include You Don't Know Me, The Last Tree and Silent Witness.

The Witchfinder airs on BBC Two and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.