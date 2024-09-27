Well, while original author Liane Moriarty doesn't have the answers to that burning TV question, she has confirmed that she's not only working on a sequel novel to Big Little Lies, but also that everything really does look as though it's in place for a season 3.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about her new novel, Here One Moment, Moriarty said of rumours around a potential third season: "I think Nicole [Kidman] is sort of manifesting it. I don’t think there’s any... all of them are, really. Because they obviously all love working together, so I think they all want it to happen.

"But from my point of view, all I can say is I’m writing the book. I feel that they all want it, so it seems like there’s a pretty good chance it will happen."

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley in Big Little Lies.

Moriarty continued: "The viewers want it, the cast all love working together so much, and I’m writing a book – I feel like we’ve got everything in place to make it happen.

"But I would not... again, it would be David E Kelley who would be taking my book and working his magic.”

Moriarty's upcoming Big Little Lies sequel novel will follow on from her original book and not the series, with the author admitting that it's important to keep those distinctions in place when writing.

But does she think the team behind the series - including show creator Kelley - will adapt her new novel? "I think they would interpret [the new novel] in their own way, and I’m very happy with that," Moriarty said.

"For me, I’m stealing a line from a novelist and I can’t remember his name, but I read in an interview that he would never want to see his novels as just a mid-point along the way to an eventual adaptation.

"And so, for me, really, the novel still is my endpoint. But of course, I’m still really thrilled that this amazing adaptation is likely."

With the likes of Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and more rounding out the main cast, would Moriarty hope for them all to return for more?

"That would be my hope [to have the main cast return], but I have no idea if that would be the case. Everybody seems to say they want to.

"As a viewer of any show that I love, I always want everybody back," she said.

Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty is available to purchase now. Big Little Lies is available to stream on NOW.

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.