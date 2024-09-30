Finding solace with her sister in London, Joan takes on a job in a jewellery store after wowing the manager with her learned knowledge of diamonds.

But later on in the episode, we see things take a dark turn as her manager wants to spend some alone time with her while doing the stock-taking.

Sophie Turner as Joan and Mia Millichamp-Long as Kelly in Joan. ITV

What he doesn't realise, though, is that Joan's got bigger ideas – and they involve the unmanned safe of diamonds staring back at her in the back room.

So, what does she do? Swallowing them, Joan makes her excuses and leaves, now significantly richer as the priceless diamonds are now in her possession.

While the series is certainly inspired by Joan Hannington's real life, did the diamond swallowing actually happen?

Series creator and writer Anna Symon revealed in a press conference for the series ahead of its release: "The swallowing of the diamonds actually happened, the stealing of the car to go and visit her daughter when she was in foster care and then being arrested for that because the car was stolen.

"So many things in that first episode in particular were absolutely straight from, ripped from the real world."

Also speaking on a panel during the press conference, Turner described the scene in question, saying: "All I remember is I was given gummies, gummy diamonds to swallow because they didn’t want me swallowing them but they were so sticky, they didn’t come off the paper.

"So I ended up just putting the real ones in my mouth. But they were cubic zirconia, so I didn’t swallow them [laughs]."

She added: "It is a very important scene and it is that gateway into the life that she leads and so, we needed it to be a complete obsession and this fascination with this sparkly thing that’s been so unattainable her whole entire life. It’s right there in front of her right now, what do you do in that moment? You swallow diamonds.”

As well as Turner leading the cast as Joan, she's joined by Frank Dillane (Renegade Nell), Kirsty J Curtis (Harlots), Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (A Spy Among Friends) and Laura Aikman (Archie).

Joan will premiere on ITV and ITVX on Sunday 29th September at 9pm.

