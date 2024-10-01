A similar question was also previously put to co-creators Konrad Kay and Mickey Down, who themselves have worked in the world of high finance, to which the latter said: "That's a good question, but I don't think we should answer it.

"He's an amalgamation of people we've come into contact with. He does think what he does is good for the world, but of course it's also really good for him."

Harington went on to describe his experience of playing Sir Henry, who he characterises as "entitled, but that doesn't make him inhuman", as a "breath of fresh air".

"He is a bit different from other characters I’ve played," he said. "I think that the one he is closest to is I did one episode on [Netflix's] Criminal years ago, and there was certain crossover with that guy and Henry, just in terms of where they were from and their outlook on life.

"But he was sort of, for me, a bit of a breath of fresh air, playing someone like Henry, because he was a chance to try and do charming, self-deprecating, and yet an incredibly compromised character that's brilliantly written.

"And that's what you're always looking for with choosing the next role, the best writing."

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing and Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck in Industry season 3. HBO/Simon Ridgway

In the drama's third outing, investment bank Pierpoint "looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical capital", which forces Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Eric (Ken Leung) "front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi", Sir Henry's eco-friendly enterprise.

Meanwhile Harper (Myha'la), who has left Pierpoint, is "eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner" in portfolio manager Petra Koenig, played by Barry's Sarah Goldberg.

Industry season 3 arrives in the UK on Tuesday 1st October on BBC One and iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.