It will see the Australian star perform beloved numbers from throughout her career – including both early classics and more recent songs, such as this year's smash-hit chart-topper Padam Padam.

The event will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday 1st December with several A-listers expected to be in attendance, and tickets are set to to on sale from Friday 8th September.

It is the latest revivial of ITV's long-running An Audience with... format, which most recently saw Adele host a hit show at the London Palladium in November 2021.

The format was first launched in 1978 with a series of six shows fronted by comedian Jasper Carrott, and has since seen a number of big names take to the stage for one-off performances – including Victoria Wood, Shirley Bassey, Sir Cliff Richard and Take That.

Kylie herself previously hosted a version of the show back in 2001, making her one of few headline stars to be invited back for a second time.

"I’m so excited to announce that I am teaming up with ITV for An Audience with at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall!" she said in a statement.

"I’ll be performing some of my favourite tracks from throughout my career and no doubt answering some surprising questions from the audience. I can’t wait to share this moment with you all."

Meanwhile, ITV's head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said: "Kylie is unquestionably a music superstar, which makes her the perfect next headline star to front An Audience with. We look forward to another unmissable evening."

