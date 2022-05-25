Love Island's Iain Stirling thinks 2022 could be "sexiest" season yet

The dating reality show has a confirmed release date , and now narrator Iain Stirling has teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season, which he's deemed the "sexiest" yet.

Summer is on the horizon, which can only mean one thing – Love Island is back!

“I’ve not seen the villa. I like to wait and see it on the first day and meet the islanders for the first time, so I’m like a viewer seeing it for the first time, too," he explained during a chat with OK! Magazine.

He added: “I know it’s got a fire pit because I talked about that in the trailer and I imagine if there’s more working out space it’ll be the sexiest series we’ve ever had.”

Though the first trailer for the new season gave us a glimpse at the new Mallorca villa where the magic will take place, it sadly didn't confirm the Love Island 2022 line-up.

Despite having no names yet, speculation is running wild. Influencers, an actress and even a previous contestant's sibling – Zara McDermott's brother Brad McDermott – have been added to the rumour mill.

Hopefully we won't have to wait long to find out if the rumours are true, or if some completely different singletons will be heading to the villa instead.

Love Island 2022 returns on Monday 6th June to ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

