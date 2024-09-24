He also talks of his acting job as a puzzle-setting sleuth in the comedy drama Ludwig. It's almost as if writer Mark Brotherhood has created the perfect TV series for my family: gentle crime capers, fiendish puzzles and the comedy chops of David Mitchell... Not since Jonathan Creek has there been quite so much excitement at Law Towers.

Elsewhere, we bring you chats with David Morrissey and Jason Watkins, who star in new Radio 4 adaptations as part of a Charles Dickens season. Nicholas Lyndhurst tells us how he can't believe his luck to be acting with comedy legend Kelsey Grammer in series 2 of the Frasier reboot out in Hollywood.

And we discover the inspiration for ITV's latest true crime drama, Joan - the extraordinary tale of how Joan Hannington became one of the most successful jewel thieves in '80s Britain. Behind the glamorous veneer, her tough upbringing and the harsh reality of a life of crime are slowly revealed. I think I'll stick to the gentler world of fictional crime, especially coupled with a good brainteaser.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

A new documentary explores the handling of Nicola Bulley's tragic case by both the police and the media.

The co-star and co-writer of This Country, Charlie Cooper, delves into rural myths.

Historian Lucy Worsley moves on from Lady Killers to explore the murky world of female swindlers.

Ludwig starts this Wednesday on BBC One and iPlayer.

