But it appears that both Lochan – who joined the show during this year's Casa Amor – and Whitney were very happy with their second-place position.

"Shocking! That’s the word that really stands out," Lochan explained in an interview after leaving the villa. "Extremely grateful that the public saw what I saw in Whitney. Being in the final was a real shock."

He added: "I didn’t have as long a journey but it was an amazing feeling. I felt so blessed. I could have left two weeks ago and been happy, and I think it was the same for Whitney. We took everything in."

He also revealed that he was "so excited to spend time with Whitney in our own homes with our family" now that they are out of the villa.

"We are homebodies, so it will be nice to spend time with each other," he said. "But at the same time having dates and walks without being on a microphone!"

