The show's official Twitter account has revealed that the hit dating series will return to ITV2 and the ITV Hub on Monday 6th June – less than a fortnight from now.

Love Island is set to return for its latest season this summer – and we're only a couple of weeks away from the first episode.

"Here's your first hot date of the summer," the tweet read. "#LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub!"

The news comes after the first trailer for the new season was unveiled, which took a light-hearted swipe at other dating shows including First Dates and Davina McCall's Language of Love – and saw narrator Iain Stirling declaring the series as "the OGs of love".

"This summer, love isn't blind, it's neon, and we can deffo handle the heat," he announced.

As ever, the new season will see a batch of singletons head to a luxury villa in Spain as they look to find the perfect match, with a £50,000 cash prize at stake for the winning couple.

The Love Island 2022 line-up hasn't been revealed just yet, but the new contestants will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year's winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court – who came out on top after another dramatic season that saw all the twists, turns and explosive arguments we've come to expect from the popular series.

The show is moving away from its spot in Mallorca to a brand new home this year, but there won't be too many other changes to the format, so fans can look forward to more recouplings, dumpings, and most likely another trip to the infamous Casa Amor.

And we can also expect Laura Whitmore to return to hosting duties alongside her husband Stirling – who will once again provide humorous narration.

Love Island 2022 is coming soon to ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

