Among them is 24-year-old beautician from Sutton Ruchee Gurung, who was the first contestant to be confirmed this year.

Love is in the air, and Love Island is round the corner. The dating show will make a comeback next week and ITV has begun confirming the identity of the fresh batch of singletons.

But, as Ruchee herself has revealed, her debut could've happened much earlier had she not turned ITV down.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Ruchee said that she was first scouted for the show through Instagram "a couple of years ago".

"I was scouted through Instagram. Actually, they reached out to me a couple years ago as well, like, I think it was 2021," she said.

"I think it was the winter one, they reached out to me, and at the time, I was actually kind of seeing someone and I was getting to know him and I really liked him. I also felt like I was really young."

She added: "I just didn't feel comfortable. Or, like, I just didn't think it was the right time. Although my friends were all like, ‘Are you crazy? Like, you're not gonna go on it because you're getting to know this guy?’ But I just didn't feel like it was the right time."

Ruchee went on to explain how, when she was scouted this time around, she was much more prepared for it.

"They reached out to me again, a couple months ago, and then I was like, 'You know what, this is a sign.' Second time. I'm single. I'm grown. Like, I'm 24," she said, before continuing: "I've got my s**t together. So let me just try it and like, you know, apply for it. So yeah, I did it and now I'm here."

