The synopsis for the episode says: "Residents of Elverton-Cum-Latterly battle in a dominoes competition that dates back decades, but when the event occurs the same night as a drag queen fundraiser for a terminally ill teenager, the resulting clash of cultures is epic and deadly."

Alongside the central returning cast including Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix, Fiona Dolman and Annette Badland, the episode will also feature guest stars including Ace Bhatti, Suzanne Packer, Nigel Lindsay and LJ Johnson.

Ace Bhatti as Dickie Dent and Suzanne Packer as Olivia Dent in Midsomer Murders. Bentley Productions for ITV and ITVX

Dressed to Kill will mark the end of Midsomer Murders's 23rd season, while a 24th has already aired in some other territories and a 25th season has already been confirmed.

The show celebrated its 25th anniversary back in 2022, having initially started airing in 1997. The occasion was marked with a documentary called Midsomer Murders – 25 Years of Mayhem, which is available to stream on ITVX.

The series has always been known for its array of guest stars who make appearances for one episode, with Tom Conti appearing in an instalment earlier this season.

Dudgeon said at the time of acting with Conti: "Tom will change the pacing of the lines, so you feel like a fish on a hook, being played out, then reeled in. It’s like riding a horse, you really have to concentrate.

"I love having all these senior actors on the show, I was able to ask Claire Bloom about acting with Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin.

"June Whitfield was wonderful, a mine of great stories."

Midsomer Murders returns to screens on Sunday 10th November at 8pm on ITV1.

