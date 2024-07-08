The episode revolves around police force itself and when asked whether Midsomer has gone all Line of Duty, Dudgeon revealed: "It has, but with a Midsomer twist!

"Something happens in a retirement home for ex-coppers, and it’s difficult because we realise early on we may be feeling the collar of one of our own."

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar in Line of Duty. BBC

One of the special guest stars for the episode includes Tom Conti, who is known for his roles in Shirley Valentine, The Dark Knight Rises and, more recently, Oppenheimer.

Speaking about Conti's appearance in the new instalment, Dudgeon said: "Tom will change the pacing of the lines, so you feel like a fish on a hook, being played out, then reeled in. It’s like riding a horse, you really have to concentrate.

"I love having all these senior actors on the show, I was able to ask Claire Bloom about acting with Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin. June Whitfield was wonderful, a mine of great stories."

The new season initially premiered back in April, with episodes being spaced out across the months instead of following a weekly release pattern. As the episodes all span different cases and characters, they're set to be enjoyed as standalone stories, and this upcoming one is no different.

Of course, Dudgeon will be back as DCI John Barnaby, the younger cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby, Midsomer's original star.

Chatting to Radio Times magazine about whether it's easier to play the lead role after 14 years doing so or not, Dudgeon said: "It was hard at the beginning because John [Nettles] had done it for 14 years.

"If they’d cancelled me after one series, that would have been embarrassing! It gets easier, but I try to keep it fresh. Even if I’ve gone through the script 50 times, I’ll look at it again and have another thought. It’s still extremely pleasant and I’m extremely grateful."

Nick Hendrix will also return as Barnaby's right-hand man, DS Jamie Winter, with the rest of the new episode's cast set to be confirmed in due course.

Midsomer Murders returns to screens on Tuesday 9th July at 8pm on ITV3.

