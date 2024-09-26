One fan took to X to write: "Just watched the first three episodes of #Ludwig and it's brilliant. Right up my street. Some good laughs combined with an utterly ridiculous set of circumstances and characters make this an easy watch. Loving the incidental Beethoven variations too. Mitchell is brilliant."

Plenty of praise has rightfully been heaped on leading star Mitchell, with one fan writing: "Absolutely LOVED the first episode of #Ludwig! It feels like David Mitchell was born to play this role."

Of course, Mitchell is also joined by Anna Maxwell Martin, who viewers also celebrated for her performance. One X user said: "Watched episodes 1 and 2 of #Ludwig and agree David Mitchell is terrific. But so is Anna Maxwell Martin, who has brilliant timing and delivery, and supporting cast was excellent as well."

More like this

Anna Maxwell Martin in Ludwig. BBC/Big Talk/Colin Hutton

In fact, some viewers are already likening the new series to long-running British crime drama Jonathan Creek. An X user wrote: "Ludwig is the Jonathan Creek for a new generation. It's all about formula and logic. It's so simple and absolutely brilliant. Love it," while another said that Ludwig "has a distinct Jonathan Creek vibe".

Read more:

The comedy-drama centres on John 'Ludwig' Taylor, whose identical twin James has gone missing, prompting John to take over his brother's identity in a quest to discover his whereabouts.

However, he also has to get to grips with leading a busy inner-city major crimes team in Cambridge – something he is ill-equipped to do as a quiet and unassuming puzzle setter in real life.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At just six episodes long and all available to binge-watch on iPlayer, many have already blitzed their way through the "case of the week" series and are understandably wondering if there's more to come.

While the series has not been greenlit for season 2 just yet, there is certainly plenty of scope for additional stories. Mitchell was previously asked about the potential for a second run during a Q&A for the show, and said that it's "certainly our hope that it will carry on, so fingers crossed".

Of course, part of the mystery of the series is cracking the answer to the cipher left by James, which John has up on his wall. When asked whether he knew the answer to the cipher himself, Mitchell revealed that he didn't, and said: "Even over the whole first series, that's not all solved, which is why we hope for more."

You can read our full interview with David Mitchell in the new issue of Radio Times magazine – subscribe here.

Ludwig is available to stream in full now on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.