Love Island boss wants to do all-star season with former islanders

In an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit , Executive Producer Mike Spencer was asked whether he would ever consider bringing back Celebrity Love Island, the original format which ran from 2005-2006 from which the current iteration of the show was inspired.

Love Island is about to return for its eighth season on ITV2, but it seems the hit reality show's executive producer already has his sights set on a big future switch-up – an All Stars version of the series.

In response, Spencer said: "That would be a question for the channel. I would personally love to make an ‘All stars’ in the future with past Islanders across all series. What do you think?"

If the show did get a spin-off series with former contestants, it would be following in the footsteps of ITV's other big reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, which is gearing up towards its own All-Star series this year.

Fans were quick to respond with their approval on Reddit, with one saying "That would be my DREAM!!! Please make it happen!!" while another commented "As long as you bring our queen Maura it'd be amazing!"

If you want to refresh your memory as to which former islanders could be return to the villa, you can check out our list of all the couples who are still together - and those that have definitely split.

While we wait to see whether an All-Stars version of the show does transpire, the start of the main show's new season is now only a matter of weeks away, with the Love Island 2022 line-up still yet to be announced.

Iain Sterling has said the new season could be the "sexiest" yet, telling OK! Magazine: "I imagine if there’s more working out space it’ll be the sexiest series we’ve ever had."

Love Island 2022 returns on Monday 6th June to ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

