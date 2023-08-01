Love Island's Lochan 'shocked' to finish runner-up with Whitney
Many fans had predicted Lochan and Whitney would win the series – but it appears they're happy with second place.
Love Island star Lochan Nowacki has admitted that he was "shocked" to finish runner-up with Whitney Adebayo on the hit reality show.
The pair came in second place to winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root – with many viewers expressing their surprise at the result after a whopping 57 per cent of RadioTimes.com readers predicted Lochan and Whitney would win the show, compared to just 12.3 per cent who voted for the eventual victors.
But it appears that both Lochan – who joined the show during this year's Casa Amor – and Whitney were very happy with their second-place position.
"Shocking! That’s the word that really stands out," Lochan explained in an interview after leaving the villa. "Extremely grateful that the public saw what I saw in Whitney. Being in the final was a real shock."
He added: "I didn’t have as long a journey but it was an amazing feeling. I felt so blessed. I could have left two weeks ago and been happy, and I think it was the same for Whitney. We took everything in."
He also revealed that he was "so excited to spend time with Whitney in our own homes with our family" now that they are out of the villa.
"We are homebodies, so it will be nice to spend time with each other," he said. "But at the same time having dates and walks without being on a microphone!"
