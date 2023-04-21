I'm a Celebrity South Africa will see celebs taking on more terrifying trials in a bid to be crowned the 'Legend of the Savanna'.

A batch of I'm a Celebrity stars are returning for the brand new all-star series, starting on Monday 24th April.

The all-star series was confirmed last year after much anticipation, with Ant ad Dec sharing a video while filming in South Africa in September 2022.

"South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m a Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023," they wrote alongside the clip.

The I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast was later revealed with Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Amir Khan and more confirmed to take part.

So, how exactly does I'm a Celebrity South Africa work, is it live, and will viewers get a chance to vote for who they want to take on challenges, as well as their king or queen of the jungle?

Here's everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity South Africa.

Is I'm a Celebrity South Africa live?

The line-up of I'm a Celebrity South Africa. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

No, it's not. Usually, most of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is filmed live with Ant and Dec appearing from the studio in Australia. Due to the 11 hour time difference, the Geordie duo present in the early hours of the morning.

Apart from the live trials and the final, most of the content is pre-recorded from the previous day and shown to viewers after it has happened. However, there is still an opportunity for viewers to get involved via voting. Throughout the series, the contestants are asked to vote for who they want to take on the Bush Tucker Trials and eventually who they want to win.

This won't be the case on I'm a Celebrity South Africa though, as it's prerecorded and was filmed in South Africa last year September. That also means that viewers won't be able to vote for trials or the winner, who will have already been decided.

This change has allowed for a "brutal" format twist, with contestants going head-to-head at challenges. At the end of the trial, the loser will be sent home, until just one celebrity is left standing.

"It's slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head-to-head in trials and whoever loses leaves. It’s quite brutal, so that’s how we decided the winner," Ant previously revealed.

Dec added: "We’ve done it, we’ve shot it and it’s really, really good."

Can you vote on I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

There will be no public votes on I'm a Celebrity South Africa as the show was pre-recorded months ago.

Instead, the celebs will compete at trials, with the loser being eliminated. The last standing celebrity will be crowned the 'Legend of the Savanna'.

You can just sit back, relax and enjoy all the gruesome challenges!

I'm a Celebrity South Africa starts Monday 24th April at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

