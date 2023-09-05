Mike Spencer, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment, said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

"It's set to be a must-watch series seeing some of your favourite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!”

Paul Mortimer – Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller. ITV2, ItvBe – added: "After 10 ratings busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we're delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.

"Set in our luxurious South African villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit."

The news arrives after months of speculation. In July 2023, it was reported that Love Island was planning to shake up its winter season with a potential all-star line-up.

Ahead of season 10, Mike Spencer told RadioTimes.com and other press that he would "love to do an all-star" series, as he hinted at the celebs he'd like to see return.

"Hopefully, you know, we're in talks to do different things. So hopefully we can do an all-star soon. Fingers crossed, but there's so many iconic islanders that I'd love to see. Obviously, some are in relationships now," he said.

Asked if we could expect to see season 5's Maura Higgins, he revealed: "I had breakfast with her the other day. She's so funny. She's amazing, so I'd love to see her on it."

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITVX in 2024. Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

