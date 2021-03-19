Meet the cast of Midsomer Murders

DCI John Barnaby is back for more Midsomer Murders, with DS Jamie Winters and pathologist Fleur Perkins by his side – and in series 21 they are joined by some exciting guest stars.

Advertisement

The latest episode ‘The Sting of Death’, aired in March 2021, focusses around a high-end honey business that is sabotaged. However, when Barnaby and Winters begin to investigate, a shock murder has the sleepy village (ahem) abuzz with speculation.

Recent guest stars include the likes of Imogen Stubbs, comedian Griff Ryhs Jones, Derek Griffiths, and Bodyguard actress Nina Toussant-White.

Here’s everyone you’ll meet in the episode – and the stars who play them.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

Neil Dudgeon plays DCI John Barnaby

ITV

Who is DCI John Barnaby? The younger cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby, Midsomer’s original star. Once Tom retired, John was transferred from Brighton Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Causton CID to step into the role. Despite the local murder rate, John Barnaby lives a comfortable life in Midsomer with his wife Sarah, their dog Paddy, and young daughter.

What else has Neil Dudgeon been in? Before he replaced Midsomer Murders star John Nettles in the lead role in 2011, Neil Dudgeon played Jim Riley in the TV series Life of Riley, and also appeared in The Nativity, Silent Witness, Most Evil, Roman’s Empire, Son of Rambow, and Messiah: The Harrowing. One little known fact: Dudgeon was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) to meet Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) near the end of the film.

Nick Hendrix plays DS Jamie Winter

ITV

Who is DS Jamie Winter? Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter is John’s right-hand man. He’s young, keen, and smart and has a strong relationship with his boss. Jamie has had a string of predecessors as DS, but since joining the show in 2016 he has been determined to make his mark.

What else has Nick Hendrix been in? The actor starred as Billy Wallace in the first series of The Crown, and played Adrian Cooper in Marcella. He has also appeared in Suffragette, Legend, and Black Mirror.

Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby

ITV

Who is Sarah Barnaby? Sarah Barnaby is John’s wife. They have one daughter together, Betty, and a dog called Paddy. Mrs Barnaby is the headteacher of Causton Comprehensive School.

What else has Fiona Dolman been in? Fiona Dolman played Jackie in the TV series Heartbeat. Since then, her TV credits have included The Royal Today, Da Vinci’s Demons, and Waterloo Road.

Annette Badland plays Fleur Perkins

Who is Fleur Perkins? Now in her second series, the formidable pathologist “doesn’t suffer fools gladly” and has a sense of humour, deliberately ruffling feathers. She has a colourful past that includes many husbands and lovers and drives a swanky black Jaguar convertible.

What else has Annette Badland been in? With more than 150 acting credits to her name, Annette Badland is perhaps best known for starring as Babe Smith in EastEnders. You may also recognise her for playing Mrs Fitzgibbons in Outlander, Holodora in The Sparticle Mystery, Mrs Wigmore in Man Down, Margaret Blaine in Doctor Who, or Brawdie Henshall in Cutting It.

Series 21, episode 3 guest stars: The Sting of Death

Griff Rhys Jones plays Ambrose Deddington ITV Who is Ambrose Deddington? A wealthy, obsessive honey producer at his ancestral seat Apley Court. He’s also a cancer survivor, and attributes his recovery to honey and bee stings. Where have I seen Griff Ryhs Jones before? The comedian is known for the likes of Smith & Jones, Ordinary Lies, Wilt, Marple, and Mine All Mine. Imogen Stubbs plays Tamara ITV Who is Tamara? Ambrose’s entrepreneurial sister, who runs ‘The Hive’: a honey-themed wellness centre which offers yoga classes. Where have I seen Imogen Stubbs before? She’s known for the films Twelfth Night and Sense and Sensibility (penned by and co-starring Emma Thompson), in addition to Erik the Viking, Patents, Big Kids, and Death in Paradise. Jack Fox plays Jude Who is Jude? Ambrose’s estranged nephew. Where have I seen Jack Fox before? Brother to Lydia and Laurence Fox, Jack is known for roles is Riviera (as Nico), Sanditon (as Sir Edward Denham), Fresh Meat, Upstart Crow (as Valentine), and Privates. Ben Starr plays Noah Moon ITV Who is Noah Moon? A heartthrob yoga instructor. Where have I seen Ben Starr before? He’s best known as Dr. Christopher Priestley in Jamestown. He’s also starred in Medici, Dickensian, Knightfall, and The Musketeers. Nina Toussant-White plays Hannah ITV Who is Hannah? Just returned from her year abroad, Hannah is the local vicar’s daughter. Where have I seen Nina Toussant-White before? She played Jacki in the recent thriller The Sister, and is also known for playing Rayburn in the smash-hit BBC series Bodyguard. Other projects have included GameFace., The Feed, and Doctor Who. Derek Griffiths plays Rev Nigel Brookthorpe ITV Who is Rev Nigel Brookthorpe? Hannah’s father, and the local vicar. Where have I seen Derek Griffiths before? He recently starred in the Small Axe episode ‘Mangrove’, in the role of James. He’s also known for playing Freddie Smith on Coronation Street, and for starring in various roles in Tracey Ullman’s Show. Other projects have included Doctors and Silent Witness.

Series 21, episode 2 guest stars: The Miniature Murders

Roger Barclay plays Alexander Beauvoisin

Who is Alexander Beauvoisin? Alexander is a Midsomer estate agent who is widely disliked due to his bad practices. Many of his homes are poorly maintained, to such an extent that a young woman died in one of his buildings from carbon monoxide poisoning.

What else has Roger Barclay been in? Barclay played Terence Cunningham on hospital drama Holby City and has also appeared on ITV2’s Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

Clare Holman plays Fiona Beauvoisin

Who is Fiona Beauvoisin? Fiona is Alexander’s wife who is in the process of divorcing him. She has been fighting with him recently as he intends to ensure she gets none of his considerable wealth in the separation.

What else has Clare Holman been in? Holman is probably best known to viewers as Dr Laura Hobson, a role which she played on both Inspector Morse and its spin-off series Lewis.

Joanna Page plays Holly Ackroyd

Who is Holly Ackroyd? Holly is Alexander’s new partner, who met the divisive man when she began working in a sales role at his estate agency.

What else has Joanna Page been in? Page plays Stacey on the beloved BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which recently broke ratings records with its reunion Christmas special.

Katy Brand plays Jemimah Starling

Who is Jemimah Starling? Jemimah used to work for Alexander as the head of his sales team, but left the job to start a childcare business. She is one of the few people in Midsomer who actually likes him, passionately defending him from his many critics.

What else has Katy Brand been in? Brand is a comedian and actress known for her ITV2 sketch series Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show.

Eleanor Bron plays Maxine Dobson

Who is Maxine Dobson? Maxine is in charge of the exhibits at Midsomer Museum, where Alexander has recently donated a number of antique doll houses. This seeming act of generosity isn’t enough to quell her own feelings of contempt for him…

What else has Eleanor Bron been in? Bron has had a long acting career, initially breaking out in 1965 with a role in The Beatles musical adventure Help!.

Rosalie Craig plays Carys Nicholson

Who is Carys Nicholson? Carys works with Maxine at the museum and is protective of her, believing she doesn’t cope well in social situations. She once ran a soft play centre with Jemimah, but the two are no longer on good terms.

What else has Rosalie Craig been in? Rosalie has appeared on a number of notable series, including Doc Martin, Endeavour and Lovesick.

Thomas Dominique plays Wesley Peters

Who is Wesley Peters? Wesley was in charge of maintenance contracts for Alexander’s properties, but went to prison when a young woman died in one of his houses. He insists that he had not signed off on the dangerous boiler that caused the death, believing he was framed for the crime…

What else has Thomas Dominique been in? Dominique has had roles on Netflix’s Top Boy and BBC One’s Undercover.

Ami Okumura Jones plays Erin Turner

Who is Erin Turner? Erin is a student at Midsomer University who runs a campaign against Alexander and other irresponsible landlords. The girl who died in his property, Lara, was Erin’s best friend.

What else has Ami Okumura Jones been in? Jones played Mieko on the long-running BBC soap opera Eastenders.

Karl Collins plays Samuel Wokoma

Who is Samuel Wokoma? Samuel is Lara’s father, who remains furious at Alexander for causing her death. He currently runs a removals service with his son, Finn.

What else has Karl Collins been in? Most recently, Collins played the father of unhinged teen Bonnie in Channel 4’s The End of the F***ing World, but is probably better known as Louis Loveday in Hollyoaks.

Rohan Nedd plays Finn Wokoma

Who is Finn Wokoma? Finn is Samuel’s son and works for his dad’s removals company. He is also good friends with Erin.

What else has Rohan Nedd been in? Nedd played Mike on the Netflix original series Safe, starring Dexter’s Michael C Hall, and also had a lead role in Rapman’s feature debut Blue Story.

Series 21, episode 1 guest stars: The Point of Balance

Nigel Havers plays Andrew Wilder

Who is Andrew Wilder? Andrew is the owner of a vast retail owner and the founder of the Wilder Biorobotics Institute, a research facility that develops exoskeletons and prosthetics for amputees, the disabled and the elderly. However, he is suffering from a degenerative condition and expects to be dead within five years – so is preparing to hand down his empire to his daughter.

What else has Nigel Havers been in? Over a long on-screen career, Havers has racked up a slew of credits, with highlights including playing Lord Andrew Lindsay in Oscar-winning film Chariots of Fire, a recurring role on Coronation Street as Lewis Archer and the role of Tom Latimer in comedy series Don’t Wait Up.

Jaye Griffiths plays Lilly Wilder

Who is Lilly Wilder? Lilly is Andrew’s wife and the step-mother of Heather and Ray. She is also having an affair with Duncan Corrigan, of which Andrew is aware of – and on board with.

What else has Jaye Griffiths been in? Griffiths recently spent three years as part of the cast of Casualty, where she played consultant Elle Gardener. She had a starring role as Ros Henderson on 1990s BBC series Bugs and has also made appearances on The Bill, Doctors, Always and Everyone, Instinct and Silent Witness.

Carolina Main plays Heather Wilder

Who is Heather Wilder? Heather is the daughter of Andrew and stands to inherit his empire when he dies, while she is also seen to be in charge of day to day operations at the Biorobotics Institute. She and her family were the subject of an investigation by murdered journalist Rosa Corrigan.

What else has Carolina Main been in? Main has had recurring roles in the TV shows Blood, Temple and Unforgotten, and has made one-off appearances in Doctors and Grantchester.

Tom Chambers plays Ray Wilder

Who is Ray Wilder? Ray is the other child of Andrew, but does not stand to inherit his retail empire – as his father believes he is more focused on dancing than business. He is one of the participants in the Paramount Dance Extravaganza which is being hosted by the Wilder Institute.

What else has Tom Chambers been in? Chambers is best known for his role as Sam Strachan in Holby City and Casualty and as Max Tyler in Waterloo Road. He is also one of many of this episode’s guest stars to have appeared on Strictly Come Dancing – winning in 2008.

Kazia Pelka plays Tanya Brzezinski

Who is Tanya Brzezinski? A dance teacher and another competitive dancer, Tanya was regularly beaten in competitions by the now-murdered Rosa Corrigan.

What else has Kazia Pelka been in? Pelka has appeared in many staples of British TV through the years, including Brookside, Heartbeart, The Bill, Doctors and Casualty.

Danny Mac plays Anton Walsh

Who is Anton Walsh? Tanya’s dance partner, Anton is allegedly responsible for the blackmail campaign that Rachel has been subjected to.

What else has Danny Mac been in? First finding play in the West End – in productions of Les Miserables and Wicked, Mac went to have a regular role as Mark ‘Dodger’ Savage on Hollyoaks from 2011-2015. He was also a Strictly Come Dancing finalist in 2016.

Jack Hawkins plays Jake Hannity

Who is Jake Hannity? Jake has firmly planted himself within the Wilder family, as both Heather’s fiancé and Rays business partner. He is also an army veteran, having served in Afghanistan, and comforts Duncan when he is suffering from trauma-related flashbacks.

What else has Jack Hawkins been in? Hawkins has appeared on shows including Call The Midwife, Harlots and Holby City and has also made several stage appearances.

Faye Tozer plays Rosa Corrigan

Who is Rosa Corrigan? A dancer who is not taking part in the Paramount Dance Extravaganza, rosa works as a journalist and was working on a story about the Wilder family before she is found dead in her home at the start of the episode.

What else has Faye Tozer been in? Tozer is famous for being one of the five members of ’90s pop band Steps, and has also made several stage appearances. She was a contestant on the 2018 series of Strictly, making it to the final and finishing as a joint runner up.

Cassidy Little plays Duncan Corrigan

Who is Duncan Corrigan? Duncan is Rosa’s brother and an army veteran, having served in Afghanistan. He is seen to suffer from PTSD and survivor’s guilt, while he is also an amputee – and often trials the equipment at the Wilder Biorobotics Institute. He is having an affair with Lilly.

What else has Cassidy Little been in? Little had a recurring role on Coronation Street in 2018, and has also appeared on Holby City and Doctors. He appeared on, and won, The People’s Strictly for Comic Relief in 2015.

Natalie Gumede plays Rachel Stevenson

Who is Rachel Stevenson? Ray’s girlfriend and dance partner, Rachel appears to be being blackmailed by an ex-boyfriend and former dance partner.

What else has Natalie Gumede been in? As well as playing Kirsty Soames on Coronation Street from 2011 to 2013, Gumede has had roles on The Persuasionists, Emmerdale and Doctor Who. She is another former Strictly contestant, finishing as a runner-up in the 2013 series.

Christopher Timothy plays Ned Barnaby

Who is Ned Barnaby? Ned is John’s father, who is staying his son while he attends a party for a friend’s wedding anniversary. The pair clash over resentments from John’s childhood.

What else has Christopher Timothy been in? Timothy has previously had regular roles on Doctors and EastEnders, while he has also had an extensive theatre career.

Luke Pierre plays Warren Cunningham

Who is Warren Cunningham? Warren is a worker at the Wilder Biorobotics Institute and works very long hours – often seen drinking an energy drink.

What else has Luke Pierre been in? Pierre appeared in the TV film Agatha and the Truth of Murder in 2018 and also has several theatre credits to his name.

Series 20, episode 6 guest stars: Send In The Clowns

Jason Watkins plays Joe Ferabbee

Who is Joe Ferabbee? Joe is originally from the Midsomer village of Swynton Magna, who returns there as the owner of the travelling Ferabbee’s Circus. He absolutely adores his job but these are hard times for his show, facing financial pressure due to falling ticket sales as well as attempts from his estranged brother to turf him off the land he inherited from his father.

What else has Jason Watkins been in? Watkins had a recurring role in the BBC Three sci-fi drama Being Human, before landing a gig on the main cast of Sky One supermarket comedy Trollied. He broke out in ITV’s factual drama The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, a performance which earned him a television BAFTA for Best Actor.

Since the big win, he has worked on several major projects including the Tom Hardy drama Taboo, John Cleese sitcom Hold The Sunset, Hugh Grant’s A Very English Scandal and the third season of Netflix’s The Crown as Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Neil Stuke plays Curtis Ferabbee

Who is Curtis Ferabbee? Curtis is Joe’s estranged brother and a local farmer. He’s keen to get his brother’s circus out of town as the two of them have been on bad terms for over 30 years.

What else has Neil Stuke been in? Stuke has had roles on a large number of British television shows over a career spanning three decades, but is probably best known for the likes of Game On, Silent Witness, The Bill and legal drama Silk.

Kevin Eldon plays Terry ‘Groucho’ Bellini

Who is Terry ‘Groucho’ Bellini? Terry is one half of a clown double act who are one of the biggest attractions at Ferabbee’s Circus. He sees himself as too good for the ailing show and starts looking for work elsewhere.

What else has Kevin Eldon been in? Eldon is a recognisable face to fans of British comedy, having had roles in I’m Alan Partridge, Spaced, Big Train, Brass Eye, Nighty Night and Nathan Barley to name a few. More recently, he took on the role of Lance Corporal Jones, originated by Clive Dunn, in Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes.

Mike Grady plays Les ‘Oucho’ Morrison

Who is Les ‘Oucho’ Morrison? Les is the second half of the Oucho/Groucho double act at Ferabbee’s Circus, but his serious problem with alcohol is alienating his stage partner and causing tension between them.

What else has Mike Grady been in? Grady played the role of Barry Wilkinson on the long-running BBC sitcom Last of the Summer Wine and provides the voice of Sir Robert Norramby on children’s favourite Thomas & Friends.

Lorraine Ashbourne plays Daniella Bellini

Who is Daniella Bellini? Formerly a trapeze artist at Ferabbee’s Circus, Daniella stopped performing after her sister tragically died due to an accident during one fateful show. She stayed with the circus working behind a kiosk, leaving her talented daughter Sophia to take up her acrobatic old role. She is married to Terry ‘Groucho’ Bellini, but doesn’t wish to leave the circus as he does.

What else has Lorraine Ashbourne been in? Lorraine Ashbourne has appeared on a number of high-profile television series, including Silent Witness, Unforgotten and The Crown as late Labour politician Barbara Castle. In real life, she is married to actor and director Andy Serkis, best known for playing Gollum in The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings film series.

Joni Kamen plays Sophia Bellini

Who is Sophia Bellini? The daughter of Terry and Daniella Bellini, Sophia grew up with the circus and is now a talented and daring trapeze artist herself.

What else has Joni Kamen been in? Kamen recently appeared in the independent film The Book of Gabrielle.

Andrew Gower plays Harry Ferabbee

Who is Harry Ferabbee? Harry is Joe’s son who works with him at the circus, but is frustrated and worried by their dramatically falling trade. He thinks that their brand needs a major revamp, but his father routinely dismisses his ideas.

What else has Andrew Gower been in? He is probably best known for playing Charles Stuart in the second season of time travel drama Outlander, but has also appeared on BBC One hit Poldark and big-budget Amazon fantasy series Carnival Row.

Terence Maynard plays Ashley Denton

Who is Ashley Denton? Denton is a well-known figure in the Swynton Magna community, as the owner of a popular local restaurant, chair of the parish council planning committee and a charity fundraiser. He is one of the most crucial supporters of Ferabbee’s Circus.

What else has Terence Maynard been in? He is best known for playing Tony Stewart on ITV soap opera Coronation Street and also had a small role in the Tom Cruise action film Edge of Tomorrow.

Lorraine Burroughs plays Freya Ferabbee

Who is Freya Ferabbee? Freya is married to Curtis, Joe’s brother, but their relationship is in a tough spot. He is frequently shown to be controlling and mistrusting, keeping a close eye on her actions and who she spends time with. Freya works at Denton’s restaurant part time as well as being a yoga instructor.

What else has Lorraine Burroughs been in? Burroughs had a lead role in the 2012 film Fast Girls and has also appeared on Carnival Row, Hard Sun and ITV drama Butterfly.

Andrew Knott plays Mostyn Cartwright

Who is Mostyn Cartwright? Mostyn works in the abattoir on Curtis and Freya’s farm. He has a chequered past and his husbandry of the animals on the farm has been questioned.

What else has Andrew Knott been in? Andrew Knott had a breakout role on family drama Where The Heart Is, before joining the cast of the acclaimed film adaptation of The History Boys. He played Smithy’s friend Dirtbox on the sitcom Gavin & Stacey, with later appearances on Casualty and Grantchester.

Jonathan Bonnici plays Raoul Delgado

Who is Raoul Delgado? Raoul is an illusionist working for Ferabbee’s Circus. He is a mysterious figure who is said to be able to make anything disappear…

What else has Jonathan Bonnici been in? Bonnici appeared in an episode of Sky 1’s light-hearted adventure series Hooten and the Lady.

Series 20, episode 5 guest stars: Till Death Us Do Part

Kelly Brook plays Laurel Newman

Who is Laurel Newman? A bride who is been murdered on her wedding day. She has just tied the knot with Gavin Webster, which makes her the new daughter-in-law of Sarah Barnaby’s old university friend, Hazel Webster. Laurel co-hosts a controversial radio show on Midsomer FM.

What else has Kelly Brook been in? Credits include Moving Wallpaper, Smallville, and One Big Happy.

Michael Fox plays Gavin Webster

Who is Gavin Webster? Laurel’s newlywed husband. He’s a florist, and he has a temper.

What else has Michael Fox been in? Downton Abbey fans will recognise him as Andy Parker, a role he returned to for the recent movie. Michael Fox also appeared in Dunkirk, playing an engineer.

Camilla Arfwedson plays Serena Madison

Who is Serena Madison? Gavin’s former fiancé, who he jilted at the altar. Gavin had been having an affair with Laurel, and Serena remains furious about the situation. Serena is also a wedding dress designer.

What else has Camilla Arfwedson been in? The actress is best-known for playing Zosia in Holby City. She has also been in The Little Stranger, The Duchess, and Silent Witness.

Liz Fraser plays Marcia Jackson

Who is Marcia Jackson? Laurel’s best friend. She is a widow and lives alone.

What else has Liz Fraser been in? The actress actually died in 2018 at the age of 88, shortly after filming this episode. She was known for playing a “blonde bimbo” in the Carry On movies, and in Dad’s Army she played Mrs Pike. Liz Fraser was also Bafta-nominated for 1959 movie I’m All Right Jack.

Nick Hancock plays Phil Webster

Who is Phil Webster? Gavin’s dad – the father of the groom.

What else has Nick Hancock been in? As a TV presenter, he hosted the sports quiz They Think It’s All Over for a decade and presented Room 101 back in the nineties. Screen credits include Damned, Cashback, and Spitting Image; he’s pictured here hosting a charity sports quiz in 2014.

Fenella Woolgar plays Hazel Webster

AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN

Who is Hazel Webster? Gavin’s mum – the mother of the groom. She was Sarah Barnaby’s friend at university, but was never a big fan of John Barnaby.

What else has Fenella Woolgar been in? Fenella Woolgar is, of course, Sister Hilda from Call the Midwife (above). Before that she appeared in Judy, Mr Jones, Victoria & Abdul, Harlots, How to Lose Friends & Alienate People, and Home Fires.

Colin McFarlane plays Jordan Briggs

Who is Jordan Briggs? A “shock jock”, and co-host of a radio show on Midsomer FM with murder victim Laurel.

What else has Colin McFarlane been in? He played the role of Ulysses in Outlander, and was Loeb in both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. Doctor Who fans will also remember him as Moran, from the 2015 episodes Under the Lake and Before the Flood.

Maya Sondhi plays Aisha Khalique