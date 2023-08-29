The process of selecting a song and act aged between nine and 14 to represent the UK is currently underway, with an announcement set to be made in due course.

2022 was the first time the UK had put forward an act since 2005, with Freya Skye finishing in fifth place for her rendition of Lose My Head.

It was also the first time in Junior Eurovision's history that it had been broadcast on the BBC, and it was clearly considered enough of a success for the broadcaster to continue its coverage this year.

In announcing the news, the BBC's director for children’s and education Patricia Hidalgo said: "Following on from the fabulous spectacle of the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year in Liverpool, we are so proud to once again bring Junior Eurovision to the BBC and to give children and their families the opportunity to enjoy this incredible show together."

Meanwhile, BBC Children’s has also revealed that it will be taking a look back at Freya Skye’s journey with a special My Life documentary to be broadcast on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

And there will also be a further half-hour documentary following this year’s act on CBBC and BBC iPlayer in advance of the live contest.

